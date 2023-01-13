Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans call Biden greedy for charging his son $50k monthly to rent a bed in his home, some call it money laundering
The GOP took to the internet to call President Biden "greedy" for allegedly making his son pay $50,000 a month in rental payments just to rent a bed in his home, and others called it money laundering.
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
msn.com
Ex-intel official who signed Hunter Biden laptop letter admits significant portion of emails 'had to be real'
One of the signatories of the now-discredited open letter attempting to discredit the findings from the Hunter Biden laptop made a stunning admission more than two years after it surfaced in the public eye. Douglas Wise, a former Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director and former senior CIA operations officer, was...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Kari Lake's Chances of Beating Kyrsten Sinema in Arizona, According to Poll
A recent survey said Lake would get 36 percent of the vote in a potential race against Sinema for her Senate seat.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Karine Jean-Pierre Leave A Press Conference After Being Asked About Classified Documents?
A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre walking out of a press conference after being asked about classified documents. This video has been digitally altered. The genuine video shows Jean-Pierre giving a response to the question instead of walking away. Fact Check:. A third...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Is U.S. Marine Corps General H. David Berger ‘Missing In Action’?
A post shared on Facebook purports U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger is allegedly “missing in action” and has not been seen since Jan. 6. The claim stems from a satirical website. There is no evidence supporting the purported claim. Fact Check:. Berger recently toured a Mississippi...
LAGOP Facebook post urges Rep. Garret Graves to stay out of governor’s race
The head of the Louisiana Republican Party advises Congressman Garret Graves to stay out of the race for governor this fall. On the party’s Facebook page, LAGOP chairman Louis Gurvich says “I believe he would be making a terrible mistake.”
Comments / 0