Poll: Israelis remain proud of identity, youth identify more as right-wing
Israelis’ national pride remained stable in 2022, and a higher percentage of young Israelis identified as right-wing, according to the 2022 Israeli Democracy Index, whose findings were released by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) on Sunday. “Pride in being Israeli has remained stable among the Jewish public over the...
More than 90 countries call on Israel to restore PA terror funds
More than 90 countries signed a letter, published on Monday, demanding the “immediate” reversal of Israel’s punitive measures against the Palestinian Authority. The U.N. General Assembly late last month approved a resolution calling on the ICJ to “render urgently an advisory opinion” on Israel’s “prolonged occupation, settlement and annexation of Palestinian territory.” In response to the P.A.’s ongoing “political and legal war” against the Jewish state, the Israeli Security Cabinet decided, among other measures, to withhold taxes and tariffs collected on behalf of and transferred to the P.A., in an amount equal to that which Ramallah paid to terrorists and their families in 2022 under its “pay-for-slay” policy.
2022 immigration leads to decline in Israel’s Jewish majority
A recent surge in legal immigration has led to a decrease in Israel’s Jewish majority, according to an analysis of data from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), Channel 14 reported on Sunday. The Israeli Immigration Policy Center, an NGO established in 2012 to promote immigration policy which...
In Haifa, a university serves as a base for Arab-Jewish coexistence — and a place to tackle global problems
HAIFA — On a recent chilly morning, six Israeli Druze women gathered in a room at the University of Haifa library to discuss the joys and frustrations of living in a modern, Jewish, largely secular country. Chatting in Arabic and Hebrew, many of the women, all students at the...
Israel calls on world leaders to help secure release of Hamas captives
Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday revealed that it had sent a letter to world leaders calling on them to help secure the release of Israelis being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The letter was sent to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, President of the International Committee of the...
Leaders of Egypt, Jordan, PA meeting to discuss Israeli government
Jordanian King Abdullah and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas visited Cairo on Tuesday for a meeting with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. The Palestinian-Israeli conflict is expected to dominate the agenda, The National, based in the United Arab Emirates, reported. The three men last met in June in Cairo. According to...
Netanyahu talks expanding Abraham Accords with US Senate delegation
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday with a visiting bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation to discuss ways to expand and enhance the Abraham Accords. Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) are leading the group that also includes Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Ted Budd (R-N.C.).
Polish parliament delegation visits Israel ‘to reinstate warm diplomatic ties’
A parliamentary delegation from Poland arrived in Israel this week with the goal of restoring “warm diplomatic ties” between the countries. The visit is the first of its kind in the past four years. The 13-member delegation, all of whom are members of Poland’s Polish-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Group,...
Netanyahu meets with AIPAC leaders, hails strong bond with US
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday stressed the importance of bilateral relations with the United States in a meeting with top officials from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Netanyahu met with AIPAC President Betsy Korn, CEO Howard Kohr (a former Cleveland Heights resident) and Israel Director Cameron Brown.
Hamas releases video purportedly of Israeli captive
Hamas on Monday released an undated and unverified video purportedly of Israeli captive Avera Mengistu, who crossed into the Gaza Strip on his own accord in 2014. “I am the prisoner Avera Mengistu. How long will I remain a captive here, I and my comrades, after the long and painful years?” says the individual in the video.
The alliance between Ankara and Hamas is alive and kicking
President Isaac Herzog last week accepted the credentials of Ankara’s new ambassador to Israel, Şakir Özkan Torunlar. The Turkish diplomat, who served as consul general in Jerusalem (and “ambassador” to the Palestinian Authority) between 2010 and 2013, assumed the position four years after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan withdrew Turkey’s ambassador from Israel and ousted Jerusalem’s top envoy amid fighting between the IDF and Palestinians along the Gaza border.
Herzi Halevi becomes 23rd IDF chief of staff—WATCH
Israel Defense Forces Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Monday became Israel’s 23rd chief of staff. In a swearing-in ceremony attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Halevi was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, officially taking over from Aviv Kochavi. Halevi had been serving...
The New Jews in America and the Old Oligarchy in Israel
There’s a new sort of Jew emerging in America. He isn’t progressive. He isn’t conservative. He’s just a Jew, and he’s got no interest in explaining his existence as a Jew to antisemites of any variety. Writer Karol Markowicz describes the phenomenon in “The New Jew: The Beginning of a Jewish Political Realignment in Real Clear Books.” She joins Caroline Glick on the “Caroline Glick Show” this week to discuss the rise of proud, free, Zionist Jews in America, and the challenges they face—and pose for the overwhelmingly liberal and increasingly woke Jewish establishment in America.
‘Test of our sovereignty’: Ben-Gvir orders police to prevent celebrations for soon-to-be released terrorist
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Tuesday ordered the Israel Police to prevent any celebrations ahead of the expected release of terrorist Maher Younis. Maher and his cousin Karim Younis, both of whom are Israeli citizens, murdered Israel Defense Forces Cpl. Avraham Bromberg in the Golan Heights in 1980. Both Karim and Maher Younis were sentenced to life in prison in 1983, but in 2012 then-Israeli President Shimon Peres commuted their terms to 40 years.
Israeli mission to the UN to host cyber summit
In an effort to lead the way in cross-sector cyber collaboration, the Israeli mission to the United Nations will host the first Israeli Cyber Summit at the U.N. on Tuesday. Israel, a global leader in cybersecurity, will host leaders from across the industry as the mission partners with Israel’s National Cyber Directorate (INCD) and the Tel Aviv-based Team8 venture group, which seeks to create a broad community to identify and solve complex digital security challenges.
90+ countries, including allies, express ‘deep concern’ over Israel’s retaliation against Palestinians
(JTA) — Five countries stood out on a statement signed by more than 90 countries calling on Israel to end punitive measures it imposed on the Palestinians in retaliation for a United Nations vote that referred Israel to the International Court of Justice. Those five countries — Estonia, Germany,...
Sullivan to arrive in Israel for talks focused on Iran
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan was set to touch down in Israel on Tuesday for meetings with top officials. In the evening, Sullivan is slated to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem. Sullivan said last week that the Iranian nuclear threat would be a “substantial topic of...
Hanegbi: Netanyahu will order attack on Iran if world turns its back on Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take military action against Iran if the world turns its back on the Jewish state, the head of Israel’s National Security Council Tzachi Hanegbi said Monday. “If we are abandoned, Prime Minister Netanyahu will attack Iran’s nuclear facilities,” Hanegbi said in an interview with...
Heirs of German-Jewish banker sue for restitution of one of van Gogh’s most famous paintings
(JTA) — Heirs of a German-Jewish banker are suing a Japanese insurance company for the return of one of Vincent van Gogh’s famed “Sunflowers” paintings or at least $750 million in punitive damages. In December, Julius H. Schoeps, Britt-Marie Enhoerning and Florence Von Kesselstatt, heirs of...
Weapons have been heading from Israel to Ukraine — out of an American stockpile
(JTA) — A significant portion of the weaponry that the United States has sent Ukraine for use in its defensive war against Russia has come from a stockpile in Israel, according to a new report in The New York Times. The location of the stockpile is significant because Israel...
