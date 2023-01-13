ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Post Register

Why foster children leave Idaho for care

Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – A CBS2 investigation finds more than 200 Idaho foster children leave the state for care. Child welfare says there are two reasons this happens. In some cases, it's so they can live with family members. In other cases, it’s for treatment in facilities as far away as Florida.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?

Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho foster children living in short-term rentals

Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – A CBS2 investigation into Idaho’s foster care crisis reveals some Idaho Children in foster care are living in short-term rentals. Child Welfare Bureau Chief Andie Blackwood says, “the population of children that end up in these homes have high-needs.” Blackwood says it’s more difficult to find foster homes for these kids because of their needs. While living in short-term rentals, the department assesses the children as they try to find a more focused treatment facility. IDHW begun struggling to find placements in October of 2021. Those challenges have continued.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Costs For Routine Procedures At Idaho Hospitals Might Shock You

People can complain all they want about what their health coverage actually pays for and what it doesn't, but in the long run, the peace of mind that having coverage brings a person can be very beneficial to one's health. I'm acquainted with people in Idaho who view hospitals as the enemy based on bills they've received without ever comparing the average costs of routine services nationally.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho Children adopted from foster care return to the system

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A CBS2 investigation into Idaho’s foster care system reveals some children adopted from foster care re-enter the system. Data obtained from Idaho Department of welfare reveals this happened to ten children in 2022. Child Welfare Bureau Chief Andie Blackwood says this potentially causes them...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation

The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools—depending on who is asked—is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if public money can or should go to private institutions. Freshman Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, is among a group that will be introducing a new way to accomplish this, through an education savings account that he said is not like previous attempts to further the idea of...
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Vouchers, tax credits, and savings accounts would amount to a giant step backwards

A popular TED talk highlighted one of the most powerful phrases in all of politics: We the people. Why “we the people?” Because it says that we all share collective responsibility for our collective future. When we move from the politics of me to the politics of all of us together, we rediscover powerful, counterintuitive truths: that a nation is strong when it takes care of the weak, that it becomes rich when it cares for the poor, it becomes invulnerable, when it cares about the vulnerable. This is what makes great nations. It also makes great schools.
IDAHO STATE
Montana Free Press

How an Obamacare remnant survives and prospers in Montana

As health-insurance cooperatives created by “Obamacare” collapsed like dominoes in the mid-2010s, the Montana co-op faced its own multimillion-dollar chasm, created by an obscure political deal in Washington, D.C. But the Helena-based Mountain Health Co-op scratched out a $15 million loan to stay afloat — and this month...
MONTANA STATE
idahoednews.org

Here’s why education choice opponents can’t hide behind Idaho’s Constitution

The Idaho Supreme Court has recognized, “In the American concept, there is no greater right to the supervision of the education of the child than that of the parent. In no other hands could it be safer.” But apart from the new and limited “Empowering Parents Program,” Idaho currently facilitates such supervision solely within the restrictive confines of the state-created system. While education freedom advocates have tried to help legislators pursue the benefits of an arrangement that gives parents direct control and oversight of their children’s education, they have faced heavy opposition from those who benefit under the current system.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Abortion, guns, gender identity: Freshman North Idaho lawmaker makes slew of pitches

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – A new bill would change Idaho’s criminal abortion statute to define the procedure as “intentionally” killing a “living embryo or fetus.”. The change seeks to clarify that Idaho’s near-total abortion ban does not apply to pregnancies in which the fetus has already died, said the bill sponsor, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle. Those parameters include ectopic pregnancies, when a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, if the fetus has died.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

14 Annoying Habits Hawaiian Natives Want Idahoans To Stop Immediately

According to Population U, there ae 803 Hawaiians, 280 Guamanians/Chamorro, and 242 Samoans who reside in the state Idaho as of 2022. While the data clearly indicates Hawaiian and Pacific Islander representation is lacking in the Gem State, recent trends suggest that's changing. HAWAII'S population decline. A recent study conducted...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Water experts: Snowpack above-normal across Idaho as atmospheric river continues to drench California

The atmospheric river slamming California has brought a little moisture to Idaho, too. The world is experiencing a rare third year of La Niña conditions, but normally that means the jet stream wraps around a ridge of high pressure sitting out in the Pacific, said Jay Breidenbach, a meteorologist with the Northwest Weather Service. But that has been absent in recent weeks, causing the jet stream to flow unabated from the Philippines across the Pacific Ocean straight into California. The Sierra snowpack is currently at...
IDAHO STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Largest dam removal in history set to take place later this year

After nearly five decades of advocacy, four dams are about to be demolished to help salmon, but they’re not the dams we’re usually talking about. These dams are on the Klamath River in Oregon and California. The restoration project will help re-establish salmon habitat, improve water quality and...
OREGON STATE

