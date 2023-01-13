Read full article on original website
California sees extensive storm damage as weather calms
LOS ANGELES — Key roadways remained closed and officials estimated thousand of homes were seriously damaged in California as weeks of wild weather that flooded roadways, collapsed hillsides and toppled countless trees finally became calm Tuesday. Tallying the damage will take time, but the number of houses and other...
Moving species emerges as last resort as climate warms
In a desperate effort to save a seabird species in Hawaii from rising ocean waters, scientists are moving chicks to a new island hundreds of miles away. Moving species to save them — once considered taboo — is quickly gaining traction as climate change upends habitats. Similar relocations are being suggested for birds, lizards, butterflies and even flowers.
Gunfire damages North Carolina substation, no outage caused
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that an electricity substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no power outages. The damage comes after a gunfire attack on multiple substations in Moore County in December that knocked out power to more than 45,000 customers. There have been no arrests in those shootings.
Police arrest failed candidate in shootings at Democrats
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A 39-year-old felon who overwhelmingly lost a bid for the New Mexico statehouse as a Republican paid for four men to shoot at Democratic lawmakers' homes in recent months, including one house where a 10-year-old girl was asleep, police said. The case against Solomon Peña, who...
New Mexico top prosecutor to focus on child civil rights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico’s top prosecutor wants to start a conversation with lawmakers and the governor in hopes of charting a new course for a state beleaguered by violent crime, poor educational outcomes and persistently dismal child welfare rankings. Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who took office Jan....
Moore reveals new North Carolina House committee leaders
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two former North Carolina House members who have now returned as representatives after years away have landed committee leadership positions, Speaker Tim Moore announced on Tuesday while unveiling committee rosters for the new session. Rep. Stephen Ross, an Alamance County Republican, was named a House Commerce...
On the Record: Prospects of widespread legalized online sports betting in North Carolina
WRAL anchor/reporter Cullen Browder and WRAL Sports investigative reporter Brian Murphy were joined by state Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln County; state Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford; and Kilpatrick, Townsend, & Stockton lobbyist Ches McDowell to discuss the possibility of legalizing online sports gambling in North Carolina. WRAL anchor/reporter Cullen Browder and...
Good news, job seekers: Triangle job openings again on the rise
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Job openings in the Triangle are again on the rise, the latest data from the WRAL TechWire Jobs Report shows. After falling to the lowest aggregate total of job openings in at least six months last week, the number of job openings increased in the region last week.
Democratic NC Attorney General Josh Stein to run for governor
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein on Wednesday formally announced plans to run for governor — the first major campaign announcement for state office ahead of the 2024 election. The decision sets the stage for a potential political battle focused on abortion rights in the state. “Some politicians want...
In bipartisan NC House assignments, a sign of GOP strategy
New committee assignments in the state House hint at a Republican strategy to exert more control over North Carolina's lawmaking process this year: Peel off a handful of Democratic votes to block Gov. Roy Cooper's veto. Three Democrats, already considered likely options as Republicans look for allies across the aisle...
Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body
CYRIL, OKLAHOMA — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday. The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau...
