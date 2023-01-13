Read full article on original website
Related
lakeexpo.com
Mobile Home Destroyed By Fire In Camden County
MONTREAL, Mo. — A mobile home was destroyed by fire Friday evening, and firefighters say no one was home. On Friday, Jan. 13, at 9:18 p.m., the Mid-County Fire Protection District (MCFPD) was dispatched to a fire on Titan Drive in Montreal. When firefighters arrived, they found a mobile home already engulfed in flames and the center roof section of the home had collapsed.
lakeexpo.com
Brenda Gale Trandum (December 26, 1966 - January 15, 2023)
Brenda Gale Trandum, daughter of Donald Millard and Mollie Mae (Brown) Scott, was born December 26, 1966 in Lebanon, Missouri. She departed this life Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Lake Regional Hospital at the age of fifty-six years and twenty days. On October 18, 1986, Brenda was united in marriage...
lakeexpo.com
Diana Gayle Wheeler (February 19, 1957 - January 13, 2023)
Diana Gayle Wheeler, daughter of Clifford Bolling Sr. and Althea Bolling, was born February 19, 1957 in Kansas City, Missouri. She departed this life Friday, January 13, 2023 in her home at the age of sixty-five years, ten months and twenty-five days. She was preceded in death by her parents;...
lakeexpo.com
Iven Earl Witt (September 10, 1937 - January 12, 2023)
Iven Earl Witt, age 85, of Brumley, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home. He was born in Brumley on September 10, 1937, son of the late Everett and Tilda (Shelton) Witt. On July 10, 1959, in Iberia, Iven was united in marriage to Joyce Irene Forester, who preceded him in death on September 3, 2017.
lakeexpo.com
Lorri Jeanne Loveall (May 11, 1963 - January 12, 2023)
Lorri Jeanne (Weiss) Loveall, was born on May 11, 1963, in Fort Dodge, Iowa and passed away on January 12, 2023, in Osage Beach, Missouri. Lorri is survived by her son, Robert Loveall; granddaughters, Suzanne & Star Loveall; her parents, Lyle & Linda Weiss; brothers, Larry (Vickie) Weiss and Landon Weiss; one nephew, Dylan (Ashley) Weiss and their children, Mia, Maverick and Jett. She also leaves behind many other friends and family who will all truly miss her.
lakeexpo.com
Sunrise Beach Little Theater Holding Auditions For 'Kiss Me, Kate'
Can you sing, dance or act? The Sunrise Beach Little Theater is looking for you for their musical production of “Kiss Me, Kate.”. The theater issued the following details about the show and audition:. “Kiss Me Kate” is a light-hearted and fun-filled show-within-a-show version of “Taming of the Shrew”...
Comments / 0