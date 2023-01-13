ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Opelika, AL

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from TUE 6:06 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn Buc-ee's opening set for April 2023

The Buc-ee’s location in Auburn is set to open in April 2023, a spokesperson confirmed to the Opelika-Auburn News on Tuesday. The popular traveler’s stop is being built off Exit 50 on Interstate-85 in Auburn. Buc-ee’s locations are known for their sprawling size and stacks and gifts to go along with their gas pumps.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn sets date for 2023 A-Day game

Fans will get their first look at next season's Auburn football squad in early April, as the program announced Tuesday that its annual A-Day spring game would take place April 8 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game, though a scrimmage, will technically be Auburn's first under new head coach Hugh Freeze....
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Carr's 20, Allen's double-double lead Auburn High past Opelika

The Auburn High boys basketball team used a big second quarter to pull away from Opelika and win the rivalry showdown between the teams last Friday night in Opelika. Auburn High won 75-59 to move to 18-2 on the season. Ja Carr scored 20 points to lead Auburn High. The...
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy