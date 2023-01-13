ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bolingbrook, IL

Shooting at Bolingbrook barbershop leaves man injured

By CBS Chicago Team
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7il8_0kEAhQj600

Shooting at Bolingbrook barbershop leaves man injured 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) – A shooting at a barbershop in southwest suburban Bolingbrook left a man hospitalized Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. at Starz Cuttery in the 200 block of South Schmidt Road, right across the street from Bolingbrook High Schol.

The man was taken to an area hospital for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

The offender fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

There was no immediate danger to the public as the shooting was an isolated incident, police said.

Bolingbrook police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bolingbrook Police Investigations Division 630-226-8620. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772.

A tip may also be submitted to bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org .

A spokesman for the Valley View School District, which oversees Bolingbrook High School, said around 3 p.m., Bolingbrook police told schools in the district they needed to put a hold on school dismissals. They were able to resume dismissals around 3:15 p.m.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Accidental weekend shooting wounded 3-year-old boy in Englewood, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police on Tuesday night were investigating a shooting that sent a 3-year-old boy to the hospital this past weekend.The shooting happened around noon this past Sunday in the 6600 block of South Stewart Avenue in Englewood. A 23-year-old man told police someone walked up to him and shot him in the leg.But after an investigation, police learned that was not what really happened. Investigators said the man was handling a weapon when it went off – hitting him and the 3-year-old in the foot.The 3-year-old was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital. He and the man are both expected to recover.The 23-year-old man is now in police custody. Police also returned to the crime scene to investigate Tuesday night.
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Willowbrook Teen Arrested in Connection with Theft Investigation In Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook police crediting an alert and prompt acting resident for the arrest of a juvenile in the process of stealing a car. It was on January 16th at approximately 9:00pm, Bolingbrook Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Janes Avenue and Falconridge Way for a report of multiple teenaged subjects looking inside vehicles.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
wjol.com

Armed Robbery of 7-Eleven In Joliet

The investigation continues after a 7-Eleven in Joliet was the site of an armed robbery. It was on Monday, just after 8:30pm, that Joliet Police were called to the convenient store at 325 South Larkin Ave. after a suspect pulled a gun on a clerk in the store. Police say...
JOLIET, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Man Dead, Another Arrested After Home Invasion in West Chicago Suburbs

(St. Charles, IL) A Lake County man is behind bars, and another is dead, after a home invasion incident in the west Chicago suburbs. Police in St. Charles say the break-in took place around 7:30 Saturday night, and ended with two people shot. Killed was 26-year-old James Gherardini of Lindenhurst, who was allegedly one of the men who broke into the residence. Arrested was his reported accomplice, Panagiotis Koutroumbis, also of Lindenhurst. The 26-year-old currently faces attempted murder, home invasion and unlawful restraint charges, and a 1.5-million-dollar bond. Police believe other offenders were able to flee the scene before they arrived. A second person shot during the incident was hospitalized…his condition is currently unknown.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Girl hid while burglars looted her Oak Brook home: prosecutors

OAK BROOK, Ill. - A DuPage County judge set bond Monday at $1.5 million for a South American man accused of breaking into a home in west suburban Oak Brook last week. Anibal Miller-Valencia, 21, was charged with one count of home invasion and one count of residential burglary, the DuPage County state's attorney's office said.
OAK BROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

