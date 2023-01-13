ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Aldermen Question DPD Plan to Put over 2,000 Vacant Properties Up for Sale to Area Residents

Chi Block Builder, Chicago'snew program to boost the buying and redevelopment of vacant land owned by the city, has Aldermen asking questions about communication. Last week during the Chicago City Council Committee on Housing and Real Estate meeting, discussion turned to Chi Block Builder, a new program that is allowing residents to submit applications to buy vacant land owned by the city. Kathy Dickhut, DPD, stated that there were 2000 city owned properties for sale, mostly on the South and West Sides. Applications began being accepted in November. According to Dickhut there has been a lot of interest and traffic to the website.
Cook County commissioner urges law enforcement to not enforce the state's gun ban

(The Center Square) – A Cook County official is calling on county law enforcement to not enforce a recently enacted law banning certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines. However, one Chicago lawmaker claims this could be a slippery slope. Gov. J.B. Pritzker prohibited individuals from purchasing certain semi-automatic weapons in Illinois when he signed the law last week. Lawmakers approved the measure on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly. The law also prohibits the future sale and possession of magazines with more than 10...
40 years later, gangland murder of Allen Dorfman in Lincolnwood remains unsolved

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- This week marks 40 years since one of the most brazen and still-unsolved murders in Chicago history.Allen Dorfman, an insurance salesman with close ties to the Chicago mob, was gunned down outside the old Purple Hyatt Hotel in Lincolnwood in broad daylight on Jan. 20, 1983, 40 years ago this coming Friday.Insiders said organized crime figures feared Dorfman might rat-out mob higher-ups after being convicted himself.On Monday night, CBS 2's Chris Tye took a closer look at the still-unanswered questions in Dorfman's murder.Dorfman, 60 at the time, controlled the Amalgamated Insurance Agency – which processed insurance...
Illinois Sheriff’s Association Scam Alert

Springfield, Ill.- The Illinois Sheriff’s Association is warning residents of a phone solicitation scam. The Sheriff’s Association says that citizens are being contacted by phone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriff’s Association to help fight the state’s Assault Weapons Ban. Residents are...
Career burglar gets 10 years for North Side package thefts

Chicago — John Cline, an eight-time convicted burglar, is now a 12-time convicted burglar after he pleaded guilty to committing a string of apartment building break-ins on the North Side. Judge Michael Hood sentenced him to 10 years on each count, to be served concurrently. After receiving a 50%...
Chicago police warn of ruse burglaries targeting the elderly

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning elderly residents on the Northwest Side of recent ruse burglaries targeting them. In each incident, police say an offender would approach the victim and engage them in conversation about home repairs or problems with their water. Then, while the victim is distracted, a second offender enters their home and steals jewelry and money.
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson accuses Lightfoot of misleading voters

CHICAGO - During a rally Monday at Chicago Teachers Union headquarters, Jonathan Jackson and another new member of Congress announced their support for a veteran union organizer. "I hereby endorse and stand with my friend, Brandon Johnson, for mayor!" said Rep. Jackson. Teachers union organizer Brandon Johnson, whose campaign relies...
Chicago schools audit reports widespread fraud with free lunch program

(The Center Square) – The Chicago Public School District is faced with “persistent and widespread fraud” by highly-paid employees taking advantage of food stamp and state-subsidized health care benefits by underreporting their income, according to a 2022 annual report from the district’s Office of Inspector General. The report provides multiple instances where CPS staff fraudulently underreported their income and received SNAP benefits while making their children eligible for free-and-reduced lunches at their schools. The examples cited in the report occurred from 2016 through 2020. ...
