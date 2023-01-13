Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Scarlet Nation
Pearl: Berman 'a blessing' off bench
AUBURN | Lior Berman never knows when his time will come. In 17 games this season, the guard has appeared in just eight. But on Saturday against Mississippi State, with the number of available Auburn players dwindling, Berman was a heavy part of the rotation, including down the stretch in the Tigers' 69-63 victory.
Scarlet Nation
Tracking the transfers
AUBURN | The transfer portal for the 2022-23 season has taken off with nine departures and 12 incoming since the end of the season. The first deadline to enter the portal and be eligible to play this fall is Jan. 18. There is a second opportunity for players to enter the portal May 1-15.
Scarlet Nation
Auburn visit 'different in a good way' for 2024 DE
Auburn's undergone a good bit of change in the last several months. Even with that change, one thing's been constant — Malik Blocton's interest in Auburn. He made the school his first stop ahead of three scheduled visits for the month of January, taking a trip to the Plains for an unofficial visit Saturday.
Scarlet Nation
Mobile native earns PWO offer
Christian Burnette knows there's work to do. The running back out of Faith Academy in Mobile, Ala., is looking to play at the next level and took an unofficial visit to Auburn Saturday. The Tigers offered him a preferred walk-on spot, which Burnette will take into heavy consideration in the coming weeks.
Comments / 0