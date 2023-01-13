Read full article on original website
YAHOO!
Police arrest 4 men Monday on drug charges in Auburn
Jan. 17—AUBURN — Police arrested four men at 2 a.m. Monday in a small house on Lake Auburn Avenue and charged them with a variety of drug and weapons violations following an investigation. Police served a search warrant at the home at 14 Lake Auburn Ave. and found...
Four men charged with drug trafficking, weapon violations in Auburn
AUBURN, Maine — Four men face charges following a search warrant Auburn police conducted Monday morning concerning an ongoing drug investigation, leading to their arrests. Auburn police carried out a search warrant around 2 a.m. at 14 Lake Auburn Ave., a news release from the Auburn Police Department said Monday evening.
Police warn of possible 'gang-related' crimes in Maine
YORK, Maine — Several police departments in Maine are warning people about crimes committed in communities across the state that are possibly tied to an out-of-state gang. Police call them the “Felony Lane Gang”, and say they're known for breaking into vehicles up and down the East Coast.
Four in Jail After Police Tip Leads to Big Central Maine Drug Bust Monday Morning
Four men are in custody and several drugs are off the streets of Central Maine following a Monday morning drug raid. According to WGME 13, an anonymous police tip led investigators to perform a drug raid on Monday morning at a home on Lake Auburn Avenue in Auburn, Maine. Police say they began the raid in the early morning hours at around 2 am Monday.
Massachusetts Correction Officer Accused Of Supplying Inmates With Drugs: DA
A Massachusetts Correction Officer is facing charges for allegedly smuggling drugs into the jail at which he worked, the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office reports. Francisco Morales-Urizandi, of Tewksbury, is accused of supplying prisoners at Middlesex Jail and House of Correction with drugs between April and August 2020, the office reports.
WPFO
Police say several juveniles are behind a recent crime spree
MAINE (WGME) - Cumberland County Sheriff's are pointing towards several juveniles for a recent vandalism and crime spree across several towns. Since October, they say they've taken more than 30 reports of criminal mischief to mailboxes and signs in Gray, New Gloucester, North Yarmouth, and Pownal. Over the past few...
WGME
More than 30 juvenile crimes have been reported by Cumberland County sheriffs
CUMBERLAND COUNTY (WGME)-- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says more than 30 juvenile crimes have been reported since October. The bulk of the incidents are taking place in Gray, new Gloucester, North Yarmouth and Pownal, authorities said. County sheriffs deputies say the suspects are driving around these towns-stealing and vandalizing...
police1.com
Maine AG: Officers' use of force justified in 3 separate shootings
LIMERICK, Maine — Three police officers, including one who fatally shot a 16-year-old armed robbery suspect in Limerick, were justified in their use of deadly force, the Maine Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Attorney General Aaron Frey released the results of separate investigations and legal reviews into the Limerick...
Rochester, NH Man Charged with Berwick Father’s Murder
A Rochester man was charged with the fatal shooting of a Berwick inside his home Thursday morning. Police found Mark Forest, 37, severely injured with a shot to the head around 8 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss. Forest was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy Friday ruled his death a homicide.
YAHOO!
Cumberland County police investigating vandalism, theft crime spree
Jan. 14—The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating dozens of crimes including cases of theft, vandalism and criminal mischief that police believe were committed by several young people in multiple communities. In a news release Saturday, the sheriff's office said that since October 2022 it has taken over 30...
YAHOO!
Man found dead inside Hudson home following large police response
Jan. 16—A man was found dead of a self-inflicted injury inside a Hudson home on Monday, after officers responded to a report of an armed individual barricaded inside. Around 6:40 a.m. Monday, Hudson police responded to 8 Timothy Lane for a report of a disturbance where a firearm was discharged within the home.
wabi.tv
Portland man arrested after throwing saw blades at Police
BETHEL, Maine (WABI) - Three Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputies were injured after a Portland man attacked them with saw blades. The Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a home on West Bethel Road at 8:45 p.m. Thursday for a reported “unwanted, out-of-control subject” identified as 29-year-old Chance Bellanceau.
whdh.com
Troopers use stop strips to stop alleged DUI driver in Concord, NH
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state troopers used spike strips to disable the tires on a vehicle driven by a Manchester, New Hampshire resident who who intoxicated behind the wheel and refused to pull over, officials said. Troopers looking for a vehicle involved in a brief pursuit earlier in...
WGME
Turner man who stabbed couple to death granted supervised outings
A Turner man who stabbed a couple to death will be allowed to leave his Augusta psychiatric center for supervised short outings, according to the Kennebec Journal. Patrick Maher, 26, killed Troy and Dulsie Varney back in 2021, while he was renting a room from the couple. Maher was found to be not criminally responsible for this crime by reason of insanity.
WGME
New Hampshire man arrested for murder in Berwick
BERWICK (WGME) -- Maine State Police says a New Hampshire man has been arrested for a murder in Berwick. Police say they were called to Katabel Lane around 8 a.m. Thursday morning after a man was shot in the head. Officers found 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick suffering from severe...
Berwick police respond to shooting
BERWICK, Maine — Berwick police responded to a shooting on Thursday morning, authorities say. A news release from the Berwick Police Department stated the shooting took place on Katabel Lane. Officers were called there at 7:48 a.m. In addition to Berwick police, Maine State Police and the Office of...
NH man accused of aggravated drunken driving following high-speed pursuit, police say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is accused of aggravated drunken driving, failing to stop for police, speeding and leading troopers on a pursuit through communities on Friday night, state police said. Benjamin M. Defosses, 27, of Concord, was held without bail and faces charges out the Merrimack...
whdh.com
Correction officer charged with smuggling drugs into Middlesex Jail
BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian have announced that Francisco Morales-Urizandi, 32, of Tewksbury, was arraigned today in Lowell District Court on Friday after allegedly conspiring to violate the Controlled Substances Act and delivering drugs to prisoners in the Middlesex Jail and House of Correction.
WMTW
Police: Gun, multiple firearm magazines & drugs found on previously convicted felon in Portland
A man was taken into custody following a report of suspicious activity in Portland Wednesday morning. The Portland Police Department was called to the 200 block of Woodford Street to find 35-year-old Tyson Dyer sitting in his car. Officials say a firearm magazine was spotted near his waistband while he...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for woman caught stealing in Concord, NH
CONCORD — Police say they are still investigating a theft that occurred in Concord back in December. Authorities were notified of a shoplifting incident at Marshalls Department Store on Storrs Street. Police say that a woman, described as being caucasian, in her late 20s, with large hoop earrings and...
