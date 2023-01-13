ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

nbc16.com

$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations

OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
OREGON STATE
nbc16.com

West Linn, Oregon City leaders gather to discuss I-205 tolling project

PORTLAND, Ore. — Leaders from West Linn and Oregon City gathered at West Linn City Hall on Tuesday night to discuss the Interstate 205 tolling project. The council meeting was packed with almost every person there about the project. For now, the Oregon Department of Transportation plans to start...
WEST LINN, OR
nbc16.com

Police find missing Salem teen with special needs in Lincoln City

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem teenager with special needs who went missing Monday night, was found safe Tuesday on the Oregon coast. Officers said the teenager was found in Lincoln City and is being brought back to his parents. Salem Police officials thanked all those who helped with the...
SALEM, OR
nbc16.com

Overturned semi-truck blocks I-5 northbound near Wilsonville

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The northbound lanes of I-5 near Wilsonville were blocked by an overturned semi-truck late Monday morning. One lane was reopened at around 4:15 p.m. The Aurora Fire District reported just after 10:30 a.m. that a semi had overturned and blocked traffic on the I-5 at a rest area near milepost 280.
WILSONVILLE, OR

