Brookville Gets Big Wins By Belifiore, Drake to Down Rival Punxsutawney, 50-18
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Late in the first period of his heavyweight bout, Danny Drake found himself on his back on the mat. The Brookville junior fought to keep from being pinned by Punxsutawney wrestler Aiden Shaffer. Drake managed to survive to the buzzer, but was in a deep...
Burns & Burns Insurance Donates $500 to First Presbyterian Church of Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – On January 5th, Burns & Burns, in partnership with MMG Insurance, presented a $500.00 check to the First Presbyterian Church of Clarion. The check will be donated to the Food Bag Ministry. The First Presbyterian Church of Clarion provides food bags to 60 to 70 families per month. They partner with Second Harvest to purchase stock at reduced prices to make donations stretch as far as they can.
Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Zeus
This week’s Jefferson County Adoptable Pet of the Week is Zeus. Zeus is an adult male Cattle Dog. He is house-trained, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Gateway Humane Society, he would be good in a home with other dogs and well-behaved children over 10 years old. To...
Police Seeking Information on Theft in Rose Township
ROSE TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a theft in Rose Township. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Monday, January 16, the incident occurred on State Route 36, in Rose Township, Jefferson County, sometime between 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, and 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4.
Three Rushed to Hospital Following Head-On Collision on Route 536
PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Three individuals were rushed to a nearby hospital following a head-on collision on State Route 536 on Friday evening. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, this crash happened at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, January 13, on State Route 536, in Perry Township, Jefferson County. Police...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Jefferson County
The seven-day weather forecast for the Jefferson County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook. Today – Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 45. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Students Invited to Apply for Top Tier Federal Credit Union Scholarships
The opportunity to apply for the scholarships awarded by Top Tier Federal Credit Union will take place through March 31. Any adult or high school senior that is a current member of Top Tier Federal Credit Union and is looking to further their education should apply. Be sure to submit...
Police Searching for Suspect Accused of Breaking Garage Window in Reynoldsville
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of criminal mischief in Reynoldsville Borough. According to a release issued by PSP DuBois on Friday, January 14, the crime occurred near Mabel Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County, around 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
GANT: West Decatur Man Jailed on Drug Delivery Resulting in Death Charges
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur man has been jailed on drug delivery resulting in death charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Trevor Bloom, 39, is also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in relation to a December 2021 death of a Lawrence Township resident.
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Gluten-Free Banana Walnut Muffins
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Gluten-Free Banana Walnut Muffins. -In a large bowl, beat the first seven ingredients until well blended. -In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, xanthan gum, salt, and cinnamon; gradually beat into banana mixture until blended. -Fill muffin cups with paper liners; fill...
SPONSORED: New Light Inc. Looking to Add to Direct Care Staff
With New Light Inc. headquarters based in Shippenville, Pa., the agency currently supports individuals in community living arrangements throughout Clarion, Armstrong, Indiana, Clearfield, and Jefferson Counties. Additionally, New Light Inc. provides both planned and emergency respite services for many individuals and counties throughout the state. Many people speak of their...
State Police Calls: Woman Caught With Fentanyl at Jefferson County Jail
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Caught With Fentanyl at Jefferson County Jail. PSP Punxsutawney investigated a drug possession at the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
Police: Area Woman Allegedly Drives Under Influence to Walmart, Steals Multiple Items
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was arrested after police say she stole multiple items from Walmart and drove to the store while under the influence. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, troopers responded to Walmart on State Route 119 in Young Township, Jefferson County, for a report of retail theft around 8:02 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
Pisarcik Seeks Re-Election as Jefferson County Commissioner
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Jeffrey Pisarcik is seeking re-election as Democratic Jefferson County Commissioner. Jeff is the son of the late Dennis and Donna Pisarcik of Brockway. He resides in Sykesville with his wife Tammy and is the proud father of Jessica Poe, Ohio, and Kyle Pisarcik, Sykesville, and five beautiful grandchildren.
Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Crisp Cheese Breadsticks
1 – 5 oz. jar sharp American cheese spread. 1 – 1 pound unsliced loaf day-old white or wheat bread. -In a small bowl, combine the cheese spread, butter, egg white, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder; beat until fluffy and blended. -Remove crust from bread. Cut loaf in...
Featured Local Job: Direct Care Staff
New Light Inc. is currently looking to add Direct Care staff in the Clarion and Dubois area. The direct care position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program. Competitive starting wage: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour. All shifts available; weekends a must. Licensed CNA’s...
Expansion Is On Its Way for SMI Homes of Strattanville
STRATTANVILLE, Pa (EYT)— Structural Modular Innovations LLC has acquired Structural Modulars Inc. (SMI Homes) of Strattanville, Pa. SMI Homes has been manufacturing custom modular homes, professional buildings, and multi‐family homes for over 33 years. The move for Structural Modular Innovations LLC to acquire SMI Homes began early in...
Driver Faces Corruption of Minors, Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop in Reynoldsville
REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 20-year-old man is facing a laundry list of charges after police caught him providing marijuana to his little brother. Court documents indicate that Punxsutawney-based State Police filed criminal charges against 20-year-old Thomas Karl Anderson, of White Oak, Allegheny County, on Tuesday, January 10, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office.
