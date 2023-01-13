Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Distinguished Young Women contestants arrive in Montgomery
Young women from all over Alabama are in Montgomery this week vying for the title of Distinguished Young Woman. WAKA 8 was there Sunday as contestants from all over the state started arriving at Frazer Church. Distinguished Young Women of Alabama is part of a national scholarship program that promotes...
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.
( CNN ) - The sheriff's office in Autauga County, Alabama, said last week that a violent tornado killed seven individuals, including four members of the same family. The Autauga County Sheriff's Office claimed in a press statement on Saturday that the four fatalities were all related and all resided in separate residences on Sandy Ridge Road in Prattville, which is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Montgomery.
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County residents celebrate the life of W.A. “Trooper” Neal
Luverne resident William Andrew “W.A.” Neal, 72, died peacefully on Jan. 9 at Baptist Medical Center South. He is mourned by family and friends throughout Crenshaw County and beyond, many who say he lived a life of service and left behind big shoes to fill. He went by...
Mississippi man accused of stealing fiber optic cable, causing thousands in damage
A Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fiber optic cable that resulted in thousands of dollars in damage and the interruption of service to thousands of customers. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that Jeffrey D. Anderson, 53, of Tupelo, has been charged...
Storm damages church and nearby property in Conecuh Co.
CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Damage was reported in Conecuh County Thursday afternoon following a strong storm system that pushed across our northern communities. A large oak tree fell onto Oak Grove Baptist Church in the Appleton community. We’re told the tree damaged the roof and knocked out power. Across the road, a large oak […]
Alabama man killed in head-on collision, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed Thursday night when his car collided head-on with another vehicle, Alabama state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. Thursday, and claimed the life of a Letohatchee, Alabama, man. Renardo O. McCall, 33, was fatally injured when the 2008 Lincoln Town Car...
wdhn.com
GCSO: 2 men rushed to local hospitals after throwing gasoline on an outdoor fire
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — 2 men were rushed to local hospitals Saturday night after officials say they threw gasoline on an outdoor fire, according to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. The incident involved two men and it occurred on Clark Road in Geneva County. One of the...
wdhn.com
Dale County Storm damages home
WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — Reports of damage tonight in several spots in Dale County. As the storm ripped through Dale County over the past few hours it brought down trees across Highway 51 in Ariton. One tree even landed on a home. Only one person was in the home...
wtvy.com
Explosion injures two in Geneva County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after gasoline was poured onto an outdoor fire, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms. The accelerant explosion occurred along Clark Road in the southernmost part of Geneva County and near the Black community. The condition of those...
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: AL: SEVERE WX: TORNADO SPOTTED NORTH OF PRATTVILLE
wdhn.com
School, local area affected by major storm
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A local school was held up due to the rampaging storms that ripped through the Wiregrass area. Students were still being picked up this evening from Zion Chapel Schools about two hours after normal release time after the school held them back due to the severe weather.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia, Alabama among 7 teams ranked in every AP Poll during 2022 season
Two SEC programs are in elite company, joining 5 other teams as the only teams to be ranked in every AP Poll during the 2022 season. Georgia and Alabama were the only 2 SEC programs to be ranked in every single AP Poll this season, showing the 2 teams’ dominance all year long.
wdhn.com
Local EMS department shutting down
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —South Dale EMS will be closing its doors very soon. According to Bill Pruett with South Dale EMS, the department will be shutting down operations Saturday, January 14. The area of Dale County previously covered by South Dale EMS will be turned over to the...
WSFA
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Seven people are now confirmed dead and significant damage is being reported from Thursday’s severe storms and tornado outbreak across much of central Alabama. DAMAGE REPORTS. Autauga County. At least six people were killed in Autauga County, according to Autauga County interim Sheriff David Hill,...
wdhn.com
GoFundMe pages created for victims in Dale County crash
(WDHN) — Victims in the multi-vehicle wreck that happened in Dale County this week is needing help financially. Gracie Rivera and Corey Collins were riding on Highway 27 in the Ozark area earlier this week when their motorcycle hit another car — ejecting them from the bike. After...
wtva.com
Tupelo man charged with fiber theft.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest related to the theft of some fiber optic cable. 53-year-old Jeffrey D. Anderson of Tupelo is charged with Felony Malicious Mischief and Burglary of a Commercial Building. On January 10, 2023, Tombigbee Fiber reported damage to a...
wtva.com
Tupelo police investigating death of 5-year-old
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy. Capt. Chuck McDougald said at approximate 10:30 a.m. on January 15, 2023, the police department was called to a home on Gun Club Road for a death investigation. Detectives are in the very early stages of...
alabamanews.net
Prattville Home Burns in Fire
Prattville firefighters were called to a residential fire Sunday morning. The fire was reported shortly after 10:30 at a home in the 1400 block of South Memorial Drive, which is near U.S. Highway 82. Fire crews say they got the fire put out quickly, but the home is a total...
WSFA
Longtime Montgomery businessman, Freedom Riders bus driver dies
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery businessman and bus driver for the Freedom Riders has died. Herbert Young owned and operated multiple businesses including Young’s Limousine, which remained open in Montgomery for more than 30 years. He died on January 2. “Our community has been home to many...
