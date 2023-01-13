Read full article on original website
NPR
Jessica Johns on her novel 'Bad Cree'
(Reading) Before I look down, I know it's there. The crow's head I was clutching in my dream is now in the bed with me. That's the start of "Bad Cree," a gripping thriller all about a young Cree woman, Mackenzie, who finds out what happens in her dreams does not stay in her dreams. The living nightmares send Mackenzie on a journey from Vancouver to her hometown of High Prairie to face the grief and the culture she left behind. "Bad Cree" is written by Jessica Johns, a member of Sucker Creek First Nation in northern Alberta. Johns joins us now. Welcome to the program.
NPR
Sweden to end a decades old dance ban
KENNY LOGGINS: (Singing) Everybody cut footloose. MARTÍNEZ: It's MORNING EDITION. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be...
NPR
'The Popcorn Guy' gains fame on TikTok
At a theater in Texas, the Popcorn Guy is a new TikTok sensation working behind the counter — making popcorn of a particularly buttery variety. We go to the movies to see the stars, the stunts and the special effects on the big screen. But at a Cinemark theater in Corpus Christi, Texas, there's a TikTok sensation putting on a show before you even take your seat. And you can find him at the concessions counter, serving up the buttered popcorn with his own special flair. Jason Grosboll handles a popcorn bucket with a showman's touch and an artisan's care, making sure there's buttery goodness throughout. Our producer Mia Estrada lives in Corpus Christi, so she had the chance to see Grosboll, aka the Popcorn Guy, in action for herself.
NPR
Black men and therapy
The start of a new year often pushes us to think about how we take care of ourselves, whether it's our closets, our finances, our bodies or our minds. And for some people, that means getting professional help. Therapy can be an important element. And in recent years, being open about having mental health concerns and seeking therapy to address them has become a lot more common. And it's happening in places you might not expect. Like "Rothaniel," the stand-up special from Jerrod Carmichael, the host of this year's Golden Globes. At times, his critically-acclaimed special played more like a therapy session than a comedy routine.
NPR
'Beaverland' author deep dives into how beavers shaped America
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with environmental journalist Leila Philip about her new book, Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America. In the next few minutes, we're going to tell you about an animal that has played a bigger role than any of us might have imagined in building this country, and I'm going to describe it the way our next guest does. When they dive, they seem more like marine mammals than land animals. But their four paws look surprisingly like ours, with five fingers and a naked palm. They groom their fur like cats, but their beauty ends in goose-like hind feet and ends with a tail that looks like the result of a terrible accident.
NPR
Fresh Air Weekend: Runner Lauren Fleshman; 'Fleishman' author Taffy Brodesser-Akner
Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. The sports world is still built for...
NPR
Latin Side All Stars are out with a new album
(SOUNDBITE OF CONRAD HERWIG AND THE LATIN SIDE ALL STARS SONG, "HORA DECUBITUS") That's from the new album by Conrad Herwig and the Latin Side All Stars. (SOUNDBITE OF CONRAD HERWIG AND THE LATIN SIDE ALL STARS SONG, "HORA DECUBITUS") MARTIN: The album is called "The Latin Side Of Mingus,"...
NPR
Actor Allison Williams on the new horror film 'M3GAN'
ALLISON WILLIAMS: (As Gemma) So we need to talk about school. WILLIAMS: (As Gemma) Cady, you know that's not possible. MCGRAW: (As Cady) Then I'm not going. WILLIAMS: (As Gemma) Oh, come on, Cady. Let's just talk about it. Hey, hey, hey. MCGRAW: (As Cady) Let me go. WILLIAMS: (As...
NPR
A project collects the names of those detained at Japanese internment camps in WWII
Weeks after Japanese warplanes attacked Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066, the first step in removing Japanese Americans from their homes on the West Coast of the United States. What followed was something we now see as an assault on human rights and dignity - 125,000 naturalized Japanese Americans and Americans born in the U.S. of Japanese ancestry forcibly moved to internment camps, never having been convicted of any crimes or offered any means to appeal. Now the names of those interned during World War II are part of the Ireicho project, or the Sacred Book of Names. It's a yearlong exhibition at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles.
