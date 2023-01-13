ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crenshaw County, AL

alabamanews.net

Distinguished Young Women contestants arrive in Montgomery

Young women from all over Alabama are in Montgomery this week vying for the title of Distinguished Young Woman. WAKA 8 was there Sunday as contestants from all over the state started arriving at Frazer Church. Distinguished Young Women of Alabama is part of a national scholarship program that promotes...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Sherif Saad

Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.

( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Storm damages church and nearby property in Conecuh Co.

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Damage was reported in Conecuh County Thursday afternoon following a strong storm system that pushed across our northern communities. A large oak tree fell onto Oak Grove Baptist Church in the Appleton community. We’re told the tree damaged the roof and knocked out power. Across the road, a large oak […]
CONECUH COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Dale County Storm damages home

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Reports of damage tonight in several spots in Dale County. As the storm ripped through Dale County over the past few hours it brought down trees across Highway 51 in Ariton. One tree even landed on a home. Only one person was in the home...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Explosion injures two in Geneva County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after gasoline was poured onto an outdoor fire, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms. The accelerant explosion occurred along Clark Road in the southernmost part of Geneva County and near the Black community. The condition of those...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

School, local area affected by major storm

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A local school was held up due to the rampaging storms that ripped through the Wiregrass area. Students were still being picked up this evening from Zion Chapel Schools about two hours after normal release time after the school held them back due to the severe weather.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Local EMS department shutting down

DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —South Dale EMS will be closing its doors very soon. According to Bill Pruett with South Dale EMS, the department will be shutting down operations Saturday, January 14. The area of Dale County previously covered by South Dale EMS will be turned over to the...
DALE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

GoFundMe pages created for victims in Dale County crash

(WDHN) — Victims in the multi-vehicle wreck that happened in Dale County this week is needing help financially. Gracie Rivera and Corey Collins were riding on Highway 27 in the Ozark area earlier this week when their motorcycle hit another car — ejecting them from the bike. After...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Tupelo man charged with fiber theft.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest related to the theft of some fiber optic cable. 53-year-old Jeffrey D. Anderson of Tupelo is charged with Felony Malicious Mischief and Burglary of a Commercial Building. On January 10, 2023, Tombigbee Fiber reported damage to a...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo police investigating death of 5-year-old

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy. Capt. Chuck McDougald said at approximate 10:30 a.m. on January 15, 2023, the police department was called to a home on Gun Club Road for a death investigation. Detectives are in the very early stages of...
TUPELO, MS
alabamanews.net

Prattville Home Burns in Fire

Prattville firefighters were called to a residential fire Sunday morning. The fire was reported shortly after 10:30 at a home in the 1400 block of South Memorial Drive, which is near U.S. Highway 82. Fire crews say they got the fire put out quickly, but the home is a total...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Longtime Montgomery businessman, Freedom Riders bus driver dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery businessman and bus driver for the Freedom Riders has died. Herbert Young owned and operated multiple businesses including Young’s Limousine, which remained open in Montgomery for more than 30 years. He died on January 2. “Our community has been home to many...
MONTGOMERY, AL

