Why foster children leave Idaho for care
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – A CBS2 investigation finds more than 200 Idaho foster children leave the state for care. Child welfare says there are two reasons this happens. In some cases, it's so they can live with family members. In other cases, it’s for treatment in facilities as far away as Florida.
Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?
Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
Idaho foster children living in short-term rentals
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) – A CBS2 investigation into Idaho’s foster care crisis reveals some Idaho Children in foster care are living in short-term rentals. Child Welfare Bureau Chief Andie Blackwood says, “the population of children that end up in these homes have high-needs.” Blackwood says it’s more difficult to find foster homes for these kids because of their needs. While living in short-term rentals, the department assesses the children as they try to find a more focused treatment facility. IDHW begun struggling to find placements in October of 2021. Those challenges have continued.
It’s a Miracle Pet Goldfish Didn’t Destroy More in Idaho Pond
Who knew goldfish could be so powerful? Castle Rocks State Park in the Magic Valley isn’t closed yet, but apparently on January 20th the Idaho state park will be closing public access to the pond because of the goldfish that are in it. There’s a report from The Idaho...
Costs For Routine Procedures At Idaho Hospitals Might Shock You
People can complain all they want about what their health coverage actually pays for and what it doesn't, but in the long run, the peace of mind that having coverage brings a person can be very beneficial to one's health. I'm acquainted with people in Idaho who view hospitals as the enemy based on bills they've received without ever comparing the average costs of routine services nationally.
Heartbreaking: Idaho Toddler Nibbled to Death By Family Dog
Mountain Home, Idaho. Andre "Harry" Thomas, was the13-month-old son of Starla Thomas. On the evening of Apr. 26, 2003, Thomas had accepted an invitation to watch an NBA playoff game at a male friend's home. After the game ended and the other guests had gone home, Thomas, with little Harry...
Idaho Children adopted from foster care return to the system
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A CBS2 investigation into Idaho’s foster care system reveals some children adopted from foster care re-enter the system. Data obtained from Idaho Department of welfare reveals this happened to ten children in 2022. Child Welfare Bureau Chief Andie Blackwood says this potentially causes them...
Idaho State Police and POST support the Governor's proposed public safety budget
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Governor Brad Little (R-Idaho) proposed increasing Idaho State Police commissioned state trooper pay by 10%; additionally, he aims to spend $200,000 on additional safety equipment for each trooper. "The mall shooting that occurred at the Boise mall in October 2021, we recognize immediately we didn't have...
Idaho senators prepare to introduce new 'school choice' legislation
The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools—depending on who is asked—is one of this session’s most hot-button issues. Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if public money can or should go to private institutions. Freshman Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, is among a group that will be introducing a new way to accomplish this, through an education savings account that he said is not like previous attempts to further the idea of...
Vouchers, tax credits, and savings accounts would amount to a giant step backwards
A popular TED talk highlighted one of the most powerful phrases in all of politics: We the people. Why “we the people?” Because it says that we all share collective responsibility for our collective future. When we move from the politics of me to the politics of all of us together, we rediscover powerful, counterintuitive truths: that a nation is strong when it takes care of the weak, that it becomes rich when it cares for the poor, it becomes invulnerable, when it cares about the vulnerable. This is what makes great nations. It also makes great schools.
How an Obamacare remnant survives and prospers in Montana
As health-insurance cooperatives created by “Obamacare” collapsed like dominoes in the mid-2010s, the Montana co-op faced its own multimillion-dollar chasm, created by an obscure political deal in Washington, D.C. But the Helena-based Mountain Health Co-op scratched out a $15 million loan to stay afloat — and this month...
Here’s why education choice opponents can’t hide behind Idaho’s Constitution
The Idaho Supreme Court has recognized, “In the American concept, there is no greater right to the supervision of the education of the child than that of the parent. In no other hands could it be safer.” But apart from the new and limited “Empowering Parents Program,” Idaho currently facilitates such supervision solely within the restrictive confines of the state-created system. While education freedom advocates have tried to help legislators pursue the benefits of an arrangement that gives parents direct control and oversight of their children’s education, they have faced heavy opposition from those who benefit under the current system.
Abortion, guns, gender identity: Freshman North Idaho lawmaker makes slew of pitches
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – A new bill would change Idaho’s criminal abortion statute to define the procedure as “intentionally” killing a “living embryo or fetus.”. The change seeks to clarify that Idaho’s near-total abortion ban does not apply to pregnancies in which the fetus has already died, said the bill sponsor, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle. Those parameters include ectopic pregnancies, when a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, if the fetus has died.
14 Annoying Habits Hawaiian Natives Want Idahoans To Stop Immediately
According to Population U, there ae 803 Hawaiians, 280 Guamanians/Chamorro, and 242 Samoans who reside in the state Idaho as of 2022. While the data clearly indicates Hawaiian and Pacific Islander representation is lacking in the Gem State, recent trends suggest that's changing. HAWAII'S population decline. A recent study conducted...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's former defense attorney says he has stayed in touch with suspect's family
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohbeger's former defense attorney, Jason LaBar, says he is still in contact with Kohberger's family in Pennsylvania after his extradition to Idaho.
Water experts: Snowpack above-normal across Idaho as atmospheric river continues to drench California
The atmospheric river slamming California has brought a little moisture to Idaho, too. The world is experiencing a rare third year of La Niña conditions, but normally that means the jet stream wraps around a ridge of high pressure sitting out in the Pacific, said Jay Breidenbach, a meteorologist with the Northwest Weather Service. But that has been absent in recent weeks, causing the jet stream to flow unabated from the Philippines across the Pacific Ocean straight into California. The Sierra snowpack is currently at...
Oregon Apparently Wants to Give More Than Half of the State to Idaho
Oregon senator Dennis Linthicum is moving forward with his proposed plan to hand 65% of the state to Idaho in an effort to help quell its political divide. As part of the Greater Idaho bill, 11 heavily republican counties in Eastern Oregon would secede from the Beaver State and join its red neighbor.
Idaho stabbing suspect not able to use insanity plea
Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger has not yet entered a plea but prosecutors are already saying he will not be able to use the not guilty by reason of insanity plea.
Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
Largest dam removal in history set to take place later this year
After nearly five decades of advocacy, four dams are about to be demolished to help salmon, but they’re not the dams we’re usually talking about. These dams are on the Klamath River in Oregon and California. The restoration project will help re-establish salmon habitat, improve water quality and...
