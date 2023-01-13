Drawing on Inspiration: Celebrating EPCOT Honors the Park’s 40th Anniversary for the 2023 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disney Begins Cleaning Filthy TRON Lightcycle Run Building Ahead of Grand Opening at Magic Kingdom
As we FINALLY near the opening of TRON Lightcycle Run at the Magic Kingdom, Disney is preparing the already-aged show building for public consumption. Usually, when a new ride is built, there’s not enough time between the completion of the structures and the grand opening for noticeable amounts of dirt and grime to accumulate on it. In the case of TRON Lightcycle Run, where construction began in earnest in early 2018, there has been more than enough time for this to happen and the show building (and the canopy over the outdoor section of track for that matter) have been noticeably filthy for some time now.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Annual Passholder Exclusive Dumbo Magnet Arrives at EPCOT
The Annual Passholder-exclusive Dumbo magnet is now available at Creations Shop in EPCOT. Passholders can pick up the magnet at the Creations Shop entrance facing the construction walls. A line formed early this morning. Cast Members were still getting directional signs ready. Each Passholder gets one magnet and should have...
WDW News Today
Color Coding Added to New EPCOT Parking Lot Signage Frames
Additional pieces painted green or blue have been added to the frames for signage recently erected in the EPCOT parking lot. The three-sided frames are on black poles next to the tram lane. Walt Disney World didn’t follow through on their promise for trams to return to all four parks in 2022, but these new frames indicate they could return to EPCOT sooner rather than later.
WDW News Today
Reopening Dates Announced for Enchanted Tales with Belle and Ariel’s Grotto Character Experiences at Magic Kingdom
Two of the last remaining COVID-shuttered character experiences at the Magic Kingdom will be returning soon. Enchanted Tales with Belle and Ariel’s Grotto in Fantasyland at the Magic Kingdom have been closed (at least in their original capacities) since March 2020 when the entire Walt Disney World Resort was shuttered due to the pandemic. Now, nearly 3 years later, both offerings are supposedly close to returning.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Disneyland Resort Magic Key Pass Sales Resuming Today, Queue Open Now
Just days after Disneyland Resort confirmed they will reopen sales for Magic Key Passes “from time to time” in 2023, they are selling more of the passes as of January 17. The virtual queue to buy Magic Key passes is now active at this link. The website indicates...
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — Disney Announces Tron Opening Date, Free Resort Parking, Park Reservation Changes and More!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, January 15th at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Disney announced a slew of changes this week, based on feedback from the guests! And Tron finally has an official opening date!. We’re back with more news and discussing the...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Sweet & Sour Churro Pulls Into Cozy Cone Motel at Disney California Adventure
Looking for a treat that’s both sweet and has a kick to it? That’s the promise of the new Sweet & Sour Churro we found at Cone 1 of the Cozy Cone Motel in Disney California Adventure. The big question is of course — does it hold to that promise? Well let’s have a taste together!
WDW News Today
Aladar the Iguanodon Emerges From Planters, Maharajah Jungle Trek Cleaned, Disney100 Era Collections Announced & More: Daily Recap (1/16/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, January 16, 2023.
WDW News Today
Send a Message from Somewhere Beyond with The Haunted Mansion Stationery Set, NEW at Walt Disney World
Send a message from regions beyond with the Haunted Mansion stationery set, now available at Walt Disney World!. The kit includes twelve postcards with four designs in the set, a 50-page notepad, 50 envelopes, a set of four pencils, two pens, two sheets of faux wax seals, and an address label sticker roll. That is quite a bit for $24.99.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Pathways Closed Around Tree of Life as Repainting Begins at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Ever seen a tree get spruced up? It’s happening now at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as the Tree of Life undergoes repainting. The repainting officially began on Sunday, just over three months before the park celebrates its 25th anniversary. While it’s refurbished, select pathways around the Tree of Life...
WDW News Today
Docking Bay 7, Disneyland Paris 30th Food Director Jean-Marie Clement Moving to Tokyo Disney Resort
Jean-Marie Clement, Director of Food Product & Purchasing at Disneyland Paris, has left the French resort to move on to Tokyo Disney Resort, according to reports. After over 2 fantastic years at Disneyland Paris, I have just accepted a new position at Tokyo Disney Resort. Even if it is very...
WDW News Today
New Blue/Green and Denim Walt Disney World Spirit Jerseys Debut
Looking for a new Spirit Jersey to start the year? There are two new fashionable options now available at Walt Disney World!. Walt Disney World Blue and Green Spirit Jersey – $79.99. This spirit jersey features a blue base with the classic Walt Disney World wordmark written vertically in...
WDW News Today
Disney100: The Eras Collections Launching January 27 on shopDisney
ShopDisney will soon be taking fans on a journey back in time with the launch of Disney100: The Eras Collections on Friday, January 27. The collection will feature artwork inspired by Disney’s early decades, leading up to the opening of Disneyland in the 1950’s. Ahead of the release, a set of journals from the collection were released at Walt Disney World earlier this month. Similar merchandise is coming to Tokyo Disney Resort as part of their Disney100 collection next month as well.
WDW News Today
Mickey’s Toontown Sign Returns with New Look Ahead of Land Reopening at Disneyland
Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland is closed while it receives a major reimagining. The old Mickey’s Toontown sign was removed some months ago, but has now returned with a new look:. The sign was revealed on the Disney Parks TikTok account. The last time we saw the sign installed,...
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience Price Raised $20, Tickets Now Available
Universal Orlando Resort has announced new pricing for their 2023 Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience. Through this experience, guests can ride on a Mardi Gras parade float plus enjoy a 3-course meal from one of four participating Universal Orlando Resort restaurants. In previous years, the experience just included the float ride.
WDW News Today
Concert Lineup Announced for Mardi Gras 2023 at Universal Orlando Resort
The concert lineup has been announced for Mardi Gras 2023 at Universal Orlando Resort! Check out the full list of performers coming to the Music Plaza Stage at Universal Studios Florida:. February 4 – Patti LaBelle. February 10 – JVKE. February 11 – Goo Goo Dolls. February...
WDW News Today
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Namor Ear Headband Flies Into Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has a new Mickey Mouse ear headband inspired by Namor, the villain (or anti-hero, depending on how you look at it) of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. Here’s Namor’s poster for reference. Namor Ear Headband – $44.99. The front of the ears is gold,...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Space 220 Restaurant at EPCOT Gets Back Into Orbit with NEW Peanut Butter Comet, Charcoal Olive Oil Dessert & More
New dinner menu items recently landed at Space 220 Restaurant in EPCOT, and we “rode” the Stellervator up above the park to try them out. The last menu update was really disappointing, so we were ready to see if the options have improved. Not only did they improve, but I think we are ready to once again call this the best restaurant in the park.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Automated PhotoPass Cameras Installed at Pete’s Silly Sideshow at the Magic Kingdom
The bane of character photographs everywhere, the automated PhotoPass cameras have now invaded Pete’s Silly Sideshow at the Magic Kingdom upon its return. These devices are at least well-themed. You may recall the initial uproar from guests paying for PhotoPass photos that the quality of pictures from these automated devices are never quite as good as those taken by a living photographer, but that hasn’t stopped Disney from installing them.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 1/10/22 (Lots of New Pins, Construction Trucks along at TRON and Tomorrowland Light & Power Co., More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom! It’s a beautiful, sunny day so let’s get started!. We hopped the Resort Monorail over to Magic Kingdom and took a peek at construction happening below at the previous Spirit of Aloha site. Markers are placed around the site and the large crane...
Comments / 0