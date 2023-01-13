ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Rinna Trashes Ex-'RHOBH' Co-Stars After Ditching Reality Series, Labels Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Real-Life Villains

By Samantha Benitz
 4 days ago
MEGA

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna revealed her unfiltered thoughts on her former co-stars in a no-holds-barred interview following her departure from the show after eight seasons, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Rinna left no stone unturned, calling out Lisa Vanderpump , Garcelle Beauvais , and Sutton Stracke after announcing that she would be bidding farewell to her role as a longtime cast member on the hit Bravo series. Rinna joined during Season 5 in 2014, having remained on the show for 8 seasons in total.

MEGA

When asked about her relationship with the Pump Rules star, Rinna didn't mince words, revealing "there's zero there." She doubled down, "Zippo, zip, zilch."

"What a p----. [Vanderpump] didn't show up to the [season 9] reunion," Rinna told Interview magazine in their story published on Friday, January 13. "Boo-hoo."

Vanderpump, for her part, previously hinted she was going to be MIA from the TV special, explaining she had "no inclination to reunite with the women who've been harassing me for 10 months" after no shortage of on-camera and behind-the-scenes drama.

Rinna also spoke her truth about Sutton and Garcelle, predicting they will "have a tough time because they're going to have to show up and work."

"I did a lot of work. Because I'm a worker bee and I'll just do it. I'll say it. I don't have any fear . If you're so liked, you're not going to want to do the work. So, who's going to do the work over there? That's my question," Rinna dished.

She said both ladies are "sharks," agreeing with the interviewer that the duo may grow "comfortable with being villainous."

MEGA

"Well, they just need to be who they really are. They are that, but they just have to let go of this facade they created," added the former soap star.

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Crystal Kung Minkoff will be back for Season 13, and word on the street is that she will be bringing a "pal" along for the wild ride .

Rinna told the publication she will give Minkoff "the benefit of the doubt" while noting that she's "too young."

"You've got to be a more hardened b---- like we are to do this show. She's like a baby dolphin and we are sharks," Rinna explained.

Bravo

As for notable "Rinna-level Housewife GOATs," she gave NeNe Leakes , Bethenny Frankel , Kelly Dodd , Sonja Morgan , Ramona Singer , and Kenya Moore the honors.

RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that filming is set to begin toward the end of January, with insiders claiming the cast is on the fence about Kathy Hilton 's return.

Comments / 78

Linda Davis
4d ago

Unfortunately she can't even exit with class. Very sad. She used to be funny, interesting and always a sheet stirer. But it was ok. Until the last few years she got mean, rude, spiteful. I hope she finds her old self. I am ok with her never returning.

Reply
82
cheeky shiela
4d ago

Rinna is like stepping on chewing gum....ya just can't get rid of it. Something is up with Rinna....she has a problem or two. I never did trust her...ever...but now she's gotten mean. She acts like someone that's very unhappy with her life.

Reply(1)
70
✌️❤️ & Harmony
4d ago

Personally, Garcelle and Sutton are my current favorites in the show ! I didn't care for Sutton at first, but I've enjoyed watching their friendship grow ! it seems genuine and sweet ! Deflect all you like, Rinna. We all watched you be a nasty beast 👹 glad to see her go 👋👋👋

Reply(2)
43
