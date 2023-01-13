ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Eatonville celebrates MLK Jr. with 46th annual parade

EATONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds gathered in Eatonville on Saturday for the 46th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade. Eatonville hosted the city's 46th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade Saturday. Eatonville was the first incorporated all-black city in the nation. Residents believe it is a great learning...
EATONVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

UCF student makes it to top 5 in Miss Universe competition

ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida student Ashley Cariño placed fifth overall at the 71st Miss Universe pageant this weekend. Cariño competed in multiple rounds at the pageant Saturday, making it to the top five finalist spot. Miss USA, Miss Venezuela, Miss Dominican Republic, and Miss Curacao joined her as finalists, according to the Associated Press.
ORLANDO, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA

Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Albany Herald

Thomasville Black history parade, celebration set

THOMASVILLE — Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day in downtown Thomasville Feb. 4 for the Rose City’s 5th annual Black History Parade and Celebration. The event begins with a parade at 10 a.m. through Downtown Thomasville, followed by a celebration at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Amphitheater. The parade will begin at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Street and travel down Broad Street, turning right on West Jackson Street, and disbanding on Lee Street.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WESH

Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)

Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Ash Jurberg

Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location

There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
ORLANDO, FL
Westland Daily

Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested

Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy