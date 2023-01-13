Lisa Rinna Trashes Ex-'RHOBH' Co-Stars After Ditching Reality Series, Labels Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Real-Life Villains

MEGA

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna revealed her unfiltered thoughts on her former co-stars in a no-holds-barred interview following her departure from the show after eight seasons, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Rinna left no stone unturned, calling out Lisa Vanderpump , Garcelle Beauvais , and Sutton Stracke after announcing that she would be bidding farewell to her role as a longtime cast member on the hit Bravo series. Rinna joined during Season 5 in 2014, having remained on the show for 8 seasons in total.

When asked about her relationship with the Pump Rules star, Rinna didn't mince words, revealing "there's zero there." She doubled down, "Zippo, zip, zilch."

"What a p----. [Vanderpump] didn't show up to the [season 9] reunion," Rinna told Interview magazine in their story published on Friday, January 13. "Boo-hoo."

Vanderpump, for her part, previously hinted she was going to be MIA from the TV special, explaining she had "no inclination to reunite with the women who've been harassing me for 10 months" after no shortage of on-camera and behind-the-scenes drama.

Rinna also spoke her truth about Sutton and Garcelle, predicting they will "have a tough time because they're going to have to show up and work."

"I did a lot of work. Because I'm a worker bee and I'll just do it. I'll say it. I don't have any fear . If you're so liked, you're not going to want to do the work. So, who's going to do the work over there? That's my question," Rinna dished.

She said both ladies are "sharks," agreeing with the interviewer that the duo may grow "comfortable with being villainous."

"Well, they just need to be who they really are. They are that, but they just have to let go of this facade they created," added the former soap star.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Crystal Kung Minkoff will be back for Season 13, and word on the street is that she will be bringing a "pal" along for the wild ride .

Rinna told the publication she will give Minkoff "the benefit of the doubt" while noting that she's "too young."

"You've got to be a more hardened b---- like we are to do this show. She's like a baby dolphin and we are sharks," Rinna explained.

As for notable "Rinna-level Housewife GOATs," she gave NeNe Leakes , Bethenny Frankel , Kelly Dodd , Sonja Morgan , Ramona Singer , and Kenya Moore the honors.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that filming is set to begin toward the end of January, with insiders claiming the cast is on the fence about Kathy Hilton 's return.