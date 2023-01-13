Read full article on original website
Slip sliding away: The name of the game on scenic Highway 1
BIG SUR — The engineers and laborers who constructed California State Route 1 from Carmel to San Luis Obispo County beginning in the 1920s knew the road was fraught with peril. But they did it anyway. Coastal communities in the area needed better access to health care and other resources.
Part of Gonzales River Bridge caves in the Salinas River
GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV): The County of Monterey announced on Sunday afternoon that part of the Gonzales River Bridge has fallen in the Salinas River. Officials said nobody was on the bridge at the moment when it caved in. The bridge has been closed due to flooding. County officials shared that motorists have bypassed those closure The post Part of Gonzales River Bridge caves in the Salinas River appeared first on KION546.
Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy
GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th. Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
Evacuation orders removed near Pajaro as flooding risk diminishes
PAJARO, Calif. — Update: As of 1 p.m., all evacuation orders along the Pajaro River were lifted in both Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. In addition, the Pajaro River Bridge reopened, prompting more people to leave the emergency shelter at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds and return home. According...
Help pours into San Ardo after floodwaters contaminate drinking water
SAN ARDO, Calif. — The small community of San Ardo is seeing an outpouring of support and relief efforts after floodwaters contaminated the town’s water system forcing Monterey County to order all residents not to drink or cook with the tap water. The latest help came from the...
All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced Monday that they had lifted al evacuation warnings in city limits. The city wanted to remind people that the Monterey County Sheriff's Office still closed off access to Pajaro from Watsonville. It will remain closed until they lift the closure. The County of Santa Cruz said they The post All evacuation warnings lifted for the City of Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Monterey County Storm Update (January 14): Fresh rain brings new evacuations
SALINAS, Calif. — Fresh rain Saturday morning brought new evacuation orders in Monterey County. As of 1 p.m. the new Evacuation Order includes the following areas of the Carmel River North of Klondike Canyon Rd/Carmel Valley Rd and South of Rancho San Carlos Rd. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office...
5-year-old boy swept away by California flood: Official search update
SAN LUIS OBISBO, Calif. - Officials in San Luis Obispo County gave an update on the search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan. Authorities said Monday that dive teams and search crews are able to explore new areas because of lowering water levels. Kyle was swept away during a recent storm....
Another mudslide damages Highway 1, in Big Sur
A massive mudslide covered Highway 1 near Mud Creek in Big Sur in mud and debris during last weekends storms. Earlier this month, authorities closed Highway 1 from northern San Luis Obispo County to Big Sur in Monterey County, following a rock and mudslide south of Ragged Point. As the result of several additional mudslides, the closure area now extends from the elephant seal viewing area in northern San Luis Obispo County to Morning Glory in Monterey County.
'Out of our control': California farmers struggle after recent atmospheric rivers
A California farmer couldn't plant some crops because of flooding from atmospheric river storms. That was not as concerning to him as a long-term water management solution.
Storm update: Road closures, river level, lake levels
– Heavy rain is in the forecast for today for Paso Robles. Weather Underground currently predicts .67 inches today, light rain on Sunday, and .22 inches on Monday. The season total for rainfall in the city is 16.07 inches. That is higher than the season average of 14.21 inches since 1942.
Carmel Valley again under evacuation orders as river exceeds flood stage.
Some 17,350 Monterey County residents remain impacted by evacuation orders and warnings as a new cold front arrives Saturday, Jan. 14, bringing with it reminders of caution and continued orders to residents not to return home until evacuation orders have lifted. New evacuation orders were issued at 1pm on Jan....
Historic adobe partially collapses in downtown Monterey
MONTEREY, Calif. — A historic adobe in downtown Monterey partially collapsed on Saturday. Part of the wall on the south side of the building collapsed. The building, which houses a Pacific Valley Bank branch and other businesses, is at the corner of Alvarado and Pearl streets. According to city...
20,000 acres of agriculture damaged in Monterey County after storms
SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Local farmers are glad that water came into the Central Coast but at what cost? Executive Director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau Norm Groot gives some insight. “We’re estimating at this point anywhere from 20,000 acres up, maybe impacted at this point,” Groot said.” And that could be anywhere from 40 to The post 20,000 acres of agriculture damaged in Monterey County after storms appeared first on KION546.
San Benito County flooding (Jan. 16): Mandatory evacuations downgraded to warnings
HOLLISTER, Calif. — As of 5 p.m., San Benito County downgraded mandatory evacuations to warnings for areas in north county. According tot he county, the following areas were now under evacuation warnings:. San Felipe Road from CA156 to County Line. Lovers Lane. Lake Road. Dunneville Estates and portions of...
Santa Cruz County Storm Update (Jan. 16): Evacuation orders remain in place outside of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — By Sunday morning, most evacuation orders were lifted in Santa Cruz County. County officials are still concerned for areas along the Pajaro River as storm cleanup continues across other parts of the county. Video Player: Propane, gas in high demand amid power outages in Santa Cruz...
Hollister woman dies in Jan. 14 traffic collision
One person was killed Saturday morning after two vehicles collided in the Hollister-Gilroy area, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP responded to the crash shortly after 7am Jan. 14 on eastbound State Route 156 just west of Monterey Street near San Juan Bautista. The driver of a 2019...
UPDATE: Paso Robles man pronounced dead at scene of crash off Hwy 46
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash near Paso Robles shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 46.
Greenfield family welcomes New Year’s baby
GREENFIELD — The labor and delivery team at Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System in Salinas celebrated the births of three babies on Jan. 1, 2023. The third and final baby of New Year’s Day, Vivica Ivy Sharp of Greenfield, arrived at 10:40 p.m., just in time to share a birthday with her grandfather, who was also born on Jan. 1.
CHP: One dead after crash near Hollister on Highway 156 due to speed in wet weather
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said a person died after a two-vehicle crash along Highway 156 near Hollister Saturday morning. CHP said the crash occurred at 6:57 a.m. when a 37-year-old woman driving a 2019 Honda Civic eastbound on Highway 156, west of Monterey Street, was going at an unsafe speed for wet roadway The post CHP: One dead after crash near Hollister on Highway 156 due to speed in wet weather appeared first on KION546.
