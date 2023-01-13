ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana bill would pay back money taken for wildfires in 2017

By Darrell Ehrlick
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3naMYO_0kEA9giP00

The Montana state Capitol in Helena on Jan. 2, 2023. (Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan)

Hey Montana, do you remember the fires of 2016 and 2017?

Well, even if you don’t, you’re still paying for them – and that’s the genesis of a bill presented by Sen. Greg Hertz, R-Polson, in Senate Finance Committee Thursday afternoon.

Senate Bill 126 would claw back money, plus interest, on funds the state Legislature used when former Gov. Steve Bullock, a Democrat, called a Special Session of the Legislature to help manage the state’s finances, which were significantly over budget, due in large part to a depleted firefighting fund and disastrous wildfire seasons.

“It was a scheme to take $30 million of policyholder money,” Hertz said. “It was like robbing the cookie jar.”

In order to balance the budget, there were spending cuts, transfers from other funds, a deal with a private state prison company and nearly $30 million from the Montana State Fund transferred to help make up the difference.

Both in 2017 and now, the lawmakers cringed at the idea of taking from the Montana State Fund, which is a separate account operated by the state’s board of investments that covers a worker’s compensation fund. The state pays into the fund and is one of the largest stakeholders at approximately 8%. However, most of the fund is comprised of private businesses that pay premiums for worker’s compensation.

Hertz, though, pointed out that Montana law has always mandated that those premiums, interest and fund balance can only be reinvested to benefit the fund and workers, or returned to employers as dividends. Hertz’s bill contends that the 2017 maneuver by the Legislature, which charged a 3% “management fee” on any fund balance of more than $1 billion, was illegal. SB126 would return the money taken in 2017, and add to it the average rate of return that the state earned on its investments in the following years.

SB126 would take $28.3 million from the general fund that the Legislature took in 2017, and also $5,280,299, based on the five-year average rate of return. Montana currently has a budget surplus of more than $1 billion, and Hertz told fellow senators that estimate could grow to as much as $4 billion by the end of 2025, which is why it’s a good time to put the money back.

“There are adequate funds available to us,” Hertz said. “And it’s time to shore it up. We’re in a much better place, and this is a way to make it back to injured workers and employers.”

Hertz said that when employers pay into the fund to cover employees, they understand they’re buying an insurance policy that could rise or lower, but they do not believe they’re paying into the state’s general fund.

“That’s not what I understood when I bought the policy,” Hertz said. Hertz owns several grocery stores and uses the Montana State Fund, he said. “This fee has nothing to do with the management of the fund.”

Legally, the state can charge for managing the Montana State Fund, so the 3% charge is in addition to the management, and Hertz said it serves no other purpose in state law, nor does it benefit the workers or employers paying into the system.

If approximately $33 million is returned to the fund, Montana State Fund employee Ethan Heverly said that money would go toward the portion of the fund held in trust for the employers and employees, meaning that it could go to lower premiums, pay out claims, or even be returned to employers in the form of dividends.

A host of groups ranging from loggers to realtors to the state’s Chamber of Commerce testified in support of the bill, while it drew no opponents.

Hertz and at least one other lawmaker, Rep. Sue Vinton, R-Billings, have more experience with this issue than other lawmakers. Both of them are part of a 12-entity lawsuit against the state which seeks a similar return of “takings” from the fund in 2017.

Both have entered their respective companies in a lawsuit in Lake County that claims the state in its efforts to shore up the budget trammeled on the Montana Constitution. That case is still pending in court, and Hertz was asked about it at the hearing on Thursday.

He confirmed if SB126 passes, it would likely make the lawsuit moot, handing he and others involved, including the National Federation of Independent Businesses, a victory without a judge’s order. It could also mean that the lawmakers may see some financial benefit if the law was passed.

However, a spokesperson for the Montana Senate Republicans pushed back on that idea that it would benefit the lawmakers in an extraordinary way.

“Were SB 126 to pass, it will be up to the State Fund’s Board of Directors to determine how the fund uses the money contained in SB 126. Any decision made by the Fund would apply to all of their many thousands of policyholders equally,” said spokesman Kyle Schmauch.

The post Montana bill would pay back money taken for wildfires in 2017 appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 3

Jaxon
3d ago

To bad the government doesn't pay its people back from things we are forced to pay for with their spending bills that are wasted.

Reply(2)
2
Related
Montana Free Press

Bill would require rental application fee refunds

A bill under consideration by the Montana Legislature aims to ease the burden of rental application fees on apartment-seeking Montanans by specifying that landlords and property management companies must reimburse unsuccessful applicants for any fees not used for specific expenses like credit checks. House Bill 233, sponsored by Rep. Kelly...
MONTANA STATE
explorebigsky.com

How an Obamacare remnant survives and prospers in Montana

Helena-based Mountain Health Co-op is one of just three Affordable Care Act-created co-ops still alive nationwide, and now covers about 55,000 people in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. As health-insurance cooperatives created by “Obamacare” collapsed like dominoes in the mid-2010s, the Montana co-op faced its own multimillion-dollar chasm, created by an...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

First abortion bill of 2023 introduced in Montana Legislature

Lawmakers and the public heard occasionally heated testimony Tuesday on a proposal aimed at legislating abortion in Montana, the first abortion-related bill debated before a committee this session. If adopted, Senate Bill 154 would create an act explicitly stating that the Montana Constitution’s right to individual privacy does not guarantee...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing

Erin Harris’s father, a veteran who developed dementia, would point his guns at “imaginary ghosts that were oftentimes innocent people,” she said. He lined his floors and walls with ammunition, she told a House committee Friday as she testified in favor of a bill that would create “an extreme risk protection order” law in Montana. […] The post Committee tables Montana red-flag law proposal shortly after hearing appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Bill aims to exempt abortion from Montana's privacy protections

A Republican lawmaker is seeking to add a caveat to the state’s constitutional right to privacy. The language would say that the right does not protect access to abortion. This is the first major abortion-related legislative policy in Montana since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Senate Bill 154 asks...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

New Bill Would Help Montanans House Their Families

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 13, 2023, a pro-housing bill had its first hearing in the state Legislature. Senate Bill 158 would allow families to transfer ownership of properties located within subdivisions to other family members. The bill is sponsored by Senator Jason Ellsworth who is also the President of the Montana Senate.
MONTANA STATE
The Hill

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
WYOMING STATE
Daily Montanan

Lawyers question if bill on Montana privacy rights and abortions is constitutional

Montana taxpayers might again be on the hook to pay for the state to defend a law that is unconstitutional, according to opponents of a bill that aims to declare that the right to an abortion should not be covered as a privacy right under the state Constitution. Senate Bill 154, sponsored by Sen. Keith […] The post Lawyers question if bill on Montana privacy rights and abortions is constitutional appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Senate president, GOP legislators, oppose redistricting commission’s work

Senate President Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton said Tuesday a commission charged with redrawing Montana’s legislative districts didn’t follow its own rules, and it didn’t follow constitutional requirements either. Tuesday, the special select committee on redistricting held a public hearing on the proposed House and Senate legislative maps submitted by the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission in […] The post Senate president, GOP legislators, oppose redistricting commission’s work appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

The Session Week 2: Taxes, missing persons and child welfare

Bills to reform Montana tax policy, support missing persons search efforts and overhaul Child Protective Services move through the Legislature. Host Mara Silvers and reporters Ellis Juhlin and Shaylee Ragar discuss the legislation they're watching this week — along with the schisms between and within the parties that are starting to form.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Hit The Gas: Could Montana Ban Electric Vehicles?

Just last week I wrote about the (not-so-likely) possibility of Montana banning gas stoves, an issue I was surprised to see come up considering I had never considered the harm a gas stove could potentially cause. This week I'm somehow even more surprised that now the topic of banning electric vehicles has entered the national conversation.
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Wyoming Wants Electric Car Sales Banned. Is Montana To Follow?

In an article from USA Today a few days ago, Wyoming lawmakers are aiming to ban sales of new electric cars in the state. Fossil Fuels Are The Best Fuels Because... Workers!. According to a group of Wyoming lawmakers, electric vehicles hinder the state's ability to trade with other states. I'm not clear on how that works, but I'm not a career politician.
WYOMING STATE
McKnight's

After losing 11 nursing homes, providers beg lawmakers for major Medicaid hike

The closure of 11 nursing homes in Montana over the last two years has spurred some tough conversations and a $2.75 million study on Medicaid rates, but little action. Advocates filled a hearing room in the state capital late last week to implore lawmakers to raise Medicaid rates to counter a budget crisis that is getting worse by the day. The study, conducted by an independent consultant at the direction of the state Legislature, found that Montana’s Medicaid providers are underpaid by tens of millions of dollars. But the budget proposal by Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) only increases rates for nursing home operators by about a third of what the study recommended.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Bills tweaking Montana aerial hunting laws meet hurdles in initial hearings

Ranchers losing cattle and sheep to coyotes and foxes want to be able to hire out-of-state aerial hunters statewide to protect their livestock, and the state would like to be sure drones can’t be used to spot or hunt game in Montana, according to two bills that saw their first committee hearings Thursday. “While other […] The post Bills tweaking Montana aerial hunting laws meet hurdles in initial hearings appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

The Best Elementary School In Montana Will Blow Your Mind

When it comes to learning, you want your child to get the best education possible. If you're raising a family in Montana, your schooling options can be limited depending on where you live. While there are private school options, they're spread out across the state. That means your child will likely be enrolled in a public school in the area.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature

HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy