Sting Reveals Truth About WWE Dream Match With The Undertaker
AEW star Sting has commented on his desire to step foot in a WWE ring against The Undertaker and why he thinks it was never meant to be. Sting made his career in Jim Crockett Promotions as part of the NWA, before it morphed into WCW in the late eighties. The surfer became The Crow over the years as his legacy grew and grew but one thing remained constant – he was never part of WWE.
The Rock Addresses Potential WWE Sale
WWE legend The Rock has given his take on the potential sale of WWE this year, noting that there is a lot which would have to be decided at the top level if it does happen. The return of Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors has been extremely well publicized in the wrestling world, and there has been plenty of talk that he has come back to head up a sale of the company. Whilst there has been plenty of speculation as to potential buyers and even some reports the deal had been done, nothing has been officially confirmed at this stage.
WWE Hall Of Famer From First Ever Raw To Appear On 30th Anniversary Show
A WWE Hall of Famer who appeared on the inaugural edition of Monday Night Raw will be present for the show’s 30th anniversary according to a new report. On the 11th of January 1993, the wrestling world changed forever when WWE debuted Raw – uncut, uncooked, uncensored – from the Manhattan Center in New York City. On that first edition, there happened to be some stars that would go on to become icons in the company and some that very much wouldn’t.
Former WWE Star Puts A Stop To Return Rumours
A former WWE Superstar has indicated that they are unsure if they would ever return to the company despite many other wrestlers recently doing exactly that. Following what turned out to be the short-lived retirement of Vince McMahon in July 2022 and the ascension of Triple H to the Chief Content Officer in WWE, the company began to bring back many former stars that had either been released or had let their contracts expire.
WWE Hall Of Famer “Didn’t Particularly Care” For Jerry Lawler’s Insults
A WWE Hall of Famer has commented on Jerry Lawler’s announce table insults during their in-ring career and says they “didn’t particularly care” for them. The Attitude Era in WWE was very much a different time. Things that made TV in the late nineties would have people hauled across hot coals in this day and age. One of those who enjoyed pushing the boundaries each week from the commentary table was Jerry Lawler.
WWE Confirm Multiple Legends For Raw 30th Anniversary
With the 30th anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw now less than a week away, WWE has confirmed several Hall of Famers for the show. On the 11th of January 1993, the wrestling world changed forever when WWE debuted Raw – uncut, uncooked, uncensored – from the Manhattan Center in New York City. On that first edition, there happened to be some stars that would go on to become icons in the company and some that very much wouldn’t.
Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Exit A “Bad Sign”
The departure from WWE of Stephanie McMahon has been called a “bad sign” as rumours persist that Vince McMahon is looking to gain more power. Stephanie McMahon brought her time with WWE to a close recently as she resigned from the roles of Chairwoman and co-CEO that she had held since the summer of 2022. That news came amid her father Vince McMahon’s return to WWE’s Board of Directors before he was installed as the Executive Chairman of the company.
Wrestling World Reacts To Jay Briscoe’s Passing
The entire wrestling world is united in grief as the news broke that ROH star Jay Briscoe passed away at the age of just 38. AEW and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan broke the shocking news of Briscoe’s death on social media. Dave Meltzer followed up by stating that Briscoe appeared to have been killed in a car accident in Laurel, Delaware that claimed the life of another person and left two children hospitalised.
WWE To Sign Another Free Agent
Following the signing of Dragon Lee, it has emerged that WWE is on the cusp of signing yet another free agent from the independent scene. According to a report from Cassidy Haynes Bodyslam.net, Colby Corino’s contract with NWA expired at the end of December 2022 and he will be a free agent as of January 1st. The company’s final television tapings of the year are taking place on December 5th and 6th, and Corino is not expected to compete for the company again once the set of tapings is complete.
Tony Khan On Buying WWE – “We’re Capable Of Making The Big Purchases”
Tony Khan has discussed potentially being in the hunt to purchase WWE and says that he and his family are “capable of making big purchases.”. News of a potential sale of WWE gathered steam when Vince McMahon forced his way back onto the company’s Board of Directors before being installed as the Executive Chairman. Reports suggested WWE was on the verge of being sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund but these proved to at the very least premature with the Saudis said to still be “in the hunt” for a sale.
