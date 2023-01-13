Most of us are familiar with marijuana. It's made from the harvested and dried flowers of the cannabis plant, per Healthline, and often used for its calming properties. While cannabis has had a negative reputation for years as a recreational drug, science is beginning to take note of how it can help our health. According to Johnson & Wales University, CBD, a component in cannabis, has the potential to lower blood pressure, and anxiety, and reduce the symptoms of gastrointestinal disorders. In studies, cannabis has also been shown to help prevent seizures, reduce inflammation, help prevent relapse after drug or alcohol addiction, and even help treat various forms of cancer.

10 DAYS AGO