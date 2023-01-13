Read full article on original website
Delphos Herald
Lincolnview BOE approves bid for school addition
MIDDLE POINT — The Lincolnview school board met for its first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday. During the reorganizational meeting, Eric Germann was elected as board president and Mark Zielke as vice president, both in 3-2 votes, but Zielke declined that. In a subsequent vote, Lori Snyder was elected as vice president.
Delphos Herald
Wild Willy’s in Van Wert to reopen under familiar ownership
VAN WERT — A change in ownership at a long-time Van Wert restaurant will welcome back a familiar face. The original owner, William Gamble, has purchased Wild Willy’s Pizza at 209 S. Washington Street. Addison King, operations manager, says they hope to reopen in the first week of...
