Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Snow Fleas are Real and We Have Them in Indiana
The next time it snows here in Indiana, and you notice some little black specs in the snow, you might have come across a swarm of snow fleas!. Currently, there isn't any snow on the ground (at least in Southern Indiana), but that wasn't the case a few weeks ago. We had our first White Christmas in years. Now, the snow quickly melted away, but winter isn't over yet. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, more snow could be on the way in January and February of 2023.
wbiw.com
DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development
INDIANA — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
Toxic Cleanup: How to Clean a Coal Ash Pond
Coal ash pond cleanups have become a major environmental topic throughout the country lately, and lots of hazardous work on these sites has been taking place right here in Indiana. We’re going to take a dive into some of the nastiest details that we can dig up to keep our readers informed about what coal ash ponds are, why they’re so toxic, and what kinds of things are being done to rehabilitate these locations. So, get your boots on because we’re going to get dirty.
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
webcenterfairbanks.com
13-year-old leads law enforcement on high-speed chase through 2 states
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KKTV/Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl from Colorado led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase that crossed into Nebraska on Monday night, according to Nebraska State Patrol. Authorities said the teen was spotted driving along I-80 around 9:30 p.m. only going 35 mph. When troopers...
It’s Illegal to Take Photos at These Indiana Locations
Most of us are taking photos all the time. For social media purposes, we try to get the best photo in cool and unique places. Some of the places we take photos are dangerous and even illegal. Whether your photos are taken with your phone or taken by a professional...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky
In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
WHAS 11
'Check washing' nearly costs Indiana business thousands
Have you ever heard of "check washing"? Well, this week a southern Indiana business became all too familiar with the term.
Video shows toddler carrying, firing loaded gun
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WTVO) — Shocking video captured by a doorbell camera at an Indiana apartment complex shows a diaper-wearing toddler carrying a handgun and firing it. The surveillance video, captured on a neighbor’s doorbell camera and aired on Sunday night’s edition of On Patrol: Live, shows the boy carrying the gun in the apartment’s […]
wcluradio.com
Indiana fugitive arrested in Glasgow
GLASGOW — Police arrested a fugitive from Indiana in Glasgow on Sunday. Before the arrest, Glasgow Police made a traffic stop along S.L. Rogers Wells Boulevard. A vehicle had an expired registration plate, according to a news release. Officers confirmed Richard A. Young, 64, of Edmonton, was a fugitive...
14news.com
On alert for heavy rain, damaging wind threat Wednesday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies and temps near 60 on Tuesday will give way to clouds and rain by Wednesday. Clouds will move into the Tri-State Tuesday night as lows drop into the middle 30s. On Wednesday, a warm front lifts north of the region and will trigger showers and some thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. We are on alert for locally heavy rainfall of 1-2″ and also for possible damaging winds, mainly in Western Kentucky. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Kentucky in a level 2 risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening. Storms should end on Wednesday night. West winds will kick in and skies will become partly cloudy on Thursday as highs climb into the lower 50s. Mainly dry on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 40s to around 50. More rain possible on Sunday.
WISH-TV
Taking a closer look at the RV industry in Indiana
Indiana is known as the recreational vehicle capital of the world, and 80% of the world’s RV factories are located in northern Indiana. This week’s “Industry Focus” segment highlights the RV industry across the state. We spoke with Ken Eckstein, Owner of Mount Comfort RV, about...
Indiana Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 24 Items
It's time to start thinking about Spring cleaning. If you are like me, you have a ton of stuff you don't use that you can quickly sell at a yard/garage sale or, better yet give to charity. Goodwill is where we have always given the things we no longer use...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in Indiana this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Indiana later this month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 27, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken is scheduled to open its newest Indiana restaurant location in Schererville, according to its website.
wdrb.com
2 Indiana residents winners of $20,000 from Mega Millions drawing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The winning $1.35 billion jackpot ticket came from Maine but two Indiana residents are still big winners from the Mega Millions drawing. According to a news release, two $20,000 tickets were sold in Indiana. The tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Mega Ball with a multiplier of 2.
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
These are the #1 Conspiracy Theories in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky
We have all heard conspiracy theories throughout the years. Some are wildly outlandish, while others leave you thinking that they could be true. In any event, these have been named the number one conspiracy theories in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. Conspiracy theories have been around for several years. Things like...
WCPO
Reality TV star Julie Chrisley begins prison sentence in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will begin their prison sentences Tuesday. The husband-wife duo were sentenced to prison in late November for fraud and tax crimes. Julie has been assigned to Federal Medical Center in Lexington. She was initially expected to be...
2 winning Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 sold in Indiana for Friday’s near-record drawing
INDIANAPOLIS – Two Mega Millions tickets worth $20,000 were sold in Indiana for Friday’s drawing. The winners bought their tickets at Kroger 991 located at 1005 W. 7th St. in Auburn and Fastbreak Convenience Store #4 located at 1702 W. Broadway St. in Princeton. The winning numbers for the drawing were 30-43-45-46-61 with the Mega […]
Proposed Senate Bill 67 Would Change Age of Consent in State of Indiana
Indiana Senate Bill 67 proposes changes to the Hoosier State's laws regarding the age of consent. While the age of consent varies from state to state, the age of consent is the minimum age for a person to legally consent to sexual activity. The age of consent ranges between 16 - 18 years of age in most states.
Comments / 0