14-year-old faces charges for 8 counts of armed robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 14-year-old boy is now facing charges for eight counts of armed robbery.Chicago police data showed he went on a robbery spree Monday morning, using a gun to steal from eight people in and around the Grand Crossing neighborhood.The victims range in age from 17 to 31 years old. The 14-year-old suspect was arrested a few blocks away. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car speeds off with man on roof during chase on Near North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A police pursuit of an auto theft crew on the Near North Side Tuesday led one suspect to climb onto the roof of a car to get away, while another went on to crash a stolen car.The area where the crimes happened gets congested at times, but that didn't stop thieves from escaping police like a scene from a movie.In the mid-afternoon Tuesday, police spotted some people trying to steal a white Jeep under the Brown and Purple Line 'L' tracks on Locust Street, in the old Cabrini-Green area.A camera mounted on an area business captured what...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Near Northwest Side residents accuse hookah lounge of attracting violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Concerns are growing on Chicago's Near Northwest Side over violent crimes – and a business some residents say is attracting the violence.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, a residents assembled Tuesday night to address concerns about a number of recent violent crimes in Wicker Park, Ukrainian Village, and West Town. The focus specifically was on the Lyon's Den Hookah Lounge, at 2123 W. Division St. near Leavitt Street.Austin McAllister - a father of six, personal trainer, and U.S. Army veteran – was shot and killed while working as a bouncer at the Lyon's Den on New...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD issue alert of recent Northwest Side business robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about a series of armed robberies on the Northwest Side.In the past week, the robber has struck five times in several neighborhoods - including Dunning and Union Ridge.Police say the man approaches the counter like he's going to make a purchase, then he points a gun at the clerk and demands cash and cigarettes.Incident times and locations:· 3200 block of North Harlem Ave. on January 11, 2023, at 9:52 am· 2700 block of North Harlem Ave. on January 13, 2023, at 4:38 am· 6500 block of West Belmont Ave. on January 13, 2023, at 4:51 am· 7200 block of West Higgins Ave. on January 13, 2023, at 9:10 pm· 5200 block of North Nagle Ave. on January 14, 2023, at 4:10 pmAnyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 charged with trying to carjack woman at gunpoint in West Pullman

CHICAGO - Two men and a boy were charged in connection with an attempted armed carjacking Monday morning in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood. Markell Summers, Kenneth Green and a 14-year-old boy are accused of trying to take a vehicle from a 42-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 11700 block of South Normal Avenue, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police investigate St. Charles home invasion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In northwest suburban St. Charles, officers are investigating a home invasion and shooting.Officers believe three people entered an apartment, through an unlocked sliding glass door on Saturday. They then zip-tied the hands of everyone inside, and demanded items from them.When a 25-year-old man showed up at the house to help, there was an exchange of gunfire. He was shot and remains hospitalized. One of the suspects was also shot, and died.A third person is now facing home invasion and attempted first degree murder charges.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
CBS Chicago

Aurora police warn public 3 carjackers targeting delivery drivers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Aurora police are putting out a warning for delivery drivers.The Aurora Police Department released surveillance pictures of three men wanted for a string of carjackings.They target delivery drivers who leave their cars running. The suspects have struck nine times in the last month, around Aurora's Hometown subdivision and the Fox Pointe Apartments.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

West Rogers Park shooting leaves man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is dead after being shot in the West Rogers Park neighborhood late Sunday night.At 11:51 p.m., a 25-year-old man was riding in a car in the 2600 block of West Fitch Avenue – just west of Rockwell Street – when someone in a black sedan shot him in the right leg and hip, police said.The man was rushed to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead.There was no one in custody late Monday in the shooting. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Lockport Motorcyclist Struck Several Times following Crash in Joliet

A traffic crash leaves a Lockport man dead. On January 16, 2023, at 5:16 p.m., Joliet Police officers responded to South Chicago Street (Route 53) and Schweitzer Road for an accident with injuries. A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that as a Yamaha motorcycle driven by Aidan Wilda (19, Lockport) was northbound on South Chicago Street approaching Schweitzer Road. A Toyota RAV4, driven by a 57-year-old female Elwood resident, attempted to make a left turn onto southbound South Chicago Street from westbound Schweitzer Road at which time Wilda’s motorcycle collided with the rear driver’s side of the Toyota. The collision caused Wilda to become ejected from the motorcycle. Following the initial crash, it was determined that Wilda was struck by two additional vehicles who were northbound on South Chicago Street, a Ford Ranger driven by a 24-year-old male Plainfield resident and a GMC Envoy driven by a 58-year-old female Joliet resident.
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

One critically injured in Park Forest shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person is in critical condition following a shooting in Park Forest, Illinois, police say. Police are investigating after at least one person was shot in the 100 block of Warwick Street on Sunday, according to the Park Forest Police Department. The victim was transported to a trauma center in critical condition. As of 5:30 p.m., there was heavy law enforcement presence around the scene, and neighbors were urged to avoid the area. Road closures were in place along Warwick Street and Westwood Drive but were later removed. However, investigators were still on the scene Sunday evening. 
PARK FOREST, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 20, shot and killed near Chicago bus stop

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death near a CTA bus stop early Monday in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. The 20-year-old was standing near the bus stop around 12:28 a.m. in the 100 block of West 87th Street when a gunman got out of a gray Dodge Durange and started shooting, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
140K+
Followers
31K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy