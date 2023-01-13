Read full article on original website
15 Things About the Diagnosis, Management, and Treatment of Long COVID
The most common symptoms of long COVID include fatigue, anxiety and depression, shortness of breath, sleep disturbances, and heart palpitations. A set of articles published Tuesday offer guidance about the diagnosis, assessment, and treatment of people with long COVID. The practice articles were published in the CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association...
Clinical Trial Eligibility and Considerations for Patients with Rett Syndrome
A key opinion leader shares considerations for seeking eligibility and enrollment in clinical trials for patients with Rett syndrome. Paige Nues: In Rett syndrome, we’re very fortunate that the field of research is advancing, and there are clinical trials on the horizon. There are a lot of potential interventions that we hope will come our way for our children. How do families learn about clinical trials? With the International Rett Syndrome Foundation, we’ve developed a tool on our website called My Clinical Trial Finder, where families can come to our website and put in a couple of key pieces of information. We try to deliver a return result that will tell them about all of the clinical trials that are seeking enrollment that they can participate in.
Dr Hilary Tindle Discusses Use of the Nicotine Metabolite Ratio in Clinical Care
Hilary Tindle, MD, MPH, associate professor of medicine, at Vanderbilt University, discusses how the nicotine metabolite ratio (NMR) can help inform doctors and patients on choosing the optimal treatment for quitting smoking. Although not a standard of care, the nicotine metabolite ratio (NMR) helps doctors and patients in a clinical...
Dr Michael Portman Explains How Cardiac Disease Differs Between Pediatric, Adult Patients
During an interview at the 2022 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Chicago, Michael A. Portman, MD, FAHA, Seattle Children's Hospital addressed how cardiac disease presents in pediatric vs adult patients. During an interview at the 2022 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Chicago, the different types of cardiac diseases...
Unmet Needs in Treatment Landscape of Rett Syndrome
An expert highlights unmet needs in the treatment of Rett syndrome. Paige Nues: The biggest unmet need for Rett syndrome is that there is no intervention or cure for this disorder. Onset is between 6 months to 1 to 3 years of age, and they are living to near normal adulthood, for decades and decades. They’re living a life of being nonverbal, being misunderstood, not being able to communicate their wants and needs. In talking to thousands of parents at this stage of my personal journey in Rett syndrome, that is one of the biggest unmet needs, feeling that we know she’s in there, but she or he cannot communicate the things they want or need. So, we are constantly working with our team, whether it’s in the school setting, in medical exam rooms, or talking to other parents on forums. It is difficult to find the solutions for a child because they are unable to tell us themselves what they need.
Hydroxychloroquine Dose Associated With Greater Risk of Incident Retinopathy
Patients who took hydroxychloroquine had an overall risk of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy of 8.6% after 15 years. A higher dose of hydroxychloroquine was associated with a greater risk of incident retinopathy, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine. Overall risk of hydroxychloroquine retinopathy was 8.6% after 15 years in all patients who used the treatment for inflammatory diseases.
States With Recreational Cannabis See a Rise in Adolescent Asthma
Secondhand cannabis smoke (SCS) may be contributing to an increase in asthma among children and teens in states where recreational cannabis is legal. This story was corrected to reflect that prevalence is rising where recreational cannabis is legal. The prevalence of asthma increased slightly among adolescents aged 12-17 years and...
Paxlovid May Reduce Already Low Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization, Death Among Vaccinated Patients
Patients who received nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir (Paxlovid) had lower risk of both hospitalization within 14 days and death within 28 days compared with patients who did not receive the treatment. The use of nirmatrelvir plus ritonavir further (Paxlovid) reduces the already low risk of hospitalization among older vaccinated patients who...
Study Investigates Using Wearable Technology to Assess Trauma-Related Symptoms
The ability to screen for trauma symptoms in certain high-risk populations could soon benefit from biomarker data gathered through wearable devices, according to a new study. Reduced 24-hour activity variance and changes in both rest activity measures and in total sleep transitions have been linked to changes in markers of pain and its endurance over time, in sleep patterns, and in symptoms of anxiety following an investigation that gathered biomarker data on recovery and traumatic stress exposure via wrist-wearable technology.
There Is a Need to Identify Patients Most Likely to Benefit From Immunotherapies, Says Dr Alonso V. Pacheco
New immunotherapies are changing the shape of oncology care, but there is also a need for a system that provides these high-quality therapies to the patients most likely to benefit from them. This might mean doing an assessment and a deeper dive into patient functional status, says Alonso V. Pacheco, MD, medical director and medical oncologist/hematologist, Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers.
4-Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Less Effective Beyond 90 Days
A new study has found that vaccine effectiveness against infection after 4 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine disappeared after 90 days for Omicron variants BA.2, BA.2.12.1, BA.4, and BA.5, although it remained effective against hospitalizations. Vaccine effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 infection had slipped by the 90-day mark post vaccination, according to...
What We’re Reading: Sickle Cell Cure Complexity; Free Care for Veterans in Suicidal Crisis; Pfizer to Offer Low-Cost Drugs to Underserved Countries
The reality of a sickle cell disease cure brings fear, optimism, and questions to patients’ lives; veterans who are in suicidal crisis can receive free emergency care at any Department of Veterans Affairs or private facility; Pfizer to increase access to progressive treatments through sale of drugs at non-profit prices to poor countries.
Adherence to Postop Treatment May Indicate Early Recurrence of CRSwNP
The utility of and adherence to follow-up exams for potential recurrence of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) was investigated among 60 patients who had undergone functional endoscopic sinus surgery. In the setting of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP), a dual-pronged approach that encompasses regular follow-up exams and administration...
Atopic Eczema Significantly Associated With Excessive Scarring in New UK Analysis
Using data from the UK Biobank, potential correlations were investigated between excessive skin scarring outcomes arising from comorbidities among 230,000-plus European individuals. The influence of comorbidities on disfigurement from keloid and hypertrophic scars (excessive scarring) has been investigated in a new comprehensive analysis of data from the UK Biobank, with...
Intranasal Mometasone, Saline Effective as Nonsurgical Options for Sleep-Disordered Breathing in Children
No difference in treatment efficacy was observed between intranasal mometasone furoate and saline for the management of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) symptoms in children, with findings indicating that almost one-half of children with SDB could be initially managed in the primary care setting. Resolution of significant sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) symptoms in...
TMB May Predict Success of Chemoradiation, Durvalumab in Locally Advanced NSCLC
The findings on tumor mutational burden (TMB) may fill a gap in biomarkers for patients who have non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). A high tumor mutational burden (TMB) appears to be a meaningful biomarker for superior outcomes in patients with locally advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who are treated with definitive chemoradiation and consolidated durvalumab (Imfinzi), according to a new report published in JAMA Network Open.
Digital Therapeutic Sparks Improvement in Diabetes Across Demographic Lines
This new report shows people who used the digital therapeutic saw an improvement of 14% to 15% in their average blood glucose levels regardless of their racial or ethnic category. A new report shows people in different racial and ethnic groups appear to gain similar benefits from a digital therapeutic...
Potential Molecular Mechanisms That Increase COVID-19 Risk in Lung Cancer Highlighted
This experimental research suggests the expression levels of certain genes might help explain why people with lung cancer often have more severe cases of COVID-19. A new analysis offers insights into the molecular mechanisms that may put people with lung cancer at an increased risk of severe disease when they are infected with SARS-CoV-2, according to a new report in Gene.
