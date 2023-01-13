Read full article on original website
CNBC
Stocks on a roll. But overbought market, tons of earnings are key hurdles in the week ahead
Stocks closed out the first full week of trading in 2023 on a high note, building on the strong gains from December: The tech-heavy Nasdaq posted its second consecutive week in the black, up 4%, while the S&P rose 2% and the Dow added more than 1%. The December report...
Over $10 Million Bet On DiamondHead Holdings? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 18, 2023
Wall Street had a mixed session on Tuesday, primarily driven by the earnings reported by mega-cap banks. Chinese companies listed in the United States slumped on abysmal Chinese economic growth numbers for 2022. Two of the three major indexes ended in the red, while one ended in the green. How...
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 16th
DDI - Free Report) : This digital gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1921.7% over the last 60 days. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DoubleDown...
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 13th (Revised)
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Gevo GEVO is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.0% downward over the last 60 days.
AOL Corp
10 Stocks Set To Soar in 2023
For most investors, 2022 was nothing short of a disaster. With the S&P 500 down nearly 20% and the NASDAQ falling by one-third, big winners were few and far between. Even stocks that seemingly had everything lined up for them fell prey to the negative trend of the overall stock market.
Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum Warning After BTC Explodes Over $20K: 'There's A Problem For Bulls'
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo says that the recent rallies in the cryptocurrency market mean nothing, and new lows are still likely. Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied 21% in the last seven days, and Ethereum ETH/USD has rallied 23%. But Capo says the market’s bounce hasn’t invalidated his bearish outlook.
Tesla, Amazon, Moderna, United Airlines, Goldman Sachs: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Heavy Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones falling over 1%, pressured by Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS earnings. The S&P 500 closed marginally lower at 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite ended the session 0.14% higher. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Jim Cramer Urges Investors Not To Dump Traditional, Reliable Stocks: 'It Is So Easy To Panic...'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer told investors not to dump their traditional, reliable stocks following Tuesday’s trading session that saw major Wall Street indices record mixed performances. “It is so easy to panic out of stocks on the first sign of weakness,” Cramer said, according to a CNBC report....
msn.com
Dow sheds nearly 400 points as U.S stocks finish mostly lower after Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley earnings
U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping a four-day win streak after Goldman Sachs reported poor earnings results. The S&P 500 also ended lower, but the Nasdaq Composite eked out a gain as investors focused on whether the early 2023 rally has legs.
Cathie Wood Keeps Foot On Tesla Pedal With Whopping $15M Stock Buy — Slashes Stake In Chinese EV Rival
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management continued to buy Tesla Inc TSLA stock this week, as the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and the ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF ARKQ loaded up 115,787 shares of the Elon Musk-led company on Tuesday. At the same time, ARK slashed its stake in Tesla's Chinese rival Nio Inc NIO with a big sale.
Benzinga
10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Why First Wave BioPharma Shares Are Trading Higher By 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Celyad Oncology SA CYAD rose 221.7% to $2.57 in pre-market trading after gaining 21% on Friday. Celyad Oncology, last month, decided to discontinue the development of its remaining clinical program CYAD-211. MGO Global Inc. MGOL rose 37.2% to $6.38 in pre-market trading. MGO Global priced its 1.5 million share IPO...
Benzinga
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Celyad Oncology CYAD stock moved upwards by 150.2% to $2.0 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Celyad Oncology's stock is 50.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 563061.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 million.
Expert Advice: With Rates So High, Is a High-Yield Savings Account a Better Bet Than the Stock Market?
The federal funds rate, the figure that determines interest rates in the United States, increased to 4.33% on Dec. 15, 2022. That rate is the highest rate since 2007 when the federal funds rate topped...
ConsumerAffairs
Consumers appear to be rebelling against high prices
Last fall, when inflation was rising at a rate of 8.5%, consumers were feeling the pain. Moody’s Analytics issued a report that found U.S. consumers were spending $445 a month more than 12 months ago to buy the same items. What happened next may provide a glimpse into what...
Benzinga
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Tuesday saw 9 companies set new 52-week lows. Embecta EMBC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Viveve Medical VIVE. Viveve Medical VIVE shares traded...
US stocks fall as key economic indicator slips while Wall Street giants report mixed earnings
US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as investors digested earnings from Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.
Benzinga
Earnings Preview For Silvergate Capital
Silvergate Capital SI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Silvergate Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83. Silvergate Capital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
