Sweetheart Circle is one of the most famous and frequented places at Georgia Southern University. Sitting at the heart of campus, the landscape is spacious and full of live oaks and pecan trees with plenty of places to sit and read a book or throw a frisbee around with friends. Local legend holds that if one walks with their sweetheart around the circle three times, they are sure to get married one day.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO