The stock market is on the verge of a rare bullish trifecta that suggests big upside ahead
US stocks could be on the verge of a rare bullish trifecta that signals more upside ahead, according to Carson Group's Ryan Detrick. To complete the trifecta, the S&P 500 needs to generate a positive return in the month of January. "We continue to see more positives than negatives, and...
Zacks.com
4 Low-Beta Tech Stocks to Hedge Against a Volatile Market
After a turbulent 2022, the broader equity market has started 2023 on a decent note with all three major indexes in positive trajectory. Major stock market indices in the United States like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 have gained 15.8%, 7.3% and 6.6%, respectively, in the past three months. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector has risen 5.2% in the same time frame.
Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the overall sentiment among US investors. The Dow Jones index snapped the four-session winning streak as investors weighed the recent earnings results. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS shares dropped 6.4% on Tuesday after the bank reported downbeat earnings...
Benzinga
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Tuesday saw 9 companies set new 52-week lows. Embecta EMBC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Viveve Medical VIVE. Viveve Medical VIVE shares traded...
msn.com
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
msn.com
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
Tesla, Amazon, Moderna, United Airlines, Goldman Sachs: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Heavy Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones falling over 1%, pressured by Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS earnings. The S&P 500 closed marginally lower at 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite ended the session 0.14% higher. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
3 Nasdaq Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying This Year
Although macroeconomic headwinds kept the stock market under immense pressure last year, the declining inflation rates have increased investor optimism recently. Hence, quality Nasdaq stocks Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Honeywell International...
Jim Cramer Urges Investors Not To Dump Traditional, Reliable Stocks: 'It Is So Easy To Panic...'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer told investors not to dump their traditional, reliable stocks following Tuesday’s trading session that saw major Wall Street indices record mixed performances. “It is so easy to panic out of stocks on the first sign of weakness,” Cramer said, according to a CNBC report....
U.S. investors hunt for gains in foreign stocks
NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Some U.S. investors are looking abroad to capture better stock returns in the coming months, betting European and other international stocks hold more enticing valuations after a long period of U.S. dominance.
Zacks.com
Higher Rates, Robust Trading to Aid Schwab's (SCHW) Q4 Earnings
SCHW - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Jan 18, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis. In third-quarter 2022, Schwab’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from higher rates, which...
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; Goldman weighs on Dow
Stock indexes on Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, as investors focus on a busy week of corporate earnings for insight into how much damage inflation is inflicting on the economy. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, ending a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of...
Cathie Wood Keeps Foot On Tesla Pedal With Whopping $15M Stock Buy — Slashes Stake In Chinese EV Rival
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management continued to buy Tesla Inc TSLA stock this week, as the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and the ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF ARKQ loaded up 115,787 shares of the Elon Musk-led company on Tuesday. At the same time, ARK slashed its stake in Tesla's Chinese rival Nio Inc NIO with a big sale.
Stocks edge lower on Wall Street in uncertain trading
Stocks edged mostly lower on Wall Street Tuesday afternoon, as the market gave back some of its gains after a solid start to the year. Trading was wobbly as the market kicked off a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% as of 3:32 p.m. Eastern. The tech-heavy...
Expert Advice: With Rates So High, Is a High-Yield Savings Account a Better Bet Than the Stock Market?
The federal funds rate, the figure that determines interest rates in the United States, increased to 4.33% on Dec. 15, 2022. That rate is the highest rate since 2007 when the federal funds rate topped...
Zacks.com
4 Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy on Market Recovery Optimism
The broader equity market has remained in the positive trajectory so far in 2023, with the major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, jumping 3.5%, 5.9% and 4.2%, respectively, year to date. Though the fears of recession have not subsided, cooling inflationary pressure and declining...
US stocks fall as key economic indicator slips while Wall Street giants report mixed earnings
US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as investors digested earnings from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Pull Back In New Trading Week As Recent Strong Gains, Earnings Worries Hurt Sentiment
Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests a weak start to the week after stocks rose solidly in the week ended Jan. 13. The negative sentiment underlines caution among traders as they look forward to the fourth-quarter earnings reports for trading cues. Stocks rallied hard in the past week as...
Insiders Selling Accenture, NVIDIA And This Consumer Defensive Stock
The Nasdaq Composite closed slightly higher on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
