ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

17-Year-Old Teen Earns High Honor From US Army After Saving Gunshot Victim

By Jovonne Ledet
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QRF8h_0kEAd9Tk00
Photo: Getty Images

A 17-year-old teen's courageous act has earned him one of the highest honors in the U.S. Army JROTC program.

Cadet Second Lieutenant Kaheem Bailey-Taylor , 17, was leaving his cousin's birthday in Philadelphia last August when a shooting broke out in the residence. Bailey-Taylor ran back inside the house and found four people were shot, three of whom were his cousins and one a fellow student at Philadelphia Military Academy.

“I ran in there, started assessing, started doing triaging, and I felt as though one of the people that I saved had the most injuries that could be fatal,” Bailey-Taylor said, per 6abc Action News . Bailey-Taylor focused his attention on helping his classmate whose injuries “were potentially fatal."

“Everybody calls me crazy for going back, but I don’t know what it was. Something in me told me that I had to go and get them,” Bailey-Taylor said, according to the Army website.

As a part of his JROTC training, Bailey-Taylor learned how to deliver basic emergency care. The teen tapped into what he learned and began applying pressure to his classmate's stomach wound using his hoodie.

Because of Bailey-Taylor's effort, the student survived the shooting and is back at the military academy, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. A 17-year-old male was arrested in December in connection with the shooting.

Bailey-Taylor was presented last week with the U.S. Army's Medal of Heroism, which honors cadets who demonstrate acts of courage and bravery.

“The act must result in an accomplishment so exceptional/outstanding as to set a Cadet apart and involve acceptance of danger or extraordinary responsibilities," the Army press release states.

“It’s the highest award given in JROTC,” Commandant LTC Russell Gallagher , the Philadelphia Military Academy instructor who nominated Bailey-Taylor for the honor, told 6abc Action News.

“Even if he had not earned this medal, he would still be a rare student,” Gallagher said.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Teenage suspect arrested in deadly Camden shooting of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- A teenage boy was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen, Camden County officials announced on Tuesday. The suspect, also 14-year-old, was charged with first-degree murder. The teenage suspect, who's from Camden, has a pending court hearing and he is currently held at Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.Allen was at a birthday party on Dec. 3 at the Elks Lodge on Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden when shots were fired. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital by EMS with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead later that night.Allen, who was from Lindenwood, was the life of the party and was beloved by his large family.If you have information for the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, you're encouraged to contact Prosecutor Detective Matthew Kreidler at 856-930-5355 and Camden County Police Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947. You can also submit tips anonymously online.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Man shot multiple times by federal courthouse security officer in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times by a security officer outside of the federal courthouse in Center City. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near 7th and Arch Streets. The unidentified man shot by the security officer underwent surgery and is currently listed in critical condition. A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals based in Philadelphia says the man who was shot had parked a white Dodge minivan in an area of restricted parking, which is reserved for courthouse employees and law enforcement. Investigators say the man, described to be in his 40s, had...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wnewsj.com

Chester Twp. Fire receives air packs through federal grant

The Chester Township Fire Department recently received 27 new SCBAs (self-contained breathing apparatus), through FEMA’s AFG (Assistance to Firefighters Grant). The cost of this equipment through the grant was $227,000 that was awarded late in 2022. Pictured are the air packs upon delivery at the Chester Township Fire Department on Wednesday night. These air packs will be replacing those in service that are over 20 years old and cannot be serviced through the original manufacturer any longer. Those who worked tirelessly on the project were Chief Charles Whipple, Assistant Chief Scott Flynn, Captain Matt Traver and Twp. Fiscal Officer Karla Collett.
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot 3 times, killed in North Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 25-year-old man was shot three times and killed in North Philadelphia on Monday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2100 block of North 20th Street just before 5 p.m.Police say the man was shot twice in his abdomen and once in the face.He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:18 p.m., according to police. Authorities say a gun was recovered on the scene, but no arrests have been made. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police search for man who robbed a business while armed with a hammer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)-- Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a North Philadelphia business while armed with a hammer. The robbery happened at 9 a.m. on Nov. 25 on the 2700 block of North 5th Street.Police say the suspect told an employee he was waiting for the business to open so that he could play a video game.Once the suspect and employee entered the building, the suspect pulled out a hammer and hit the employee.The suspect then stole money from the store's register and fled the scene.Police have not released how much money was stolen from the business. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Person shot in Old City drives himself to police headquarters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 69-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the back in Philadelphia's Old City section, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of 3rd and Callowhill Streets around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.The man drove himself to Philadelphia Police Headquarters in the Spring Garden section and was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police.Police say he is in stable condition.No arrests were made and no weans were recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

12-year-old with prior felony charge arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint

WILMINGTON, DE – A 12-year-old with a felony charge pending and his 13-year-old accomplice have been arrested for an armed robbery in Wilmington on Saturday. According to police, the two boys approached a 55-year-old woman walking on Centerville Road when one of them produced a handgun and pointed at the woman, demanding her belongings. They fled the area, but state troopers canvassing the area located them a short time later. Police found a bb gun handgun in their possession when they were taken into custody. They were both charged with robbery and conspiracy. The 12-year-old was additionally charged with violating The post 12-year-old with prior felony charge arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Police: Man throws gasoline on cross, breaks glass while vandalizing churches in N.J.

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities are investigating some acts of vandalism at three Catholic church buildings in the Diocese of Camden. Similar descriptions of the suspect were given in the incidents, indicating it may be the same person, police say.The suspect is in custody and is possibly facing hate crime charges. "Thank God he didn't decide to do it while people were in the church because that could've really been a bad moment," Father Joseph Szolack, pastor of St. Agnes, said.Szolack is counting his blessings even though his faith has been tested.Early Friday, someone threw a brick through the front window...
WOODBURY, NJ
CBS Philly

Customers mourn longtime clerk killed at Philadelphia gas station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Neighbors and customers are at a loss for words after learning a beloved gas station clerk was killed in a robbery over a cash register Tuesday morning."He just didn't deserve it," a customer said. "He knows my children, he knows exactly what I want when I walk in the store, he knows to get it," a customer said, calling the man "just a really wonderful person."Philadelphia police say the 67-year-old victim was working when three men in masks forced their way into a locked office inside the Galati Bros. Food Market, attached to the Exxon station at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

49K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy