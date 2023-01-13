Read full article on original website
Related
CBS News
Amazon CEO informs employees the company plans to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs
SEATTLE (KDKA) - Amazon informed employees on Wednesday that they plan to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs. In a letter from CEO Andy Jassy, the company informed employees of what he described the outcome of "looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our business."
msn.com
The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year
The FTC wants to ban noncompete agreements, which stop workers from moving to competitors or starting their own similar businesses. Under the FTC's proposed rule, employers wouldn't be able to impose a noncompete, and past ones would be rescinded. FTC Chair Lina Khan said that noncompetes undermine competition and competitive...
Amazon employees will be left in limbo for 2 weeks while they wait to find out if they're among the 18,000 staff being laid off
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff that the company planned to inform impacted employees starting from January 18.
Defense One
It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs
Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
What does 'Code Brown' in Walmart signify and how to react if you ever hear it?
Usually, announcements at Walmart stores are unconcerning, like ‘wet spill’ and ‘dry spill’. These announcements are transparent and don’t get customers worried. However, some announcements are coded, like ‘Code Brown’, and are secret information that only the staff understand.
10 In-Demand Jobs To Consider in 2023
While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Home Depot soon changing how it pays hourly employees
Home improvement retailer Home Depot is making a nationwide change to how it pays hourly employees next week. The move was first reported by Business Insider.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Sounds Alarm on 'Shark Tank' Scams
Billionaire Mark Cuban is sounding the alarm over rampant scams. These scams take advantage of the success of the reality TV show "Shark Tank," of which he and other famous investors are the stars. The entrepreneur has just blasted the Federal Trade Commission, the role of which is to protect...
What does 'Code White' in Walmart indicate?
Typically, announcements made through the intercom in Walmarts aren’t worrisome and are straightforward most of the time. But sometimes, the announcements are coded so that only Walmart employees understand the message.
10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023
Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: How To Get Free Gift Cards...
Marconews.com
3 To Know: Blood pressure tablets recalled, more
1. Blood pressure tablets recalled over potential cancer risk, FDA announces. Four lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril have been voluntarily recalled by drug manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. over concerns it could increase the risk of cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quinapril tablets,...
CNBC
‘I work just 5 hours a week': A 39-year-old who makes $160,000/month in passive income shares his best business advice
When starting a business, it's sometimes hard to know what to prioritize, and going at it alone can be overwhelming. But there are strategies you can use to avoid common pitfalls. My mission is to teach people how to earn money from their passions. It's what I did: I went...
'You broke a $100 bill over 10 cents?': Customer irate after cashier refuses to take a dime off the total purchase price
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Working at a convenience store wasn't convenient at all. Clearly, they are referring to the customers and not the employees with that name. It was one of the most inconvenient jobs I've ever had, and I've had dozens.
An Office Worker Who Makes $130,000 Per Year Complains That He Is Paid to Do Nothing
An Irish finance manager for the national train network says he is paid over $130,000 a year to do nothing but eat lunch and read newspapers. Dermot Alastair Mills, an employee at Irish Rail, claims he is being discriminated against since he gets paid for doing basically nothing. The finance manager alleges that after blowing the whistle on the company's bookkeeping in 2014, he was gradually freed of nearly all of his tasks and now spends most of his days eating lunch and reading newspapers. Nevertheless, he continues to collect a steady monthly income despite everything that is going on.
Landlord Caught Entering House Without Permission, Claims They Can “Come Whenever They Want”
Disputes between landlords and tenants aren't uncommon. This is understandable, given how valuable a commodity properties are, especially in competitive markets with astronomically high rent and home costs. And in many instances, it's difficult, as a tenant, to look at the act of renting without a certain bit of disdain.
msn.com
'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys
Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Woman scams investors out of $600 million
What would you do if all your hard earned money got stolen from you in the blink of an eye?. Elizabeth HolmesPhoto byWikimedia Commons; Public Domain. In the early 2000s, Elizabeth Holmes was a dropout of Stanford University and a self-made billionaire. She had just created Theranos, an innovative company that combined her love for science with her charisma to convince investors to invest in her company. But something went wrong: The machines they created weren't working properly but she kept them going by lying about it and using other labs to do their tests. Eventually Wall Street Journal found out about the fraud and the investors realized they had been lied to; at one point they sued Theranos for $2 billion dollars!
A McDonald’s In Texas Replaced People With Robots & Now Minimum Wage Is In Question
Good customer service is something most people care about when visiting a restaurant. But what happens if your food is handed to you by a machine?. A new McDonald’s location in Texas looks very different than any other Golden Arches restaurant you’ve ever been to. This innovative spot has automated customer service, and human employees have been replaced with robots.
Comments / 0