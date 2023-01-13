Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
This Restaurant Has the Largest All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in West VirginiaTravel MavenClarksburg, WV
Update: Jo-Ann is Closing Stores in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenBridgeport, WV
Related
WVNews
Doddridge boys continue ascent with win over Roane County
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County boys basketball has started to attract attention across the state, and the Bulldogs kept their trajectory aimed upward Tuesday. After Monday’s AP poll moved Doddridge up two spots to No. 6 in Class A, the Bulldogs backed up that status with...
WVNews
linc 0 rises up for a sweet shot against lib 3.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Liberty scorched the nets at more than a 62% rate in defeating…
WVNews
RCB #12 makes a move NM #1.JPG
CLARKSBURG W.Va. (WV News) — Finally, the Robert C. Byrd boys basketball team has found more…
WVNews
Trenton Bush tops 150 career wins at Winner's Choice
The Lewis County wrestling team had a solid weekend at one of the toughest tournaments around, but it was Senior wrestler Trenton Bush who stole the spotlight picked up his 150th career win on his way to a third place finish. The victory makes Bush, who is currently ranked #2...
WVNews
Grafton boys finish strong, East Fairmont girls win despite Novisky's record
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The East Fairmont Bees and Grafton Bearcats each picked up team victories in high school swimming action at Alderson Broaddus University on Monday. East Fairmont earned the win in the girls team competition, finishing with 86 points to outpace Grafton (61) and Lincoln (15)....
WVNews
Column: Timing of WVU’s basketball staff change very surprising
The dismissal of West Virginia men’s basketball assistant coach Larry Harrison was surprising in its timing, coming as it did halfway through the Mountaineers’ 2022-23 campaign. Typically, such actions come at the end of the season, unless there was one precipitating event that called for an immediate separation.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 1/16/23
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins notes that the confidence of fixing one issue doesn't always spill over to corrections of other problems, and observes that a lineup which was successful in one instance, against one team, might not be a panacea for all situations. Welcome to the discussion. Thank...
WVNews
Search continues for the best schemes for diverse WVU men's hoop team
West Virginia’s use of a smaller lineup in the latter half of the Oklahoma game produced good results, but head coach Bob Huggins noted that doesn’t presage the wholesale use of that group in all situations as the Big 12 conference season continues. “We’re going to try as...
WVNews
West Virginia women make statement against Baylor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s a new show in town, folks, and maybe we all ought to look in on it, considering the trend in West Virginia sports of late. On Sunday, West Virginia’s women’s basketball team beat No. 17 Baylor, 74-65.
WVNews
Cassandra Williamson's school record earns WVU honors
After setting the program record in the 600-meter with a time of 1:32.02, sophomore Cassandra Williamson of the West Virginia University track and field team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments. Williamson took first place in the 600-meter at the Nittany Lion Challenge...
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School dance team makes final preparations for winter competition
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly two dozen members of the Bridgeport High School dance team are finalizing their routines before a regional invitational later this month. This will be the second year Bridgeport High School’s team competes at Wheeling Park High School’s winter dance invitational, which this year...
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education votes on 2023-2024 calendar
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education has decided on a school calendar for the 2023-2024 academic year. Board members voted Tuesday evening to approve a calendar that ensures spring break will be a full week. Instead of including three outside school environment (OS) days in spring break, the OS days will come at the end of the school year on staff-only days.
WVNews
Time to apply for Roxanna Glass scholarship
Applications are now available for the Roxanna Glass Scholarship for the Arts. This scholarship is available to seniors at Lewis County High School who are planning to attend a four-year college or university and major in music or the fine arts. The estimated grant award for 2023 is $1700. This scholarship is administered by the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation. Scholarship application must be made online at https://tgkvf.org/scholarships/apply-for-scholarships by February 1st. Although financial need is not a criterion, one must complete the FAFSA and submit the financial information required to be considered.
WVNews
WVWC hosts award-winning author and educator
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College featured Dr. Julius Bailey to engage and ignite conversations in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. On Monday, Wesleyan’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) invited Bailey to informally discuss with students, staff and the community about “Philosophy of love and Hip-Hop Culture” as well as to formally speak on “To Love and Be-Loved in the Beloved Community”. The discussion on “Philosophy of love and Hip-Hop” was held at noon as part of the DEI’s Culture-to-Go series, and “To Love and Be-Loved in the Beloved Community” was held at 6 p.m. preceded by a dinner in celebration.
WVNews
Beauty in the Blade opens in Philippi
Microblading, a tattooing technique and form of permanent makeup, is now open for business in Barbour County, according to microblading artist Adriana Knight, who completed her training with Felicity Matos at Browlicity in Morgantown. The new service, called Beauty in the Blade, is open by appointment Tuesdays through Fridays at...
WVNews
Jeffrey Flint named to SNHU Dean's List
MANCHESTER, NH — Jeffrey Flint of Weston has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
WVNews
Motivating and mentoring: Marion Schools move forward
The COVID-19 pandemic left us with many obstacles to overcome, but probably none greater than recovering the time students lost in the classroom because of the shutdown and subsequent remote learning plan. That combination cost students throughout the nation valuable time usually spent in the classroom under the leadership of...
WVNews
Buckhannon Community Theatre to present 'The Red Velvet Cake War'
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Buckhannon Community Theatre will kick off its 2023 season with a production of “The Red Velvet Cake War” by Jones, Hope and Wooten — who are also the writers of “Designing Women,” “The Golden Girls” and “The Savannah Sipping Society.”
WVNews
Ross named to Citizens Bank of Weston, Inc. and Citizens Bancshares, Inc. boards
James V. “Tug” Ross was named to both the Citizens Bank of Weston, Inc. and Citizens Bancshares, Inc. boards on December 15, 2022. Mr. Ross was born and raised in Coalton, West Virginia, one of five children to Mike and the late JoAnn Ross.
WVNews
Jane Lew Park Building to get cosmetic upgrade
At the January meeting of Jane Lew Town Council, it was approved to paint the interior of the Jane Lew Park Building. The park building had an overhaul several years ago with new flooring, paint, and other upgrades, and everything has held up well but painting needs to be redone.
Comments / 0