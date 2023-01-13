ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California sees extensive storm damage as weather calms

LOS ANGELES — Key roadways remained closed and officials estimated thousand of homes were seriously damaged in California as weeks of wild weather that flooded roadways, collapsed hillsides and toppled countless trees finally became calm Tuesday. Tallying the damage will take time, but the number of houses and other...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Moving species emerges as last resort as climate warms

In a desperate effort to save a seabird species in Hawaii from rising ocean waters, scientists are moving chicks to a new island hundreds of miles away. Moving species to save them — once considered taboo — is quickly gaining traction as climate change upends habitats. Similar relocations are being suggested for birds, lizards, butterflies and even flowers.
HAWAII STATE
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that an electricity substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no power outages. The damage comes after a gunfire attack on multiple substations in Moore County in December that knocked out power to more than 45,000 customers. There have been no arrests in those shootings.
STATESVILLE, NC
Police arrest failed candidate in shootings at Democrats

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 39-year-old felon who overwhelmingly lost a bid for the New Mexico statehouse as a Republican paid for four men to shoot at Democratic lawmakers' homes in recent months, including one house where a 10-year-old girl was asleep, police said. The case against Solomon Peña, who...
KANSAS STATE
New Mexico top prosecutor to focus on child civil rights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s top prosecutor wants to start a conversation with lawmakers and the governor in hopes of charting a new course for a state beleaguered by violent crime, poor educational outcomes and persistently dismal child welfare rankings. Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who took office Jan....
CALIFORNIA STATE
Moore reveals new North Carolina House committee leaders

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two former North Carolina House members who have now returned as representatives after years away have landed committee leadership positions, Speaker Tim Moore announced on Tuesday while unveiling committee rosters for the new session. Rep. Stephen Ross, an Alamance County Republican, was named a House Commerce...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
On the Record: Prospects of widespread legalized online sports betting in North Carolina

WRAL anchor/reporter Cullen Browder and WRAL Sports investigative reporter Brian Murphy were joined by state Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln County; state Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford; and Kilpatrick, Townsend, & Stockton lobbyist Ches McDowell to discuss the possibility of legalizing online sports gambling in North Carolina. WRAL anchor/reporter Cullen Browder and...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
In bipartisan NC House assignments, a sign of GOP strategy

New committee assignments in the state House hint at a Republican strategy to exert more control over North Carolina's lawmaking process this year: Peel off a handful of Democratic votes to block Gov. Roy Cooper's veto. Three Democrats, already considered likely options as Republicans look for allies across the aisle...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body

CYRIL, OKLAHOMA — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau...
CYRIL, OK
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

