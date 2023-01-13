Shooting at Bolingbrook barbershop leaves man injured 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) – A shooting at a barbershop in southwest suburban Bolingbrook left a man hospitalized Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. at Starz Cuttery in the 200 block of South Schmidt Road, right across the street from Bolingbrook High Schol.

The man was taken to an area hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

The offender fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

There was no immediate danger to the public as the shooting was an isolated incident, police said.

Bolingbrook police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bolingbrook Police Investigations Division 630-226-8620. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772.

A tip may also be submitted to bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org .

A spokesman for the Valley View School District, which oversees Bolingbrook High School, said around 3 p.m., Bolingbrook police told schools in the district they needed to put a hold on school dismissals. They were able to resume dismissals around 3:15 p.m.