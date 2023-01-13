The Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee says a large group of farmers and other stakeholders talked about their farm bill priorities in a listening session Friday. Glenn GT Thompson tells Brownfield the risk management safety net programs were very important to them. “That was a consistent message, to make sure that we’re protecting crop insurance going forward, and that was loud and clear from both, obviously, the producers but also the lenders.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO