Job cuts in tech sector spread, Microsoft lays off 10,000
Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, joining other tech companies that have scaled back their pandemic-era expansions. The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that the layoffs were a response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”. The company said it will also be...
US stocks rise as investors review sales, inflation data
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks mostly rose in morning trading Wednesday on Wall Street as investors review the latest updates on retail sales, inflation and company earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 10:13 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,917 and the Nasdaq rose 1%. Trading has been unsteady so far this week following two solid weekly gains.
