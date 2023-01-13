ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

Nevada County parents arrested for child endangerment, possession of a firearm

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

NEVADA COUNTY — The Nevada County Sheriff's Office arrested two parents for several charges, including child endangerment.

According to a news release, Sheriff's received a suspected child abuse report and responded to the home located on the 13000 block of Missouri Bar Road. When investigators arrived with Child Welfare Services to check on the child's health, the mother, 36-year-old Megan Rowland, allegedly refused to let deputies complete the check.

A short time later, the father, 36-year-old Nathaniel McFarland, arrived at the home and demanded law enforcement leave the property. But, instead, he was arrested a short time later.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies and investigators found evidence that confirmed the child's health was at risk due to several factors. The news release did not specify what those factors were.

Rowland and McFarland were taken into custody for felony child endangerment and booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility. In addition to these charges, Rowland was booked for resisting arrest, and McFarland was booked for possessing a firearm in violation of a court order.

