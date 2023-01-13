Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Ja Morant (hip) questionable for Grizzlies on Monday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (hip) is questionable to play in Monday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Morant's status is currently in the air after the Grizzlies' superstar was listed with left hip soreness. Expect Tyus Jones to see more playing time if Morant is inactive. Morant's Monday projection...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) probable for Monday's game versus Miami
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's contest against the Miami Heat. Young is expected to suit up on Monday despite experiencing recent shoulder soreness. In a matchup versus a Heat team allowing 44.5 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Young to score 44.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. James continues to deal with left ankle soreness and is questionable to face the Kings on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against Sacramento. James' Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) will play Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day on the injury report with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
DeMar DeRozan (quad) expected back Thursday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (quad) is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons in Paris. DeRozan, who sat out the last three games, practiced on Monday and said he expects to return Thursday. Alex Caruso will likely move back to the bench and Zach LaVine will have fewer ball-handling responsibilities. There will also be reduced minutes available for Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu, and Coby White. DeRozan scored 22 points (9-19 field goals, 4-5 free throws) with 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and a steal versus the Pistons on December 30.
numberfire.com
Mavericks list Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) as questionable on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks small forward Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest versus the Atlanta Hawks. After a full practice on Tuesday, Finney-Smith appears closer to a potential return from his extended absence with a right adductor strain. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, expect Reggie Bullock to see more minutes if Finney-Smith is inactive.
numberfire.com
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (groin) out on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. As expected, Mitchell has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not be available to face Memphis on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Caris LeVert could see an increase in minutes with Mitchell sidelined.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) active for Nuggets' Tuesday contest against Portland
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will play his normal role as Denver's starting point guard after he was listed as questionable. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 34.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 18.9...
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Wednesday 1/18/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Nets starting Ben Simmons (back) on Tuesday, Edmond Sumner to bench
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Simmons will make his 27th start this season after he was inactive for one game with back soreness. In 30.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Simmons to score 33.8 FanDuel points. Simmons' current Tuesday...
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry (knee) questionable for Heat's Wednesday matchup
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Lowry's status remains in question after Miami's guard missed three games with left knee discomfort. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes against a Pelicans' team allowing 47.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Lowry is inactive.
numberfire.com
Portland's Gary Payton II (ankle) active on Tuesday night
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) will play in Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Payton II will be available in a bench role after he was designated as probable on Tuesday. In 19.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Payton II to score 17.9 FanDuel points. Payton II's...
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (hip) questionable for Timberwolves' Wednesday contest against Denver
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Edwards has recently been able to play though his questionable designations this month with recent hip soreness. In 37.2 expected minutes, our models project Edwards to score 39.9 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection...
numberfire.com
Bojan Bogdanovic (illness) available for Pistons on Thursday
Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Bogdanovic has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go for Thursday's clash with the Bulls. Our models expect him to play 32.1 minutes against Chicago. Bogdanovic's Thursday projection includes 20.2...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) probable for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Doncic is expected to return after the Mavericks' superstar was held out one game with an ankle injury. In 39.0 expected minutes, our models project Doncic to score 61.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday. Doncic's current...
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (back) active for Spurs on Tuesday night
San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McDermott will be available after the veteran was sidelined one game with back tightness. In 18.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project McDermott to score 14.8 FanDuel points. McDermott's current projection includes 10.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's De'Anthony Melton (illness) active and starting on Tuesday night
Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Antony Melton (illness) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Melton will start at shooting guard despite missing this morning's shootaround with an illness. In a tough spot against a Clippers' team ranked second (38.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to shooting guards, our models project Melton to score 22.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Ben Simmons (back) downgraded to questionable on Sunday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (back) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Simmons' status is currently in limbo after head coach Jacque Vaughn designated the 26-year old as questionable. Expect Seth Curry to see more minutes if Simmons is ruled out. Simmons' current projection...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Myles Turner (back) starting Monday; Isaiah Jackson back to bench
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (back) will start in Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Turner missed the Pacers' last three games, but is back in the lineup today against the Bucks. Isaiah Jackson will move to the bench. Turner has a $7,900 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Herb Jones (back) doubtful on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Jones continues to deal with a lower back contusion and is doubtful to face Miami on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect Jones to play 29.5 minutes against the Heat. Jones' Wednesday...
