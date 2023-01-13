Read full article on original website
Kells Pub, Shamrock Run joining forces for Irish Festival on Portland Waterfront
PORTLAND, Ore. — St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Portland will have a new celebration as two longstanding holiday events join forces for the “Irish Festival.”. The Shamrock Run and Kells Irish Pub & Brewery announced their new partnership on Tuesday, unveiling several changes to this year’s festivities.
$450,000 headed to Oregon for arts and local cultural organizations
OREGON — On Tuesday, Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced a total of $450,000 is headed to Oregon from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for Arts Projects and Challenge America grants in several communities in the state: Beaverton, Bend, Eugene, Portland, Salem, Springfield, and Warm Springs.
175 glass hearts to be placed in Tualatin parks and trails for people to find
TUALATIN, Ore. — February is the month of love and what better way to show your love than by participating in Tualatin's 'Share the Love' event. The city will be hiding 175 hand-blown glass hearts around local parks and trails for people to find and keep. This year's artist...
Perigean-Spring Tides occuring over the next week along the Oregon Coast
PORTLAND, Ore. — Beachgoers along the Oregon Coast over the next week will experience the Perigean Spring Tides. These special tides are forecast to impact the coast from January 18th through the 26th and are a result of the sun, earth, and moon all being in alignment with each other.
West Linn, Oregon City leaders gather to discuss I-205 tolling project
PORTLAND, Ore. — Leaders from West Linn and Oregon City gathered at West Linn City Hall on Tuesday night to discuss the Interstate 205 tolling project. The council meeting was packed with almost every person there about the project. For now, the Oregon Department of Transportation plans to start...
Police find missing Salem teen with special needs in Lincoln City
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem teenager with special needs who went missing Monday night, was found safe Tuesday on the Oregon coast. Officers said the teenager was found in Lincoln City and is being brought back to his parents. Salem Police officials thanked all those who helped with the...
Semi crash partially blocks I-84 near Multnomah Falls, Benson State Park in Columbia Gorge
BRIDAL VEIL, Ore. — A semi truck crash has part of Interstate 84 closed near Benson State Park and Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge. Oregon Department of Transportation officials reported the crash at about 1:30 p.m. about two miles west of Multnomah Falls. The crash is involving...
Suzanne Bonamici continues to recover after being hit by a car Friday night in NW Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici continues to recover from a scary incident Friday night. CONTINUING COVERAGE | OR Rep. Bonamici hit by a car Friday night, suffered concussion and released from hospital. Bomamici and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon were hit by a slow-moving vehicle...
Housing, homelessness top of mind for Oregon lawmakers as 2023 session gets underway
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers are hoping to address many of the major issues facing the state as the 2023 Legislative Session gets underway Tuesday with a new leader at the helm in Salem. It's the first in-person session since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of this...
Portland sees slight drop in shootings through 2022 following record gun violence of 2021
PORTLAND, Ore. — The City of Portland saw a small dip in shootings in 2022, but still came close to the record-breaking gun violence seen the previous year. According to Portland Police Bureau data, there were 1,307 shooting incidents last year. That's compared to 1,315 in 2021. Records show...
Activists, teachers oppose school resource officers during MLK march
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people gathered in North Portland on Monday for the 9th annual “Reclaim the Dream March” in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They say it’s a moment to showcase a commitment to MLK’s dream of human rights and dignity for all.
Overturned semi-truck blocks I-5 northbound near Wilsonville
WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The northbound lanes of I-5 near Wilsonville were blocked by an overturned semi-truck late Monday morning. One lane was reopened at around 4:15 p.m. The Aurora Fire District reported just after 10:30 a.m. that a semi had overturned and blocked traffic on the I-5 at a rest area near milepost 280.
Two arrested, caught with sawed-off shotgun inside stolen vehicle in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police officials arrested two convicted felons Sunday who were caught driving in a stolen car in East Portland with a sawed off shotgun in the vehicle. East Precinct Portland Police officers spotted the stolen vehicle driving near Northeast 148th Avenue and Halsey Street with switched license plates.
