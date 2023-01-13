A celebration is in order, because Mercury will finally be ending its retrograde and stationing direct in Capricorn this week, which means the mishaps, delays, and miscommunication you’ve been experiencing will come to an end. Not only that, but the sun will be shifting out of the disciplined, goal-oriented sign of Capricorn and into the innovative, eclectic sign of Aquarius, bringing authenticity and embracing your inner genius to the forefront. The sun and moon will then conjoin in Aquarius shortly after, bringing inspired, abstract new beginnings to the front. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to go against the grain, your January 16, 2023 weekly horoscope is bringing up some brilliant ideas — so don’t be afraid to think outside the box.

