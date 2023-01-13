Read full article on original website
San Marcos green-lights paid parking pilot program
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The San Marcos City Council approved implementing a paid parking pilot program Jan. 17 for visitors at City Park. San Marcos residents will be able to park for free. The Parks and Recreation board has...
Planning, design portion of Hero Way improvements project in Leander continues
Construction is anticipated to begin at the beginning of 2024. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The planning and design portion of the Hero Way road improvements project in Leander is anticipated to continue until the end of 2023, Williamson County Commissioner Cynthia Long said. “It’s a regionally significant project because it’s a...
Round Rock neighborhood Lake Forest offers multiple amenities, proximity to retail centers
Lake Forest is a master-planned community located in southeast Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Lake Forest is a master-planned community situated between Gattis School Road and the Brushy Creek Regional Trail. It is located near shopping, dining and entertainment options in areas including Round Rock’s La Frontera and Pflugerville’s Stonehill retail centers.
Link Logistics Round Rock 45 industrial project to bring over 368K square feet of space
A trio of Class A industrial buildings under construction at 2100 S. A.W. Grimes Blvd., Round Rock, will be known as Round Rock 45 once completed. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A trio of Class A industrial buildings under construction at 2100 S. A.W. Grimes Blvd., Round Rock, will be known as...
Therapy in Motion celebrates 16 years of treating patients in Round Rock area
Danica Sims and Alexis Llorens opened Therapy in Motion in January 2007. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Seven years after they first worked together at a physical therapy clinic in Georgetown, Danica Sims and Alexis Llorens founded their own clinic, Therapy In Motion. Natives of Round Rock and Pflugerville, respectively, Sims, a...
Hays County commissioners to discuss ARPA funds, racial profiling report Jan. 17
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to receive five presentations from Ardurra regarding area nonprofits that may receive American Rescue Plan Act funds, of which the county received $44.7 million. The funding, known as Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery, is meant to help government entities recover from and aid in the response of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Round Rock officials approve interlocal agreements with WilCo for CR 112, Old Settlers Boulevard projects
One of the projects to be partially funded by Williamson County 2018 voter-approved road bonds. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A string of agreements between the city of Round Rock and Williamson County will bring major upgrades to thoroughfares in northeast Round Rock. Round Rock officials on Jan. 12 approved three interlocal...
Study to add medians along Williams Drive in Georgetown underway
The study looks to consolidate the number of driveways and turn lanes along Williams Drive by adding a center median. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Research and design of a project to add medians and designated turn lanes to Williams Drive began in late 2022 and is expected to continue throughout 2023.
Design work on Leander's first full-service hospital to kick off in 2023
The hospital is estimated to be completed by mid- to late 2025. (Courtesy St. David's HealthCare) St. David’s HealthCare is planning to start the design and permitting process of its new hospital in Leander in 2023 with construction to follow. Though the organization has not selected an official name,...
Williamson County to begin jail-based competency restoration program this spring
Williamson County will begin a jail-based competency restoration program in the spring, Commissioners Court members said Jan. 16. (Community Impact file photo) Williamson County is preparing to start a jail-based competency restoration program this spring, according to a presentation to Commissioners Court on Jan. 16. Jail-based competency restoration programs provide...
Electric vehicle chargers installed at new Round Rock Public Library garage ahead of Jan. 28 opening
Round Rock Public Library patrons will soon be able to charge their electric vehicles in an adjacent parking garage. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) Round Rock Public Library patrons will soon be able to charge their electric vehicles in an adjacent parking garage. The city of Round Rock announced Jan....
City leaders lay out priorities in anticipation of the largest proposed bond in Round Rock history
New amenities in Old Settlers Park is the largest project proposed for inclusion in the 2023 bond. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The largest bond proposal in Round Rock history is expected to come before city officials by February to meet a deadline for a May election. Under consideration are up to...
18 new places to shop in Round Rock
Hometown Gift & Decor is located at 400 E. Main St., Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new retail options opened in Round Rock in 2022. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the city's newest businesses. 4401 N. I-35, Ste. 423, Round Rock. 512-863-6688. 200 Sundance Parkway,...
Candidate filing for Georgetown ISD board, Georgetown City Council opens ahead of May 6 election
The candidate filing period for the May 6 election runs from Jan. 18-Feb. 17. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Those seeking to run for spots on the Georgetown ISD board of trustees and Georgetown City Council have from Jan. 18 until Feb. 17 to file for candidacy. Two Georgetown ISD board of...
Austin Children’s Academy seeks expansion along RM 620
Austin Children’s Academy owner Samudra Gupta will continue with the expansion of the daycare center on an adjacent property. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) A proposal to expand Austin Children's Academy will move on to a second public hearing to grant or deny a special-use permit for an adjacent building of the school.
Hays County commissioners receive presentation on 'legacy' Word Place development in Kyle
The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court received a presentation Jan. 17 regarding the mixed-use Word Place development in Kyle. The agenda item, dubbed “Project Midnight Blue,” is set to be a “legacy” project, according to Gap Strategies co-founding partner Jeff Barton.
2 transportation projects to be completed in 2023 in Round Rock
In addition to the Red Bud Lane expansion and transportation master plan update, two transportation projects will impact Round Rock drivers in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Officials are updating Round Rock's transportation master plan for completion in 2023, and the city of Round Rock has plans to widen Red Bud Lane—but there are also more transportation projects in the works for 2023.
Walnut Creek Pub opens in North Austin with a streamlined menu and drinks
Walnut Creek Pub now serves a light menu and drinks. The owners Mathew Roth and Thao Phan will continue to smoke meats on special occasions. (Courtesy Matthew Roth/Walnut Creek Pub) Walnut Creek Pub opened Jan. 4 at 11806 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin. The restaurant space used to be Smokin Beauty...
Nomi Health to close COVID-19 testing site in Southwest Austin
Nomi Health is closing a COVID-19 testing site at the Austin ISD Burger Athletic Complex on Jan. 13. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Nomi Health is closing a COVID-19 testing site at the Austin ISD Burger Athletic Complex at 3200 Jones Road, Austin. The site opened in January 2022 and will have...
