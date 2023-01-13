ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Over $10 Million Bet On DiamondHead Holdings? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 18, 2023

Wall Street had a mixed session on Tuesday, primarily driven by the earnings reported by mega-cap banks. Chinese companies listed in the United States slumped on abysmal Chinese economic growth numbers for 2022. Two of the three major indexes ended in the red, while one ended in the green. How...
Zacks.com

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 16th

DDI - Free Report) : This digital gaming company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1921.7% over the last 60 days. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | DoubleDown...
NASDAQ

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 13th (Revised)

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Gevo GEVO is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25.0% downward over the last 60 days.
AOL Corp

10 Stocks Set To Soar in 2023

For most investors, 2022 was nothing short of a disaster. With the S&P 500 down nearly 20% and the NASDAQ falling by one-third, big winners were few and far between. Even stocks that seemingly had everything lined up for them fell prey to the negative trend of the overall stock market.
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Benzinga

10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Celyad Oncology CYAD stock moved upwards by 150.2% to $2.0 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Celyad Oncology's stock is 50.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 563061.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.1 million.
ConsumerAffairs

Consumers appear to be rebelling against high prices

Last fall, when inflation was rising at a rate of 8.5%, consumers were feeling the pain. Moody’s Analytics issued a report that found U.S. consumers were spending $445 a month more than 12 months ago to buy the same items. What happened next may provide a glimpse into what...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday saw 9 companies set new 52-week lows. Embecta EMBC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Viveve Medical VIVE. Viveve Medical VIVE shares traded...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital SI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Silvergate Capital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83. Silvergate Capital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy