Round Rock, TX

Community Impact Austin

Round Rock neighborhood Lake Forest offers multiple amenities, proximity to retail centers

Lake Forest is a master-planned community located in southeast Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Lake Forest is a master-planned community situated between Gattis School Road and the Brushy Creek Regional Trail. It is located near shopping, dining and entertainment options in areas including Round Rock’s La Frontera and Pflugerville’s Stonehill retail centers.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County commissioners to discuss ARPA funds, racial profiling report Jan. 17

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to receive five presentations from Ardurra regarding area nonprofits that may receive American Rescue Plan Act funds, of which the county received $44.7 million. The funding, known as Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery, is meant to help government entities recover from and aid in the response of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock officials approve interlocal agreements with WilCo for CR 112, Old Settlers Boulevard projects

One of the projects to be partially funded by Williamson County 2018 voter-approved road bonds. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A string of agreements between the city of Round Rock and Williamson County will bring major upgrades to thoroughfares in northeast Round Rock. Round Rock officials on Jan. 12 approved three interlocal...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County to begin jail-based competency restoration program this spring

Williamson County will begin a jail-based competency restoration program in the spring, Commissioners Court members said Jan. 16. (Community Impact file photo) Williamson County is preparing to start a jail-based competency restoration program this spring, according to a presentation to Commissioners Court on Jan. 16. Jail-based competency restoration programs provide...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

18 new places to shop in Round Rock

Hometown Gift & Decor is located at 400 E. Main St., Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new retail options opened in Round Rock in 2022. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the city's newest businesses. 4401 N. I-35, Ste. 423, Round Rock. 512-863-6688. 200 Sundance Parkway,...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County commissioners receive presentation on 'legacy' Word Place development in Kyle

The Hays County Commissioners Court meets at 111 E. San Antonio St., San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Hays County Commissioners Court received a presentation Jan. 17 regarding the mixed-use Word Place development in Kyle. The agenda item, dubbed “Project Midnight Blue,” is set to be a “legacy” project, according to Gap Strategies co-founding partner Jeff Barton.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

2 transportation projects to be completed in 2023 in Round Rock

In addition to the Red Bud Lane expansion and transportation master plan update, two transportation projects will impact Round Rock drivers in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Officials are updating Round Rock's transportation master plan for completion in 2023, and the city of Round Rock has plans to widen Red Bud Lane—but there are also more transportation projects in the works for 2023.
ROUND ROCK, TX
