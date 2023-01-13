Read full article on original website
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsVeny WestCollege Station, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Child Abduction Emergency until WED 1:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 24 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated athletic facility concerns, needs discussed at CSISD board workshop
A&M Consolidated sophomore quarterback Will Hargett shared health and safety concerns about Consol’s athletics facilities at the College Station school board’s workshop Tuesday night. Concerns listed by the two-year varsity starter included how multiple Consol student-athletes sometimes have to share the training room’s three training tables while others...
Bryan College Station Eagle
New faculty help connect producers with agricultural advancements
Four new faculty additions in the past year to the Department of Soil and Crop Sciences in the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences are increasing Texas A&M AgriLife’s ability to improve Texas agriculture. “The addition of these faculty members helps meet not only the needs of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M baseball PA announcer Rick Hill retires from Blue Bell Park booth
After every well-timed drop of a window shattering as a foul ball flew over the roof of Blue Bell Park, the rowdy fans of Section 203 always chanted the name of their leader in approval: “Rick, Rick Rick.”. This season, the fans of the Texas A&M baseball program will...
Bryan College Station Eagle
B-CS community honors MLK Day
As hundreds of patrons walked along East Martin Luther King Jr. Street from Sadie Thomas Memorial Park to the Rudder Athletic Field on Monday, a feeling of camaraderie swept the Bryan-College Station community. Hosted by the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the 27th annual...
Bryan College Station Eagle
BISD board approves Calendar A; option two for school boundaries
The Bryan school board unanimously approved the 2023-24 District Instructional Calendar A and the Bryan Collegiate High School calendar during its meeting Tuesday. While it is typical for it to change every year, the Bryan school district’s calendar has been an extra hot topic the past few weeks. On...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated boys, College Station girls play league-leaders
The A&M Consolidated boys basketball team will try to climb back into first place in District 21-5A on Tuesday night at 6:30 on the road against league-leading Magnolia West. The Tigers (16-7, 4-1) were heading toward an unbeaten showdown with the Mustangs (14-4, 5-0) until getting upset Friday in Montgomery. The Bears (11-10, 3-2) pulled out a 47-45 overtime victory as Jake Hutchinson capped a 24-point night with a game-winning shot after taking a pass from fellow sophomore Noah Stull. The loss knocked the Tigers from the state rankings and also into a tie with Rudder (22-4, 4-1) for second place in 21-5A. Rudder will be at Montgomery on Tuesday night. The league’s other 6:30 games are Lake Creek at College Station and Brenham at Magnolia.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Women win Cactus Match Play:
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Texas A&M women’s golf team won the Cactus Match Play at the Westin Kierland Golf Club on Sunday. The sixth-ranked Aggies ended with 72 points to beat 16th-ranked SMU (68.5), Tulsa (66) and Texas Tech (63.5) in a nine-hole format where each hole won earned a point, while each hole halved earned half a point. Playing for A&M were Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Zoe Slaughter, Hailee Cooper, Lauren Nguyen and Antonia Zacharovska.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder girls basketball team loses to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY (19-8, 4-4) — Savannah Piro 23, Morgan Ligon 2, Presli Harts 8, Kayla Zimny 3, Rylee Langley 4, Keelie Henneke 6, Janessa Tennison 9. RUDDER (4-19, 1-7) — Alaina Hill 13, Paris Mitchell 10, T’yana Smith 5, K. Maxey 8, Aalaya Jones 3. Montgomery 15 13...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Tyrece Radford shaves head in support of former academic advisor's cancer battle
While Buzz Williams was working through a shooting drill with another player, a seemingly inconsequential statement from senior guard Tyrece Radford caught the interest of the Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach. Radford mentioned he was going to cut off his dreadlocks, which he had been growing for more...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan's TJ Johnson nets 1,000th point in Viking win over Temple
When Bryan boys basketball coach Jonathan Hines handed guard TJ Johnson the game ball after Tuesday night’s district matchup with Temple, the senior looked confused. It wasn’t until that moment that Hines revealed to his team leader that he had surpassed the 1,000 career point mark with his 13th point of the game.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M can't overcome slow start in loss to Mississippi State.
The Texas A&M women’s basketball team has become good at rallying. Now it just needs to get better at starting and finishing. Mississippi State rode a strong defensive start to a 60-44 Southeastern victory Sunday at Reed Arena. The Bulldogs (13-5, 2-3) bolted to a 17-6 lead by forcing nine turnovers that led to 11 points. The Aggies (5-11, 0-6) settled down to have only 10 more turnovers, but they couldn’t erase the deficit and suffered their seventh straight loss.
