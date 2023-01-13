January 16, 2023 – The Charlotte Hornets today will honor Aaron Randolph, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Carolina Youth Coalition (CYC), as part of the season-long Social Justice Power Forward Program, an initiative launched this season by Hornets Sports & Entertainment. Randolph is the second of five individuals to be recognized this season for making a difference in the realm of social justice issues, powering through obstacles and pushing forward a positive impact. In addition to a special pregame VIP experience where he will meet Coach Clifford, Randolph will be recognized prior to the National Anthem and during an on-court presentation during the team’s matchup against the Boston Celtics.

