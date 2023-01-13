Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (quad) is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons in Paris. DeRozan, who sat out the last three games, practiced on Monday and said he expects to return Thursday. Alex Caruso will likely move back to the bench and Zach LaVine will have fewer ball-handling responsibilities. There will also be reduced minutes available for Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu, and Coby White. DeRozan scored 22 points (9-19 field goals, 4-5 free throws) with 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and a steal versus the Pistons on December 30.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 41 MINUTES AGO