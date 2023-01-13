ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Drawing on Inspiration: Celebrating EPCOT Honors the Park’s 40th Anniversary for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

By Matthew Soberman
PHOTOS: Disney Begins Cleaning Filthy TRON Lightcycle Run Building Ahead of Grand Opening at Magic Kingdom

As we FINALLY near the opening of TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom, Disney is preparing the already-aged show building for public consumption. Usually, when a new ride is built, there’s not enough time between the completion of the structures and the grand opening for noticeable amounts of dirt and grime to accumulate on it. In the case of TRON Lightcycle Run, where construction began in earnest in early 2018, there has been more than enough time for this to happen and the show building (and the canopy over the outdoor section of track for that matter) have been noticeably filthy for some time now.
PHOTOS: Annual Passholder Exclusive Dumbo Magnet Arrives at EPCOT

The Annual Passholder-exclusive Dumbo magnet is now available at Creations Shop in EPCOT. Passholders can pick up the magnet at the Creations Shop entrance facing the construction walls. A line formed early this morning. Cast Members were still getting directional signs ready. Each Passholder gets one magnet and should have...
Color Coding Added to New EPCOT Parking Lot Signage Frames

Additional pieces painted green or blue have been added to the frames for signage recently erected in the EPCOT parking lot. The three-sided frames are on black poles next to the tram lane. Walt Disney World didn’t follow through on their promise for trams to return to all four parks in 2022, but these new frames indicate they could return to EPCOT sooner rather than later.
Reopening Dates Announced for Enchanted Tales with Belle and Ariel’s Grotto Character Experiences at Magic Kingdom

Two of the last remaining COVID-shuttered character experiences at the Magic Kingdom will be returning soon. Enchanted Tales with Belle and Ariel’s Grotto in Fantasyland at the Magic Kingdom have been closed (at least in their original capacities) since March 2020 when the entire Walt Disney World Resort was shuttered due to the pandemic. Now, nearly 3 years later, both offerings are supposedly close to returning.
New Blue/Green and Denim Walt Disney World Spirit Jerseys Debut

Looking for a new Spirit Jersey to start the year? There are two new fashionable options now available at Walt Disney World!. Walt Disney World Blue and Green Spirit Jersey – $79.99. This spirit jersey features a blue base with the classic Walt Disney World wordmark written vertically in...
Disney100: The Eras Collections Launching January 27 on shopDisney

ShopDisney will soon be taking fans on a journey back in time with the launch of Disney100: The Eras Collections on Friday, January 27. The collection will feature artwork inspired by Disney’s early decades, leading up to the opening of Disneyland in the 1950’s. Ahead of the release, a set of journals from the collection were released at Walt Disney World earlier this month. Similar merchandise is coming to Tokyo Disney Resort as part of their Disney100 collection next month as well.
Concert Lineup Announced for Mardi Gras 2023 at Universal Orlando Resort

The concert lineup has been announced for Mardi Gras 2023 at Universal Orlando Resort! Check out the full list of performers coming to the Music Plaza Stage at Universal Studios Florida:. February 4 – Patti LaBelle. February 10 – JVKE. February 11 – Goo Goo Dolls. February...
REVIEW: Space 220 Restaurant at EPCOT Gets Back Into Orbit with NEW Peanut Butter Comet, Charcoal Olive Oil Dessert & More

New dinner menu items recently landed at Space 220 Restaurant in EPCOT, and we “rode” the Stellervator up above the park to try them out. The last menu update was really disappointing, so we were ready to see if the options have improved. Not only did they improve, but I think we are ready to once again call this the best restaurant in the park.
PHOTOS: Automated PhotoPass Cameras Installed at Pete’s Silly Sideshow at the Magic Kingdom

The bane of character photographs everywhere, the automated PhotoPass cameras have now invaded Pete’s Silly Sideshow at the Magic Kingdom upon its return. These devices are at least well-themed. You may recall the initial uproar from guests paying for PhotoPass photos that the quality of pictures from these automated devices are never quite as good as those taken by a living photographer, but that hasn’t stopped Disney from installing them.

