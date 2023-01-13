ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California's Potential Program To Help Conserve H20 From Going To Waste

California has been impacted with heavy rainfall and tons of flash flood warnings throughout Northern and Southern California cities. But why is the majority of the water not being stored and all ending up at our oceans? Well, Los Angeles is trying to create a new program that could tackle that issue. The project is an estimated $300 million-per-year program and according to NY TIMES , it could “ build hundreds of small water capture projects over the next 30 to 50 years “ that could hold natural water. The storm that we encountered on Jan 9. released an estimate 18 billion gallons of water went into the ocean from the LA River, according to public works engineers . It’s highly important to store water because of the drought that many states have to deal with year, after year.

cha'go jim
4d ago

You know what they say about the people who create the problems brain 🧠 cannot fix the problem $$( will all be dead and buried the borders will still be open and the state will be short on utilities which is their priority??

