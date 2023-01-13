Chi Block Builder, Chicago'snew program to boost the buying and redevelopment of vacant land owned by the city, has Aldermen asking questions about communication. Last week during the Chicago City Council Committee on Housing and Real Estate meeting, discussion turned to Chi Block Builder, a new program that is allowing residents to submit applications to buy vacant land owned by the city. Kathy Dickhut, DPD, stated that there were 2000 city owned properties for sale, mostly on the South and West Sides. Applications began being accepted in November. According to Dickhut there has been a lot of interest and traffic to the website.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO