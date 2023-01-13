Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
247Sports
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
247Sports
Former Vols QB announces transfer commitment
It didn’t take long for transferring Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson to determine where he’ll continue his career. The former Top247 prospect, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, announced via social media on Sunday that he has committed to Indiana, his home-state program. Jackson, a two-time state championship-winning quarterback at Cedar Grove High School in Greenwood, was coming off a visit to Bloomington this weekend – his brother, Trayce Jackson-Davis, is a star basketball player for the Hoosiers as well.
247Sports
Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
247Sports
Possible destinations for 5-star QB Jaden Rashada after break with Florida
Pittsburgh (Calif.) High 247Sports quarterback Jaden Rashada will no longer be playing his college football at Florida, as 247Sports' Brandon Huffman reports the five-star passer has officially filed for a release of the Letter of Intent he signed with the Gators in December. Assuming Florida grants Rashada his eventual release,...
247Sports
Watch: UNC Commitment Drake Powell Highlight Reel
PITTSBORO, N.C. --- Class of 2024 forward Drake Powell was the first member of UNC's now-loaded 2024 class when he committed to the Tar Heels on Sept. 8, 2022. At 6-foot-5, 190-pounds, Powell is ranked No. 50 in the 2024 class and is the No. 15 small forward -- for now. His stock is climbing, as the Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood standout is averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game this season to lead the 13-2 Charger team.
247Sports
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
247Sports
Big second half leads Kentucky past Georgia
LEXINGTON - The Kentucky Wildcats overcame an eight-point halftime deficit to pick up its second straight win as it defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 85-71 at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. Kentucky improved to 12-6 overall on the year and 3-3 in conference play with the victory. "I told Mike [White] prior...
247Sports
Darius Miles' attorney releases statement after murder arrest
Former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles released a statement through his defense attorney after he was arrested on a capital murder charge Sunday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Miles, a junior, was one of two men charged in a fatal shooting that took place on The Strip in Tuscaloosa early Sunday...
247Sports
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Purdue
This year's Michigan State-Purdue game at Breslin Center finished like the last year's, with a standout player making the game-winning shot in the final seconds. Last February, it was Tyson Walker nailing the go-ahead 3-pointer over Purdue big man Trevion Williams. Monday afternoon in East Lansing, it was Purdue center Zach Edey returning the favor, flipping in the winning bucket with 2 seconds to play, giving the Boilermakers a 64-63 victory.
247Sports
Ranking the top five instant impact early enrollee freshmen
The next wave of Miami Hurricanes arrived on Sunday with the spring semester starting this week at UM. UM welcomed 13 early enrollee freshmen on Sunday with two more, OL Francis Mauigoa and TE Riley Williams, expected to enroll next week after participating in the Poly Bowl. The following early...
247Sports
Everything Bill Self said after KU's road loss at K-State
MANHATTAN, Kans. — Kansas dropped its first conference game of the season on Tuesday night on the road to K-State in a closely contested affair that required overtime. K-State led by as many as 14 points in the first half before KU came roaring back to take the lead with 8:40 to play in the game. From there the two teams went back and forth and the game needed overtime. In the extra period, Keyontae Johnson’s dunk gave K-State the one point advantage it needed to win the game, 83-82. Jalen Wilson led KU with a career-his 38 points on 12-for-25 shooting from the field. KJ Adams extended his streak of scoring in double-digits to 11 games on Tuesday, as he finished with 17 points on six total shots. It wasn’t the most efficient game for Gradey Dick, but he clawed his way to 16 points on 4-for-13 shooting from the field. Overall, there were 49 fouls called in 45 minutes of action.
247Sports
Morning Brew: What we learned from Texas' loss at Iowa State; and UT women appear to be hitting their stride
In today's Morning Brew, takeaways from No. 7 Texas' 78-67 loss at No. 12 Iowa State ... and ... the UT women are back in the Top 25 and appear to be hitting their stride heading into a game Wednesday night at Texas Tech.
247Sports
Kentucky Mr. Football gets walk-on opportunity at Louisville
New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm won the 1988 Kentucky Mr. Football award and his brother, Brian, the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals claimed the same award after his brilliant high school career in 2003. Louisville has had four other former Mr. Football winners play for the...
247Sports
Maryland Football assistant leaves for SEC job under former colleague
The Maryland football staff just saw its second departure of the offseason. Terps safeties coach Wes Neighbors is leaving for the same position at Ole Miss, according to a report by national college football reporter Matt Zenitz. Neighbors is leaving to reunite with Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, with whom...
247Sports
The road map ahead for 5-star TE Duce Robinson
KAHUKU, Hawaii – Duce Robinson is among the top unsigned prospects heading into the traditional signing day next month and the five-star tight end has a road map for what’s next in his recruitment. In-home visits are scheduled with Georgia and USC once the nation’s No. 1 tight...
247Sports
Hoops Walk & Talk: Kansas State hands Kansas an 83-82 loss in rocking Bramlage Coliseum
Postgame Walk & Talk: Kansas State 83, KU 82 (OT) GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Kansas State moves to 16-2 and 5-1 in Big 12 play with an 83-82 overtime victory over arch-rival Kansas inside Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night. K-State didn't play a great game but the Wildcats matched KU's level of play at key times, holding the Jayhawks without shots on their final possessions of regulation and overtime. And after the game, Coach Jerome Tang took to the microphone to ask the students to focus on their team by chanting K-S-U.
247Sports
UNC-Boston College: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina moved to 13-6 on the season and 5-3 overall in conference play after a 72-64 win over Boston College Tuesday night at the Smith Center. The Tar Heels were challenged late, as the Eagles cut the deficit to a single point with 6:07 to play, but UNC responded to remain undefeated at home this season.
247Sports
Latest Arkansas Transfer Visitors
Taking a quick look at new Arkansas wide receiver commit Tyrone Broden and linebacker visitor Juwan Mitchell, both of whom visited the Razorbacks this past weekend.
247Sports
Five-star LB Sammy Brown enjoys another visit to Georgia
The Jefferson (Ga.) High standout was in Athens for the National Championship celebration festivities.
247Sports
Reactions after Kansas State's 83-82 overtime win against Kansas
In crunch time, Keyontae Johnson wanted the basketball. Scratch that. Johnson demanded the ball in the closing stretch of Tuesday’s game at Bramlage Coliseum. Both teams’ stars between Kansas and Kansas State were go-to players in the final 10 minutes of the intrastate battle in front of a national audience. When it came to the halfcourt, K-State knew it wanted the ball in Johnson’s hands.
