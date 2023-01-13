ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

numberfire.com

Ja Morant (hip) questionable for Grizzlies on Monday

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (hip) is questionable to play in Monday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Morant's status is currently in the air after the Grizzlies' superstar was listed with left hip soreness. Expect Tyus Jones to see more playing time if Morant is inactive. Morant's Monday projection...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) probable for Monday's game versus Miami

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's contest against the Miami Heat. Young is expected to suit up on Monday despite experiencing recent shoulder soreness. In a matchup versus a Heat team allowing 44.5 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Young to score 44.2 FanDuel points.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) questionable on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. James continues to deal with left ankle soreness and is questionable to face the Kings on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against Sacramento. James' Wednesday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Taurean Prince (ankle) will play Monday for Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day on the injury report with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

DeMar DeRozan (quad) expected back Thursday for Bulls

Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (quad) is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons in Paris. DeRozan, who sat out the last three games, practiced on Monday and said he expects to return Thursday. Alex Caruso will likely move back to the bench and Zach LaVine will have fewer ball-handling responsibilities. There will also be reduced minutes available for Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu, and Coby White. DeRozan scored 22 points (9-19 field goals, 4-5 free throws) with 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and a steal versus the Pistons on December 30.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Mavericks list Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) as questionable on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks small forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest versus the Atlanta Hawks. After a full practice on Tuesday, Finney-Smith appears closer to a potential return from his extended absence with a right adductor strain. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, expect Reggie Bullock to see more minutes if Finney-Smith is inactive.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (groin) out on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. As expected, Mitchell has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not be available to face Memphis on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Caris LeVert could see an increase in minutes with Mitchell sidelined.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) active for Nuggets' Tuesday contest against Portland

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will play his normal role as Denver's starting point guard after he was listed as questionable. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 34.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 18.9...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Wednesday 1/18/23

One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com

Nets starting Ben Simmons (back) on Tuesday, Edmond Sumner to bench

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Simmons will make his 27th start this season after he was inactive for one game with back soreness. In 30.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Simmons to score 33.8 FanDuel points. Simmons' current Tuesday...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Kyle Lowry (knee) questionable for Heat's Wednesday matchup

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Lowry's status remains in question after Miami's guard missed three games with left knee discomfort. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes against a Pelicans' team allowing 47.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Lowry is inactive.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Portland's Gary Payton II (ankle) active on Tuesday night

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Payton II will be available in a bench role after he was designated as probable on Tuesday. In 19.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Payton II to score 17.9 FanDuel points. Payton II's...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Bojan Bogdanovic (illness) available for Pistons on Thursday

Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Bogdanovic has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go for Thursday's clash with the Bulls. Our models expect him to play 32.1 minutes against Chicago. Bogdanovic's Thursday projection includes 20.2...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Luka Doncic (ankle) probable for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Doncic is expected to return after the Mavericks' superstar was held out one game with an ankle injury. In 39.0 expected minutes, our models project Doncic to score 61.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday. Doncic's current...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Doug McDermott (back) active for Spurs on Tuesday night

San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McDermott will be available after the veteran was sidelined one game with back tightness. In 18.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project McDermott to score 14.8 FanDuel points. McDermott's current projection includes 10.1 points,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's De'Anthony Melton (illness) active and starting on Tuesday night

Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Antony Melton (illness) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Melton will start at shooting guard despite missing this morning's shootaround with an illness. In a tough spot against a Clippers' team ranked second (38.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to shooting guards, our models project Melton to score 22.5 FanDuel points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Ben Simmons (back) downgraded to questionable on Sunday

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Simmons' status is currently in limbo after head coach Jacque Vaughn designated the 26-year old as questionable. Expect Seth Curry to see more minutes if Simmons is ruled out. Simmons' current projection...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Herb Jones (back) doubtful on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Jones continues to deal with a lower back contusion and is doubtful to face Miami on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect Jones to play 29.5 minutes against the Heat. Jones' Wednesday...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

