MANHATTAN, Kans. — Kansas dropped its first conference game of the season on Tuesday night on the road to K-State in a closely contested affair that required overtime. K-State led by as many as 14 points in the first half before KU came roaring back to take the lead with 8:40 to play in the game. From there the two teams went back and forth and the game needed overtime. In the extra period, Keyontae Johnson’s dunk gave K-State the one point advantage it needed to win the game, 83-82. Jalen Wilson led KU with a career-his 38 points on 12-for-25 shooting from the field. KJ Adams extended his streak of scoring in double-digits to 11 games on Tuesday, as he finished with 17 points on six total shots. It wasn’t the most efficient game for Gradey Dick, but he clawed his way to 16 points on 4-for-13 shooting from the field. Overall, there were 49 fouls called in 45 minutes of action.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO