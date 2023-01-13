Lorri Jeanne (Weiss) Loveall, was born on May 11, 1963, in Fort Dodge, Iowa and passed away on January 12, 2023, in Osage Beach, Missouri. Lorri is survived by her son, Robert Loveall; granddaughters, Suzanne & Star Loveall; her parents, Lyle & Linda Weiss; brothers, Larry (Vickie) Weiss and Landon Weiss; one nephew, Dylan (Ashley) Weiss and their children, Mia, Maverick and Jett. She also leaves behind many other friends and family who will all truly miss her.

OSAGE BEACH, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO