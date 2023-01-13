Read full article on original website
msn.com
Ex-intel official who signed Hunter Biden laptop letter admits significant portion of emails 'had to be real'
One of the signatories of the now-discredited open letter attempting to discredit the findings from the Hunter Biden laptop made a stunning admission more than two years after it surfaced in the public eye. Douglas Wise, a former Defense Intelligence Agency deputy director and former senior CIA operations officer, was...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Is This An Actual Image Of Joe Biden’s Face?
An image shared on Facebook claims to show President Joe Biden’s face in disgust during a press conference. The image has been digitally altered. Biden’s face has been distorted from the original video, which does not display any such features depicted in the photo. Fact Check:. Attorney General...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Karine Jean-Pierre Leave A Press Conference After Being Asked About Classified Documents?
A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre walking out of a press conference after being asked about classified documents. This video has been digitally altered. The genuine video shows Jean-Pierre giving a response to the question instead of walking away. Fact Check:. A third...
Legal expert stunned after Trump “steps in it over and over” in newly-released deposition
Former President Donald Trump gave a taped deposition in a defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, who alleged that the former president sexually assaulted her. Trump has attempted to get the case thrown out, but it was denied. Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace, legal analyst and host Katie Phang...
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Is Prince Harry’s Book Being Sold At Poundland?
A photo shared on Facebook purports Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare” is being sold at the British variety store Poundland. The image is digitally altered. A Poundland spokesperson confirmed that no branches of the store were selling the prince’s memoir in an email to Check Your Fact.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Is U.S. Marine Corps General H. David Berger ‘Missing In Action’?
A post shared on Facebook purports U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger is allegedly “missing in action” and has not been seen since Jan. 6. The claim stems from a satirical website. There is no evidence supporting the purported claim. Fact Check:. Berger recently toured a Mississippi...
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Destroy A Russian ‘Battleship’?
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine destroyed a Russian “battleship” with “needles.”. While Ukraine claimed to have destroyed a 17th Russian naval vessel, there is no evidence that this vessel is a “battleship.”. Fact Check:. The Russian Navy has increased its presence in the Black...
