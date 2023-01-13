An expert highlights unmet needs in the treatment of Rett syndrome. Paige Nues: The biggest unmet need for Rett syndrome is that there is no intervention or cure for this disorder. Onset is between 6 months to 1 to 3 years of age, and they are living to near normal adulthood, for decades and decades. They’re living a life of being nonverbal, being misunderstood, not being able to communicate their wants and needs. In talking to thousands of parents at this stage of my personal journey in Rett syndrome, that is one of the biggest unmet needs, feeling that we know she’s in there, but she or he cannot communicate the things they want or need. So, we are constantly working with our team, whether it’s in the school setting, in medical exam rooms, or talking to other parents on forums. It is difficult to find the solutions for a child because they are unable to tell us themselves what they need.

