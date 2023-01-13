ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Great Lakes YEN participants average 116-bushel wheat

Wheat growers participating in the Great Lakes Yield Enhancement Network are studying what factors lead to significantly higher yields. Executive Director of the Michigan Wheat Program Jody Pollok Newsom tells Brownfield farmers collect their own soil, tissue, and grain samples throughout the season for analysis. “The information that we gather...
Barr priorities HPAI preparedness in 2023

Michigan’s poultry industry remains concerned about the devastation highly pathogenic avian influenza can cause. Head of the Michigan Allied Poultry Industries Nancy Barr tells Brownfield she hopes to expand preparedness efforts for producers. “I think we need to maintain a very high level of biosecurity, we need to be...
Agent emphasizes value of crop insurance as margins tighten

A crop insurance agent says the risk management tool is becoming increasingly important as farm incomes are expected to decline in 2023. Lee Waters with Farm Credit Illinois tells Brownfield grain farmers have seen strong prices the last three years. “I feel like a big risk we have going into...
Signup deadline near for Wisconsin’s nitrogen optimization pilot program

Wisconsin farmers can still sign up for the state’s new nitrogen optimization pilot program. University of Wisconsin soil scientist Matt Ruark tells Brownfield the state-funded program helps farmers test different nitrogen use practices with less financial risk. “They’re going to cover the cost of time, of land, of yield loss, of soil testing, of you know, anything else that’s going to be connected with the project.”
Crop insurance, labor part of Pennsylvania farm bill discussion

The Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee says a large group of farmers and other stakeholders talked about their farm bill priorities in a listening session Friday. Glenn GT Thompson tells Brownfield the risk management safety net programs were very important to them. “That was a consistent message, to make sure that we’re protecting crop insurance going forward, and that was loud and clear from both, obviously, the producers but also the lenders.”
INFB policy priorities highlighted during legislative forum

Indiana Farm Bureau members discussed policy issues with lawmakers during the organization’s Legislative Forum today. Jeff Cummins, director of state government relations with INFB, highlighted the priorities that are important to Hoosier farmers and rural communities. “Rural viability, tax and fiscal issues, energy and environment, and food security,” he...
