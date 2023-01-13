MIDDLE POINT — The Lincolnview school board met for its first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday. During the reorganizational meeting, Eric Germann was elected as board president and Mark Zielke as vice president, both in 3-2 votes, but Zielke declined that. In a subsequent vote, Lori Snyder was elected as vice president.

