Read full article on original website
Related
gameskinny.com
How to Get Hagnos Cloth in FFXIV
In order to craft Salon Server's uniform in Final Fantasy XIV players need Hagnos Cloth. Our guide will show you how to get it in Patch 6.3. Hagnos Cloth is a new type of material that has been added to Final Fantasy XIV in the latest Patch 6.3 to make the Salon Server's glamour.
gameskinny.com
FFXIV: How to Get Hypostatic Gear
Hypostatic Gear is a brand new set added to FFXIV with Patch 6.3, so here's everything you need to know about getting the fresh threads. The Hypostatic gear is the newest tier of combat equipment added to Final Fantasy XIV with patch 6.3. Any player at endgame is going to want to start working towards their Hypostatic set, but getting it is a time intensive process.
gameskinny.com
How to Get Burning Horn in FFXIV
How to get Burning Horns in FFXIV, which are used to get the Phaethon mount. Even though the initial launch of Final Fantasy XIV was unsuccessful, the game continues to thrive with arguably one of the largest in-game content and activities in the MMORPG genre. One such activity is treasure hunting. Here’s how to obtain the Burning Horn in Final Fantasy XIV, which is gotten via treasure hunting in 6.3.
gameskinny.com
How to Get the False Monarchy Set in FFXIV
Here's how you can get your hands on the False Monarchy glamour set in FFXIV. The False Monarchy Set is a high-tier reward for PVP players in Final Fantasy XIV. This reward is part of the PVP revamp, in which every patch offers different loot for PVP enthusiasts. How hard do you grind to get the prestigious False Monarchy set in Final Fantasy XIV?
gameskinny.com
FFXIV: How to Get Coral Pink Dye
Make your armor look extra pink with the help of our guide on how to get Coral Pink dye in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3. Coral Pink is one of a slew of dyes any glamour aficionado will want to add to their collection in Final Fantasy XIV. Like many dyes that say (Restricted) next to their shop sale price, getting Coral Pink isn't as simple as going to a dye vendor.
gameskinny.com
FFXIV: How to Unlock Ruby Weapon (Cinder Drift Trial)
The Cinder Drift fight brings the iconic Ruby Weapon from FFVII to FFXIV. Here's how to unlock the fight and the EX version. Final Fantasy has no shortage of iconic enemies and bosses, and many of those have made their way into Final Fantasy XIV as various trials, raids, and more. One such boss is the iconic Ruby Weapon, which players take on during the Cinder Drift trial introduced with Patch 5.2 in Shadowbringers. Ruby Weapon has both a Normal and an EX version, so here's how to unlock the Ruby Weapon Trial in FFXIV.
gameskinny.com
How to Get Mornveil Tree Bark in FFXIV
Crafting Indagator's armor set is not an easy task in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3. You'll need a lot of Mornveil Tree Bark, and our guide will show you how to get it. Mornveil Tree Bark is needed by Final Fantasy XIV's Armorers, Weavers, Carpenters, and Blacksmiths alike to make the new Indagator equipment. Mornveil Tree Bark is exclusively found in Endwalker zone, and is from a timed node for Botanists to take advantage of once a day in Eorzean time.
gameskinny.com
How to Get Bayberry in FFXIV
Wondering where to find Bayberry in FFXIV? Here's what you need to know to get your hands on the crafting material. Among a plethora of other things, the gameplay of Final Fantasy XIV involves harvesting resources to craft items and improve their qualities. You can find a variety of items while exploring, one of which is the Bayberry. It's an important material that you need in crafting various items, but getting it isn't always easy. If you're looking for ways to get your hands on Bayberry in FFXIV, here's how you can do it.
gameskinny.com
How to Get Rubellux Weapons in FFXIV
FFXIV Rubellux Weapons can be used as status symbols, late-game grinding, and more. Here's how to get them. Rubellux weapons are some of the rarest and most sought-after weapons in Final Fantasy XIV. They are powerful, stylish, and highly desirable pieces of equipment that can make a difference in raids and dungeons. But how do you get them? This FFXIV guide tells you how.
gameskinny.com
FFXIV: All Veterans Rewards List
What you need to know about FFXIV's Veteran Rewards and how to obtain older ones. Final Fantasy XIV is one of the most popular and arguably the best MMORPG games. Even though the game is pay-to-play, a lot of users can get massive amounts of rewards just by playing the game. A reward system called “Veterans Rewards” provides loot depending on how many days you’re subscribed to the game.
gameskinny.com
How to Get Black Cores in Valheim
Here's how to get Black Cores in Valheim, as well as what you use them for in total. Valheim offers an expansive update with Mistlands. From weapons, armor, and even new creatures, Valheim definitively expanded its landscapes. With these new craftable items, one of the primary resources required is the Black Core. Here’s how you can easily get Black Cores in Valheim.
gameskinny.com
The Best Weapons in Valheim Tier List
Mistlands update introduced a number of new weapons that could change your entire playstyle. Our tier list of the best weapons in Valheim showcases both old and new choices. The newest Mistlands update in Valheim introduced many new weapons that have high damage and cool looks. This changes the meta quite drastically, as the new weapons have the tendency to change the overall playstyle of all Valheim survivors.
gameskinny.com
Top 10 Best Valheim Seeds (2023)
The best Valheim seeds start you in a spot with lots of resources, quick access to vendors, and bosses not too far away to really get you started. Our guide will provide you with a list of top 10 best Valheim seeds that include the finest spawn zones, including the exact coordinates that will help you quickly find all the points of interest.
Comments / 0