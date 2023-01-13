Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Ja Morant (hip) questionable for Grizzlies on Monday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (hip) is questionable to play in Monday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Morant's status is currently in the air after the Grizzlies' superstar was listed with left hip soreness. Expect Tyus Jones to see more playing time if Morant is inactive. Morant's Monday projection...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (shoulder) probable for Monday's game versus Miami
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (shoulder) is listed as probable for Monday's contest against the Miami Heat. Young is expected to suit up on Monday despite experiencing recent shoulder soreness. In a matchup versus a Heat team allowing 44.5 FanDuel points per game to his position, our models project Young to score 44.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) will play Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Prince is dealing with a sprained left ankle, which is why he entered the day on the injury report with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
DeMar DeRozan (quad) expected back Thursday for Bulls
Chicago Bulls guard/forward DeMar DeRozan (quad) is not on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons in Paris. DeRozan, who sat out the last three games, practiced on Monday and said he expects to return Thursday. Alex Caruso will likely move back to the bench and Zach LaVine will have fewer ball-handling responsibilities. There will also be reduced minutes available for Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu, and Coby White. DeRozan scored 22 points (9-19 field goals, 4-5 free throws) with 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and a steal versus the Pistons on December 30.
numberfire.com
John Konchar (illness) not listed on Memphis' Wednesday injury report
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard John Konchar (illness) is available for Wednesday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After a two game absence with an illness, Konchar is expected to return on Wednesday. In a second unit role versus a Cleveland team ranked second in defensive rating, our models project Konchar to...
numberfire.com
Utah's Lauri Markkanen (hip) available on Wednesday
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Markkanen has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Clippers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.4 minutes against Los Angeles. Markkanen's Wednesday projection includes 20.6 points, 7.7...
numberfire.com
Zach LaVine (hand) available for Bulls Sunday afternoon
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine will play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. LaVine is dealing wtih a right hand contusion. However, as the probable tag suggested, he was never in real danger of sitting out to close out the week. Our models project LaVine for...
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) available Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (ankle) will be available for Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. James started the day off with a questionable designation, but will suit up for the second straight day as the Lakers take on the Rockets. Our models project James for 53.5 fantasy points,...
numberfire.com
Mavericks rule out Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) on Sunday
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hardaway Jr. will not be active after he was forced to leave on Saturday with a left ankle sprain. Expect Jaden Hardy to see more playing time versus a Trail Blazers' team rated 14th in opposing true shooting percentage.
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry (knee) questionable for Heat's Wednesday matchup
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Lowry's status remains in question after Miami's guard missed three games with left knee discomfort. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes against a Pelicans' team allowing 47.6 FanDuel points per game to point guards if Lowry is inactive.
numberfire.com
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Wednesday 1/18/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) active for Nuggets' Tuesday contest against Portland
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray will play his normal role as Denver's starting point guard after he was listed as questionable. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Murray to score 34.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 18.9...
numberfire.com
Bojan Bogdanovic (illness) available for Pistons on Thursday
Detroit Pistons guard/forward Bojan Bogdanovic (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Bogdanovic has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go for Thursday's clash with the Bulls. Our models expect him to play 32.1 minutes against Chicago. Bogdanovic's Thursday projection includes 20.2...
numberfire.com
Kings starting Kevin Huerter (conditioning) on Sunday, Terence Davis to bench
Sacramento Kings guard Kevin Huerter (conditioning) is starting in Sunday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Huerter will start at shooting guard after he missed two games with an illness and conditioning reasons. In 32.3 expected minutes, our models project Huerter to score 26.9 FanDuel points. Huerter's projection includes 15.3...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) probable for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Doncic is expected to return after the Mavericks' superstar was held out one game with an ankle injury. In 39.0 expected minutes, our models project Doncic to score 61.8 FanDuel points on Wednesday. Doncic's current...
numberfire.com
Doug McDermott (back) active for Spurs on Tuesday night
San Antonio Spurs small forward Doug McDermott (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. McDermott will be available after the veteran was sidelined one game with back tightness. In 18.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project McDermott to score 14.8 FanDuel points. McDermott's current projection includes 10.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Seth Curry starting on Tuesday for inactive Kyrie Irving (groin)
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Curry will join Brooklyn's first unit after Kyrie Irving was held out with groin soreness. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Curry to score 29.1 FanDuel points. Curry's projection includes 18.5 points, 3.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Vlatko Cancar (leg) available for Nuggets on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets small forward Vlatko Cancar (leg) is active for Tuesday's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Cancar will suit up despite his questionable label with a leg injury. In 17.9 projected minutes numberFire's models project Cancar to score 14.0 FanDuel points. Cancar's Tuesday projection includes 6.7 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (groin) out on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. As expected, Mitchell has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not be available to face Memphis on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Caris LeVert could see an increase in minutes with Mitchell sidelined.
numberfire.com
Christian Wood (ankle) questionable for Mavericks' Sunday contest
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (ankle) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. After sitting out on Saturday with an ankle injury, Wood remains questionable for the later part of their back-to-back rematch. In a matchup against a Portland team ranked 22nd in defensive rating, Dwight Powell should see more minutes if Wood is ruled out.
