NBA
Grant Williams Encourages All to Experience the Love of ‘The Embrace’
BOSTON – Grant Williams grabbed a microphone ahead of Wednesday night’s tip-off against the New Orleans Pelicans and sent a powerful message to a packed house at TD Garden, highlighting the pivotal role Martin Luther King Jr. played in sparking a nationwide fight for social justice, equality, and love among all races and ethnicities.
NBA
Detroit Pistons standout Cade Cunningham reports no pain one month after season-ending surgery on left leg
PARIS – Cade Cunningham is in great spirits. For the first time in his young life, he is of enjoying the historic city of Paris where the Detroit Pistons will face the Chicago Bulls at Accor Arena on Thursday afternoon. He spent Tuesday morning with the team at the Eiffel Tower, which he is already calling “a cool memory.”
NBA
Detroit Pistons ‘thrilled’ French fans will see thriving Killian Hayes this week
PARIS – The spotlight is shining brightly on Killian Hayes this week. The Detroit Pistons third-year point guard is in his home country where his team will face the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at Accor Arena. During Tuesday afternoon’s media availability at Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan (the home court...
NBA
Tatum Erupts for 51 as C's Offense Stings Hornets
Jayson Tatum and the Celtics put together an offensive masterpiece Monday afternoon in Charlotte. Tatum erupted for a season-high 51 points while Boston as a team totaled 34 assists compared to just 11 turnovers during a 130-118 win. And that’s just the surface level of this master class of scoring.
Why Luka Doncic and Trae Young are linked by more than a draft night trade
The Mavericks and Hawks stars, both drafted in 2018, are under contract until 2027. Can their respective teams make anything work by then?
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Trade
After losing star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency, as he signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for 11 years for $300 million, the Los Angeles Dodgers turned to the trade market. Today, they made a major acquisition to secure the future of the shortstop position for their team.
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clips Face Off Against Embiid, Harden, and a Upward-Trending 76ers Team
Last Matchup: 12/23/22 – LAC 114 – PHI 119 | Kawhi Leonard: 28 Pts – Joel Embiid: 44 PTS. Including the playoffs, Kawhi Leonard has averaged 32.6 points per game in his last 11 games against Philadelphia. Leonard has at least 28 points in each of his last six games in the matchup, the second-longest such streak against a single team in his career (10 vs. Dallas from 2018-19 to 2019-20).
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Bouncing Back vs. the Pels
The Cavaliers are back in the win column after a 4th quarter surge featuring clutch shots from Darius Garland downed a short-handed Pelicans team. Carter and Justin take a closer look at Isaac Okoro's defense on C.J. McCollum, Garland's late heroics, efficient nights from the big men and much more!
NBA
"We Can Build Off This" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Minnesota
I feel bad for any Jazz fans who may have heart conditions — watching Team 49 this season can't be easy on the pumper. What helps is a Utah victory, and that's what Jazz Nation got on Monday afternoon. In what's quickly emerging as a theme this season, the...
NBA
8 Things the Orlando Magic Did Well During Five-Game West Coast Trip
The Magic forced their opponents into a lot of turnovers – 16.8 in fact, which was tied for the most during this span. They didn’t go to waste very often, either, as Orlando averaged 20.2 points off those turnovers. Along those lines, the Magic’s hands were active during...
NBA
Versus Lakers, 76ers Begin Los Angeles Stay | Gameday Report 43/82
The 76ers (26-16) are Los Angeles-bound, visiting the Lakers (19-23) Sunday, hunting a perfect back-to-back to start their five-game visit with the Western Conference. The trip began Saturday at Utah, as the Sixers took a 118-117 win over the Jazz (22-24) in a game that came down to the final seconds.
NBA
Domantas Sabonis, Jalen Brunson named NBA Players of the Week
Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson have been named the NBA Players of the Week from Week 13. Check out their performances from the past week of action. Domantas Sabonis, Kings. The dynamic big man led Sacramento to an undefeated 4-0 week with averages...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 130, Hornets 118
Unlike Saturday's matchup with the Hornets, when Boston didn't take control of the game until the second half, the C's owned Monday afternoon's rematch from the first quarter on. Boston led for the majority of the opening frame and used a 10-0 run late in the period to take a...
NBA
Hawks name Kyle Korver assistant general manager
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks today announced that Kyle Korver has been elevated to the position of assistant general manager. Korver joined the Hawks in July 2022 as director of player affairs & development. “Kyle has brought a great perspective and voice to our group after seamlessly making the...
NBA
Lonzo Ball staying optimistic, talks rehab update
Lonzo Ball keeps fighting, so perhaps it was appropriate Monday that he chatted with media in Paris on the basketball court of the Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan following a light Bulls workout he mostly monitored. The athletic facility just northwest of central Paris is named for the famed French boxer who won the world middleweight title from Gary’s legendary Tony Zale.
NBA
Hornets To Honor Aaron Randolph As Second Social Justice Power Forward Recipient Of 2022-23 Season
January 16, 2023 – The Charlotte Hornets today will honor Aaron Randolph, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Carolina Youth Coalition (CYC), as part of the season-long Social Justice Power Forward Program, an initiative launched this season by Hornets Sports & Entertainment. Randolph is the second of five individuals to be recognized this season for making a difference in the realm of social justice issues, powering through obstacles and pushing forward a positive impact. In addition to a special pregame VIP experience where he will meet Coach Clifford, Randolph will be recognized prior to the National Anthem and during an on-court presentation during the team’s matchup against the Boston Celtics.
NBA
Herb Jones doubtful for Wednesday game against Miami
NEW ORLEANS (26-18, 3RD IN WEST) CJ McCollum, Dyson Daniels, Trey Murphy, Naji Marshall, Jonas Valanciunas. MIAMI (24-21, 7TH IN EAST) Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo.
NBA
Herb Jones questionable for Monday game at Cleveland
New Orleans second-year wing Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as questionable on this afternoon’s official injury report, one of five Pelicans players mentioned. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Dereon Seabron (G League two-way) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are out for the Monday matinee on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Cleveland (2 p.m. Central, Bally Sports, 99.5 FM). New Orleans enters the finale of its season-long five-game road trip with a 2-2 record, having beaten Washington and Detroit, with losses to Dallas and Boston.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 16
Monday’s schedule is one of the most interesting slates of the season with games spread throughout the day because of the NBA’s tradition of playing games on Martin Luther King Day. With that in mind, let’s look at this fascinating card!. Injury Report. Zion Williamson (hamstring) OUT.
