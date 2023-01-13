CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – On January 5th, Burns & Burns, in partnership with MMG Insurance, presented a $500.00 check to the First Presbyterian Church of Clarion. The check will be donated to the Food Bag Ministry. The First Presbyterian Church of Clarion provides food bags to 60 to 70 families per month. They partner with Second Harvest to purchase stock at reduced prices to make donations stretch as far as they can.