NPR
Pundits are suggesting creative workarounds to avoid a debt ceiling crisis
With a raucous caucus, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has his work cut out for him. And that's especially true with the debt ceiling. That's the country's borrowing limit for spending it has already agreed to. And it's reliably become the subject of brinkmanship by congressional Republicans. There's so much concern about a national default, given McCarthy's perceived weakness as House speaker and how fractured his Republican caucus is, that people are floating creative workarounds. NPR correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben has been looking at these schemes, and she joins us now. Thank you for being here, Danielle.
NPR
Morning news brief
President Biden's classified document troubles are piling up. His lawyers announced they had found more files at his home in Wilmington, Del. And congressional Republicans pounced. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JAMES COMER: Well, we don't know exactly yet whether they broke the law or not. I will accuse the Biden...
NPR
Haiti has lost its last few democratically elected officials
Haiti is a country without a single democratically elected official. NPR's A Martinez talks to Cecile Accilien, a scholar of Haitian studies, about what this means for the country and its people. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Haiti is a country in crisis, and now it has lost its last few...
NPR
The debate over C-SPAN's cameras in the House
A new Congress was just sworn in — and a debate is emerging about expanding access to C-SPAN cameras on the House floor. During the marathon vote to confirm California Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House, some of the best drama on television wasn't on HBO, Netflix or CBS but C-SPAN - yup, C-SPAN, the staid Public Affairs channel best known for its non-flashy look at hearings and floor votes. But thanks to a rule allowing independent coverage of special events, Americans got a rare front-row seat to the action on the floor, which included strange bedfellows conversations between people not known to have much to say to each other and what looked like a near physical altercation.
NPR
Onions now cost more than meat in the Philippines
ARMELITA RAYOS: (Speaking Filipino). MCCARTHY: Customers tuck into her counter as she hunches over a cutting board, explaining how she's economizing in her cooking because the lowly Philippine onion is now reportedly the most expensive in the world. RAYOS: (Speaking Filipino). MCCARTHY: "We used to buy two or three kilos...
NPR
De'Shawn Charles Winslow on his new novel 'Decent People'
NPR's Scott Simon asks De'Shawn Charles Winslow about his new novel "Decent People," which is set in the same fictional North Carolina town as his widely praised debut. We're going to return now to West Mills, N.C. That's the setting of De'Shawn Charles Winslow's first novel called "In West Mills." It won a passel of awards. Now it's 1976, and Dr. Marian Harmon, the only Black physician in town, has been found shot to death alongside her brother Laz and her sister Marva in their home. Many suspect Olympus Seymore, known as Lymp, the half-brother who lived next door. But white authorities in town don't seem much interested. And it falls to Jo Wright, who's just moved back, to ask some hard questions and look for the killer. "Decent People" is the title of this new novel. De'Shawn Charles Winslow joins us now.
NPR
Sundance Film Festival returns in person this week after streaming online for 2 years
JAMES SPADER: (As Graham) Can I tell you something personal?. ANDIE MACDOWELL: (As Ann) Yeah. Yeah. (SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE") GREG KINNEAR: (As Richard Hoover) You know, actually, there is a message from Cindy on the machine. Something about Little Misses Sunshine. Sunshine?. ABIGAIL BRESLIN: (As Olive) What?...
NPR
More rain is forecasted for California
At least 19 people have been killed, and more rain is forecast this week. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) GAVIN NEWSOM: The ground's overwhelmed. What may appear less significant in terms of the rainfall may actually be more significant in terms of the impacts on the ground and the flooding. FADEL:...
NPR
Transgender and non-binary people are up to six times more likely to have autism
Transgender and non-binary people are up to six times more likely to also have autism. This intersection has researchers trying to understand the connection and how society views these identities. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. People who are transgender or nonbinary are more likely to be autistic. One large study found that...
NPR
More classified documents have been found at Biden's residence
The discovery of more classified documents in President Biden's Delaware home has come at an inconvenient time for the president who was seeing an increase in his approval ratings. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. President Biden's classified document troubles are piling up. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. His lawyers announced they had found...
NPR
A new tool helps teachers detect if AI wrote an assignment
Several big school districts such as New York and Los Angeles have blocked access to a new chatbot that uses artificial intelligence to produce essays. One student has a new tool to help. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. ChatGPT is a buzzy new AI technology that can write research papers or poems...
