Judge rules Catholic hospital ‘discriminated’ against transgender man for refusing ‘gender-affirming’ surgery

Read full article on original website
Related
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
DeSantis slammed for falsely claiming that people who get the bivalent booster are 'more likely to get infected'
Governor DeSantis has been condemned for falsely claiming that anyone who gets the Covid-19 bivalent booster shoots is more likely to get infected with the new subvariant. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has come under fire for an incorrect assertion that those who acquire the Covid-19 bivalent booster are "more likely to get sick".
EXPLAINER: Biden inaction, mixed signals on death penalty
In Boston, the Justice Department is pressing judges to uphold Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence. In New York, it's asking jurors to impose the death penalty on a man who killed eight people in an attack on a bicycle path. President Joe Biden campaigned on a pledge to work...
Strictly Legal: Gag order won't fly in Texas
A federal court in Tyler, Texas recently rebuffed efforts by the government to impose a gag order on the participants in a criminal trial there. The government failed to show it was necessary and the requested order was too broad. The underlying case involves a police officer named Kelly Jason Smith. In November of 2022, Smith was indicted on one count of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 242. The indictment charges that the defendant violated 18 U.S.C. § 242 when he directed his police dog, Mata, to bite a minor, R.E., while R.E. did not pose a threat that warranted the use of the police dog. The indictment charges the police dog caused bodily injury to R.E. Shortly after the indictment, the government asked the court to impose a “protective order” that would prohibit the parties and their lawyers from discussing the case in public. The court noted that the requested “protective order” was actually a gag order. The court described a gag order as “one of the most extraordinary remedies known to our jurisprudence.” And the court noted that it would impose such an order only if the government could establish (1) the activity restrained poses a clear and present danger or serious and imminent threat to compelling government interest; (2) less restrictive means to protect that interest are unavailable; and (3) the restraint is narrowly tailored to achieve its legitimate goal. Ultimately, the government failed on all three points. The government cited to three out of court statements to establish the need for the order: (1) a personal Facebook post by Defendant regarding the victim’s character that has since been removed; (2) a published statement made by defense counsel on a local news website disparaging the victim’s character; and (3) a video recorded media statement disparaging the victim’s character made by defense counsel to a local media station. But as the court noted, the Facebook post had been removed. And the two media statements came in early November. As of late December, when the court considered the motion, the press coverage had waned considerably. The court accordingly was unable to find a “clear and present danger” that it needed to remedy. The court also noted that any potential for juror bias could be solved in the voir dire process and by an instruction from the court for the jurors not to read out of court commentary. In the court’s words, it was “not convinced that the facts of this case warrant the extraordinary remedy of a gag order.” Criminal trials are a matter of public concern. And that means that, absent extraordinary circumstances, the public, including participants, have a right to talk about it in public. This Texas court got it right.
Fast-rising Dem star Wes Moore to be inaugurated Wednesday
One of the fastest-rising stars in the Democratic Party will be sworn in on Wednesday when Wes Moore is inaugurated as the new governor of Maryland. It will be a historic moment when Moore takes the oath of office: He’ll be the first Black governor of Maryland, and only the third Black person elected to […]
Comments / 0