TLH's NAACP keeps dreaming and doing during Martin Luther King holiday weekend
Tallahassee Chapter of the NAACP kicked off a long weekend of celebration honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Friday.
Hundreds gather to honor Orlando’s first Black city council member
ORLANDO, Fla. — People in Central Florida are remembering more than one civil rights leader on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Hundreds of people gathered in Orlando on Monday to honor Arthur “Pappy” Kennedy, Orlando’s first Black city council member. He took the oath in 1973.
First Black Orlando city council member to be celebrated at 32nd “Pappy" Kennedy Prayer Breakfast
ORLANDO, Fla -- On Monday the city of Orlando’s first African-American city council member will be celebrated at the 32nd Annual Arthur “Pappy" Kennedy Prayer Breakfast. Arthur “Pappy" Kennedy, grew up and paved the way in the city beautiful as the first African-American city council member in Orlando.
Will an inspiring leader like MLK and a relentless elected official like LBJ emerge in South Apopka's pursuit of annexation into Apopka?
Yesterday, we honored the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the 14th Annual Apopka MLK Parade, which travels through the streets of Apopka and South Apopka on its way to the John Bridges Center. The South Apopka Ministerial Alliance sponsored the event and gave the parade a theme:...
Eatonville celebrates MLK Jr. with 46th annual parade
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds gathered in Eatonville on Saturday for the 46th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade. Eatonville hosted the city's 46th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade Saturday. Eatonville was the first incorporated all-black city in the nation. Residents believe it is a great learning...
UCF student makes it to top 5 in Miss Universe competition
ORLANDO, Fla. — University of Central Florida student Ashley Cariño placed fifth overall at the 71st Miss Universe pageant this weekend. Cariño competed in multiple rounds at the pageant Saturday, making it to the top five finalist spot. Miss USA, Miss Venezuela, Miss Dominican Republic, and Miss Curacao joined her as finalists, according to the Associated Press.
Central Florida Supervisor of Elections announces 4 college scholarships
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Supervisors of Elections Association announced four $1,200 scholarships, according to Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson. The scholarships will be awarded to college students for the 2023 school year. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Applicants must meet the following requirements:
Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA
Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
Resident of Tallahassee dies in shooting in Seminole County, Florida
According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, 31-year-old Princess Tolliver was a victim of a shooting that occurred Monday morning at State Road 46 A and Rinehart Road.
The city sees increase in pregnant homeless women due to affordable housing lack
The Brehon House has been helping pregnant women for the last 45 years, but Deputy Director Halle Bush says their facility has seen an increase of pregnant mothers seeking housing.
Thomasville Black history parade, celebration set
THOMASVILLE — Southwest Georgians are invited to spend the day in downtown Thomasville Feb. 4 for the Rose City’s 5th annual Black History Parade and Celebration. The event begins with a parade at 10 a.m. through Downtown Thomasville, followed by a celebration at 11 a.m. at the Ritz Amphitheater. The parade will begin at the intersection of Broad Street and Washington Street and travel down Broad Street, turning right on West Jackson Street, and disbanding on Lee Street.
Free food distribution to take place on Jan. 26 in Tallahassee
Neighborhood Medical Center and Second Harvest is set to host a free food distribution on Thursday, Jan. 26 in Tallahassee.
Three Central Floridians indicted for the kidnapping of immigrant working in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Three people from Kissimmee have been indicted on kidnapping charges, connected to a human smuggling operation. Investigators said it’s all connected to the kidnapping of an immigrant from Mexico who was forced into an SUV, held at gunpoint and driven from Wisconsin to Central Florida.
Woman celebrates 113th birthday in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A major milestone for a woman believed to be Florida's oldest living resident — she just celebrated her 113th Birthday in Volusia County. Ada Felicita Zambrano-Loor celebrated 113 years in Orange City at one of her favorite restaurants – Olive Garden!. The Deltona...
Orlando to use $58M in federal funds to help support homeless services
ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is making the fight against homelessness a big priority this year. Orlando leaders are using $58 million in federal funds to address the problem. The Orlando City Council already approved converting the old Ambassador Hotel into new affordable units. Officials said there...
The BEST Breakfast Spots in Tallahassee – (With Photos)
Tallahassee, Florida is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From classic diners to trendy cafes, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes or savory biscuits and gravy, these top-rated restaurants are sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings. So grab your fork and knife and get ready to dig in, because these breakfast joints are serving up some of the most delicious dishes in town.
Orlando Police Department launches training program to fill open positions with corrections officers
ORLANDO, Fla. — At the beginning of 2022, the staffing at the Orlando Police Department was so low that the agency had just one officer for every 361 residents. That critical shortage of officers impacted nearly every part of the department. While the numbers have started to improve this...
Best chain fried chicken in America to open first Orlando location
There is good news this week for fried chicken fans in Orlando, with the popular Jollibee restaurant opening its first location in Orlando. Jollibee "is the flagship brand of Jollibee Foods Corporation, the largest and fastest-growing Asian restaurant company in the world," and currently has 70 stores in North America and 1300 stores across the globe." It is best known for its signature fried chicken- Chickenjoy.
DeSantis holds news conference with Florida’s Surgeon General in The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday in The Villages. The governor spoke after 10 a.m. from the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center on Buena Vista Boulevard. DeSantis was joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Channel 9 will have a crew at the...
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested
Her husband has been detained and charged with murder after a Florida lady was shot and killed outside the Orlando credit union where she worked. 27-year-old Barbara Tommey was waiting in front of the Navy Federal Credit Union when it first opened. As she waited, her husband Sylvester Ofori approached her and is accused of shooting her. According to the police, the shooting was caught on security footage.
