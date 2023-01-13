ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Related
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is This An Actual Image Of Joe Biden’s Face?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show President Joe Biden’s face in disgust during a press conference. The image has been digitally altered. Biden’s face has been distorted from the original video, which does not display any such features depicted in the photo. Fact Check:. Attorney General...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is Prince Harry’s Book Being Sold At Poundland?

A photo shared on Facebook purports Prince Harry’s memoir, “Spare” is being sold at the British variety store Poundland. The image is digitally altered. A Poundland spokesperson confirmed that no branches of the store were selling the prince’s memoir in an email to Check Your Fact.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Destroy A Russian ‘Battleship’?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine destroyed a Russian “battleship” with “needles.”. While Ukraine claimed to have destroyed a 17th Russian naval vessel, there is no evidence that this vessel is a “battleship.”. Fact Check:. The Russian Navy has increased its presence in the Black...

