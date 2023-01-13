Read full article on original website
Scheherazade
4d ago
Big pharma is scared. I have blazed daily for 54 years. I have no major health issues I am 67. If regular marijuana use was a problem, I would know by now. Oh yes, it’s a gateway drug right? I must be slow, I have not advanced to any other drugs in 54 years. I do not drink.
Reply(15)
118
MasterOfDisaster
4d ago
After 50 years of lighting up, the misconceptions around weed still amaze me… and the lengths people and the media will go to to create a stigma around it.
Reply(8)
111
Will Sackler
4d ago
I dont become impaired from weed, it works on mood and focus, this news story is total BS, if a person is still stoned or at all effected the next day, thats ridiculous, ive known 100 of friends and acquaintances who use cannabis, nobody is still affected the next day. Employers are concerned? BS
Reply(11)
82
