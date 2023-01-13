Read full article on original website
The Chicago entertainer who is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area ResidentsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
What Is Mayor Lightfoot Doing Sending Immigrants To Low-Cost Neighborhoods? Does Immigration Come First?Chibuzo NwachukuChicago, IL
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Ex-employee of Art Institute accused of embezzling more than $2 million
Fifty-six-year-old Michael Maurello of Beach Park is accused of embezzling the money between 2007 and 2020, according to an indictment returned this week. He’s charged with two counts of wire fraud and two counts of bank fraud.
Suburban businesswoman obtained $440K in small business loans, bought yacht and Gucci dog collars: indictment
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. - A South Holland woman is accused of fraudulently obtaining more than $440,000 in small business loans and grants under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and a State of Illinois pandemic-relief program. Kimberly Ray-Duncan, 54, is charged with six counts of wire fraud,...
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area Residents
Chi Block Builder, Chicago'snew program to boost the buying and redevelopment of vacant land owned by the city, has Aldermen asking questions about communication. Last week during the Chicago City Council Committee on Housing and Real Estate meeting, discussion turned to Chi Block Builder, a new program that is allowing residents to submit applications to buy vacant land owned by the city. Kathy Dickhut, DPD, stated that there were 2000 city owned properties for sale, mostly on the South and West Sides. Applications began being accepted in November. According to Dickhut there has been a lot of interest and traffic to the website.
2 south suburban cops charged with bribery, extortion
Two police officers from south suburban Phoenix have been indicted on federal criminal charges, officials say. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
Cook County Assessor's Office creates cutting edge property tax software
The Cook County Assessor’s Office is rolling out a property tax tool that creators say could be a game changer for plenty of people. They are introducing its new Property Tax Simulator software, or PTAXSIM.
Cook County commissioner urges law enforcement to not enforce the state's gun ban
(The Center Square) – A Cook County official is calling on county law enforcement to not enforce a recently enacted law banning certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines. However, one Chicago lawmaker claims this could be a slippery slope. Gov. J.B. Pritzker prohibited individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in Illinois when he signed the law last week. Lawmakers approved the measure on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly. The law also prohibits the future sale and possession of magazines with more than 10...
Chicago mayoral candidate Chuy Garcia snags major endorsement, outlines women's policy platform
CHICAGO - Illinois Rep. Robyn Gabel endorsed U.S. Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia for mayor of Chicago on Tuesday. The newly promoted House majority leader and political veteran has worked closely with Garcia in Mayor Harold Washington's city hall. Gabel's endorsement came at a news conference where Garcia promised,...
Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Reflects on First Year as Ambassador to Japan
One year has passed since former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel took on a new role as the United States Ambassador to Japan. With the next mayoral election just six weeks away, Emanuel had hoped to cast his vote early during his quick visit to the city. Since voting has not yet started, he will instead vote by absentee.
40 years later, gangland murder of Allen Dorfman in Lincolnwood remains unsolved
LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- This week marks 40 years since one of the most brazen and still-unsolved murders in Chicago history.Allen Dorfman, an insurance salesman with close ties to the Chicago mob, was gunned down outside the old Purple Hyatt Hotel in Lincolnwood in broad daylight on Jan. 20, 1983, 40 years ago this coming Friday.Insiders said organized crime figures feared Dorfman might rat-out mob higher-ups after being convicted himself.On Monday night, CBS 2's Chris Tye took a closer look at the still-unanswered questions in Dorfman's murder.Dorfman, 60 at the time, controlled the Amalgamated Insurance Agency – which processed insurance...
Community activist questions why Chicago's homeless not welcome in city's new migrant shelter
Community activist Andrew Holmes is raising questions about the city’s effort to house asylum-seeking migrants in a way not offered to Chicago’s own homeless population. Holmes said he believes it’s “disrespectful” to Chicago’s homeless.
Two Fish Crab Shack Planning $9 Million Bronzeville Expansion With Rooftop Cafe — And Housing
GRAND BOULEVARD — After nearly seven years on 47th Street, Two Fish Crab Shack owner Yasmin Curtis has her eyes on expansion. Curtis is in the early stages of a $9 million plan to build a new home for her popular restaurant on an adjacent vacant lot that will also include housing. The entrepreneur hopes to complete the project by 2025.
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scam Alert
Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning residents of a phone solicitation scam. The Sheriff’s Association says that citizens are being contacted by phone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriff’s Association to help fight the state’s Assault Weapons Ban. Residents are...
Career burglar gets 10 years for North Side package thefts
Chicago — John Cline, an eight-time convicted burglar, is now a 12-time convicted burglar after he pleaded guilty to committing a string of apartment building break-ins on the North Side. Judge Michael Hood sentenced him to 10 years on each count, to be served concurrently. After receiving a 50%...
Chicago police warn of ruse burglaries targeting the elderly
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning elderly residents on the Northwest Side of recent ruse burglaries targeting them. In each incident, police say an offender would approach the victim and engage them in conversation about home repairs or problems with their water. Then, while the victim is distracted, a second offender enters their home and steals jewelry and money.
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson accuses Lightfoot of misleading voters
CHICAGO - During a rally Monday at Chicago Teachers Union headquarters, Jonathan Jackson and another new member of Congress announced their support for a veteran union organizer. "I hereby endorse and stand with my friend, Brandon Johnson, for mayor!" said Rep. Jackson. Teachers union organizer Brandon Johnson, whose campaign relies...
5-man crew arrested for alleged carjacking outside Des Plaines hotel
Des Plaines police said the five suspects were responsible for taking a luxury car from a 37-year old woman outside the Wyndham Hotel on Touhy Avenue. The carjacking happened before dawn Sunday morning.
Chicago Police Officer Who Admitted Being a Member of the Oath Keepers Won’t Be Fired: City Watchdog
A Chicago police officer who admitted belonging to the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that has clashed with the United States government, will not be fired by city officials — or even disciplined, according to a report released Friday by the city’s watchdog. The Oath Keepers, whose...
Rifle-wielding robbers sought by police after targeting West Side businesses, street vendors
Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward) said street vendors in several West Side neighborhoods have been targeted.
6 Bedroom Fixer-Upper Home For Sale In Illinois For $1
Are you tired of living in a boring, brand-new house with all the amenities? Look no further! Introducing the ultimate fixer-upper: the abandoned and likely condemned property on S. La Salle St. in Chicago. This gem of a property is listed for the steal of a deal at only $1.
Chicago schools audit reports widespread fraud with free lunch program
(The Center Square) – The Chicago Public School District is faced with “persistent and widespread fraud” by highly-paid employees taking advantage of food stamp and state-subsidized health care benefits by underreporting their income, according to a 2022 annual report from the district’s Office of Inspector General. The report provides multiple instances where CPS staff fraudulently underreported their income and received SNAP benefits while making their children eligible for free-and-reduced lunches at their schools. The examples cited in the report occurred from 2016 through 2020. ...
