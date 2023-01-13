ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

Princeton Extends Win Streak to 3 After Big Win over Brown

Grace Stone led the Princeton University Tigers with 13 points as they took on the Brown University Bears in an Ivy League matchup that saw the Tigers win 67-54 at Jadwin Gym. Princeton improved to 10-5 overall and 2-2 in Ivy League play. "I think there's some goof parts of...
PRINCETON, NJ
Fairleigh Dickinson Women’s Basketball Extends Winning Streak to 4

The Fairleigh Dickinson University Women's Basketball team(11-4, 3-0) held off a late charge by Central Connecticut State University to pull off a 59-53 win in a Northeast Conference match-up at the Rothman Center in Hackensack, New Jersey. FDU extended their winning streak to four games. Sophomore guard Ella Fajardo poured...
HACKENSACK, NJ

