Read full article on original website
Related
Jim Cramer Urges Investors Not To Dump Traditional, Reliable Stocks: 'It Is So Easy To Panic...'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer told investors not to dump their traditional, reliable stocks following Tuesday’s trading session that saw major Wall Street indices record mixed performances. “It is so easy to panic out of stocks on the first sign of weakness,” Cramer said, according to a CNBC report....
$2.6M Bet On This Energy Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed mostly lower on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga
5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points during the session. Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Benzinga
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Tuesday saw 9 companies set new 52-week lows. Embecta EMBC is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Viveve Medical VIVE. Viveve Medical VIVE shares traded...
Benzinga
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many CEOs...
Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Tesla, Amazon, Moderna, United Airlines, Goldman Sachs: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Heavy Attention Today
Major Wall Street indices closed mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones falling over 1%, pressured by Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS earnings. The S&P 500 closed marginally lower at 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite ended the session 0.14% higher. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention:
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum Warning After BTC Explodes Over $20K: 'There's A Problem For Bulls'
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo says that the recent rallies in the cryptocurrency market mean nothing, and new lows are still likely. Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied 21% in the last seven days, and Ethereum ETH/USD has rallied 23%. But Capo says the market’s bounce hasn’t invalidated his bearish outlook.
Cathie Wood Keeps Foot On Tesla Pedal With Whopping $15M Stock Buy — Slashes Stake In Chinese EV Rival
Cathie Wood-led ARK Investment Management continued to buy Tesla Inc TSLA stock this week, as the flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK and the ARK Autonomous Tech. & Robotics ETF ARKQ loaded up 115,787 shares of the Elon Musk-led company on Tuesday. At the same time, ARK slashed its stake in Tesla's Chinese rival Nio Inc NIO with a big sale.
Expert Advice: With Rates So High, Is a High-Yield Savings Account a Better Bet Than the Stock Market?
The federal funds rate, the figure that determines interest rates in the United States, increased to 4.33% on Dec. 15, 2022. That rate is the highest rate since 2007 when the federal funds rate topped...
Ken Fisher Believes Wall Street Is On Verge Of A Roaring Bull Market: Inflation Is 'Deader Than A Doornail'
Ken Fisher, founder and chairman of Fisher Investments has reportedly said that Wall Street is on the verge of a "roaring bull market" similar to 1967's "summer of love," which witnessed a stunning stock rally while also stating that inflation is dead. “It's deader than a doornail, it just doesn’t...
United Airlines Stock Is Taking Off After Hours: What's Going On?
United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the airline turned in better-than-expected quarterly results and issued strong guidance. What Happened: United Airlines reported fourth-quarter revenue of $12.4 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $12.23 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported...
Benzinga
Mercantile Bank Earnings Preview
Mercantile Bank MBWM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mercantile Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20. Mercantile Bank bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Dogecoin, Ethereum Spike As Bitcoin Holds Above $21K: Analyst Warns 'Late Bulls To Flip Bearish' If Apex Crypto Retests This Level
Major coins traded in the green on Tuesday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market rose to $991 billion, as of 8:30 pm EST. What Happened: Bitcoin BTC/USD was above the $21,000 mark at the time of writing, notching weekly gains of 25%, while Ethereum ETH/USD was trading above the $1,500 level with a 23% increase over the last seven days.
US Stocks Flat Ahead Of Data Deluge — But Analyst Says Investors May Be In For A Surprise As Earnings Pessimism Overdone
U.S. stocks may get off to a nervous start on Wednesday, as apprehensions concerning fourth-quarter earnings and the state of the economy continue to weigh down. Tuesday, the major averages closed mixed, as traders factored in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s GS disappointing earnings and the bleak business activity reading for the New York region.
Top Real Estate Stocks That May Rally
The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Cramer Says These Sectors Might Breed Market Pessimism: 2023 Could Be Year Where 'Tech Is Put In Its Bottled Place'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer believes there are segments in the market that he thinks will breed pessimism — most notably retail and technology. Cramer pointed out that although people are spending, as is evident from the commentary from bankers, they aren’t spending it on fixing up their homes or their wardrobes.
Benzinga
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Colgate-Palmolive Before The Dividend Payout
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Colgate-Palmolive CL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share. On Friday, Colgate-Palmolive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 47 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Why Nvidia Stock Is Rising Today
NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher Tuesday following positive analyst coverage from BofA Securities. What To Know: BofA is out with a new note on U.S. semiconductor stocks. The analyst firm is positive on the group as a whole, but Nvidia remains its top pick as generative AI excitement builds.
Comments / 0