Could The Rock’s WrestleMania Plans Be Derailed By Vince McMahon?
A new report has indicated whether or not a potential WrestleMania match for The Rock will be helped or hindered by Vince McMahon’s WWE return. Vince McMahon shook the wrestling world yet again in the first week of 2023 when he returned to WWE’s Board of Directors before being installed as the Executive Chairman. Despite his new role, the message from WWE is that Triple H is still in charge of creative but there is said to be a feeling that a return to television for McMahon could be coming sooner rather than later.
Dominik Mysterio Wasn’t Under Contract For WWE Street Fight Debut
Dominik Mysterio made his in-ring debut at Summerslam 2020, facing Seth Rollins in a Street Fight. However, Mysterio was competing in WWE without a contract. After handcuffing Rey Mysterio to the ropes, Seth Rollins went on to win after hitting Dominik Mysterio with his Stomp finishing move. The high-profile feud...
Former WWE Star Addresses Triple H Burying Them On Live TV
Triple H is known for having a sense of humor and there was once a memorable backstage line on WWE TV that is remembered for going a bit too far with a joke. There was a backstage segment on Raw in 2006 where former Raw GM Eric Bischoff was talking to Chris Masters about Eric’s new book. At the time, Masters was visibly smaller than he was in the past because he had come back from rehab following a painkiller addiction problem. The segment led to D-Generation X’s Triple H and Shawn Michaels walking up to them for some banter.
Tony Khan Explains How He Balances Life Between AEW And Other Sports Jobs
Tony Khan is a very busy man that is more than just a guy that runs AEW because he has other jobs in the world of sports too. In 2019, Tony Khan announced that he was starting All Elite Wrestling thanks to the support of his father Shahid Khan, who is a billionaire that has also owned the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars for 11 years. The Khan Family also owns the Fulham Football Club, which is a soccer team in England’s Premier League.
Second Lawsuit Launched Following Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
A second lawsuit has now been launched on behalf of Detroit’s Firefighters and Police Officers as a result of Vince McMahon returning to WWE’s Board. Vince McMahon stunned the wrestling world in July 2022 when he announced his retirement as WWE Chairman and CEO amid an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and ‘hush money’ payments made to female former employees of the company.
WWE Veteran Forced To Endure Two Recent Surgeries
A WWE veteran and former US Champion has revealed they were forced to undergo two recent surgeries as they try to get back to full health and an in-ring return. R-Truth has been out of action since the 1st of November 2022 edition of NXT when a match he was in against Grayson Waller had to be stopped after Truth tore his quad muscle. R-Truth underwent surgery on November 8th and is likely still some way off from making a return to the ring.
Latest Update On AEW Star’s Condition Following Frightening Bump
A new update has been given on the condition of one AEW star following a terrifying bump gone wrong on a recent television show. On the 11th of January edition of AEW Rampage, the fans in Los Angeles, California were treated to a huge and bloody street fight with Anna Jay and Tay Melo taking on the team of Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale.
CM Punk “Was In Tears” After Early WWE Match
One of CM Punk’s earliest WWE matches caused him to lose his composure and become emotional. CM Punk first signed with WWE in 2005 and made his main roster debut on the ECW brand. At the time, ECW was considered the ‘third brand’ and was mostly composed of aging veterans, new signees, and lower-priority wrestlers.
Iconic WWE Women’s Champion Makes Shock Impact Wrestling Return (SPOILER)
A familiar face was back in the ring for Impact Wrestling during the company’s most recent television tapings. At the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view this past Friday night in Atlanta, Mickie James defeated Jordynne Grace in the main event to become the Knockouts Champion. The match had a special stipulation because if Mickie lost then she would retire per the stipulation that she came up with as part of the “The Last Rodeo” storyline.
Major AEW Match Nearly Cancelled Due To “Stressful” Situation
A new report has shed light on why a recent major AEW match was nearly put on hold due to what has been called a “stressful” situation. On the most recent edition of Being The Elite, The Young Bucks noted that they had been dealing with a stressful situation that Matt Jackson noted they weren’t able to talk about. That sent the rumour mill into overdrive with many believing that comment had something to do with CM Punk.
