Lincolnview BOE approves bid for school addition

MIDDLE POINT — The Lincolnview school board met for its first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday. During the reorganizational meeting, Eric Germann was elected as board president and Mark Zielke as vice president, both in 3-2 votes, but Zielke declined that. In a subsequent vote, Lori Snyder was elected as vice president.
Wild Willy’s in Van Wert to reopen under familiar ownership

VAN WERT — A change in ownership at a long-time Van Wert restaurant will welcome back a familiar face. The original owner, William Gamble, has purchased Wild Willy’s Pizza at 209 S. Washington Street. Addison King, operations manager, says they hope to reopen in the first week of...
