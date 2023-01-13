ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

4 Low-Beta Tech Stocks to Hedge Against a Volatile Market

After a turbulent 2022, the broader equity market has started 2023 on a decent note with all three major indexes in positive trajectory. Major stock market indices in the United States like the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 have gained 15.8%, 7.3% and 6.6%, respectively, in the past three months. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector has risen 5.2% in the same time frame.
Benzinga

Markets Turn More Bullish Ahead Of Earnings

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the overall sentiment among US investors. The Dow Jones index snapped the four-session winning streak as investors weighed the recent earnings results. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS shares dropped 6.4% on Tuesday after the bank reported downbeat earnings...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday saw 9 companies set new 52-week lows. Embecta EMBC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Viveve Medical VIVE. Viveve Medical VIVE shares traded...
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
NASDAQ

3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
Entrepreneur

3 Nasdaq Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying This Year

Although macroeconomic headwinds kept the stock market under immense pressure last year, the declining inflation rates have increased investor optimism recently. Hence, quality Nasdaq stocks Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Honeywell International...
Reuters

U.S. investors hunt for gains in foreign stocks

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Some U.S. investors are looking abroad to capture better stock returns in the coming months, betting European and other international stocks hold more enticing valuations after a long period of U.S. dominance.
Zacks.com

Higher Rates, Robust Trading to Aid Schwab's (SCHW) Q4 Earnings

SCHW - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter and 2022 results on Jan 18, before market open. Its revenues and earnings in the quarter are expected to have improved on a year-over-year basis. In third-quarter 2022, Schwab’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results benefited from higher rates, which...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; Goldman weighs on Dow

Stock indexes on Wall Street closed mixed Tuesday, as investors focus on a busy week of corporate earnings for insight into how much damage inflation is inflicting on the economy. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, ending a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%, mostly because of...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks edge lower on Wall Street in uncertain trading

Stocks edged mostly lower on Wall Street Tuesday afternoon, as the market gave back some of its gains after a solid start to the year. Trading was wobbly as the market kicked off a holiday-shortened, but earnings-heavy week. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% as of 3:32 p.m. Eastern. The tech-heavy...
Zacks.com

4 Undervalued Tech Stocks to Buy on Market Recovery Optimism

The broader equity market has remained in the positive trajectory so far in 2023, with the major stock indexes, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500, jumping 3.5%, 5.9% and 4.2%, respectively, year to date. Though the fears of recession have not subsided, cooling inflationary pressure and declining...
Benzinga

Insiders Selling Accenture, NVIDIA And This Consumer Defensive Stock

The Nasdaq Composite closed slightly higher on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Comments / 0

Community Policy