A popular TED talk highlighted one of the most powerful phrases in all of politics: We the people. Why “we the people?” Because it says that we all share collective responsibility for our collective future. When we move from the politics of me to the politics of all of us together, we rediscover powerful, counterintuitive truths: that a nation is strong when it takes care of the weak, that it becomes rich when it cares for the poor, it becomes invulnerable, when it cares about the vulnerable. This is what makes great nations. It also makes great schools.

IDAHO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO