ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Klamath Falls News

Two Klamath Falls meth dealers sentenced to prison

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - In recent weeks two Klamath Falls men pled guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine among other charges. On January 5, 2023, Jason Alexander Gaskill, 52, pled guilty to Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Gaskill was sentenced to state prison for...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
nbc16.com

Multigenerational businesses help the Ashland community

ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland has a variety of locally owned businesses that stretch from the plaza through downtown, but it is rare to see a family own two different storefronts that offer different items. There’s not really a place for kids to come and hang out after school so...
ASHLAND, OR
nbc16.com

See how you can help change water use in the Rogue Basin

MEDFORD — The fight for water rights has been an age-old one since before prohibition, but two Medford nonprofits are seeking to change the minds of how water use is viewed. “We wish to empower the public to have more agency and in the way that we have a relationship with water,” Christopher Hall, executive director of Water League.
MEDFORD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy