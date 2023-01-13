Read full article on original website
East Meadow relishes big start
As far as East Meadow sees it, Allison Twible has merely returned from a leave of absence – rejoining a Jets girls’ basketball team that has solidified since the sophomore standout last held the keys as an All-Conference eighth-grade point guard. Momentarily shaken last season by Twible’s transfer...
Seaford beginning to click
After a slow start out of the gate, the Seaford girls’ basketball team is finding its rhythm heading toward the home stretch of the season. The Vikings, who began the season 1-3, entered the week winners of seven of their last nine games and are 4-1 in Conference B2. With three weeks left in the regular season, Seaford is in the mix to the top seed for the upcoming five-team Class B playoffs, which would earn it a first round bye.
Lynbrook thrives with family vibe
Lynbrook girls’ basketball isn’t wearing its school’s name on the front of its warmup shirts. The three senior captains, Caityblu Cavassa, Tyla Vuotto, and Kaelyn O’Brien had a better idea that underscored what this 2022-23 team is all about. “We don’t have Lynbrook on the front...
Wantagh tackles rugged slate
The Wantagh girls’ basketball team has been plenty battle tested early in the 2022-23 season. Longtime Warriors’ head coach Stan Bujacich pieced together a grueling non-conference slate in December in hopes of preparing his team for critical league games down the stretch. While the offense has struggled at times versus tough competition, a strong commitment to team defense kept Wantagh competitive versus some of Nassau County’s top teams during a December schedule that featured mostly non-league games.
Oceanside blows by Herricks
Coming into its Conference AA2 matchup with visiting Herricks on Jan. 12, Oceanside had just one league victory in five previous tries. The Sailors put together a dominant second half, which proved to be the difference in their 71-45 victory. Oceanside senior guard Anthony Rodriguez dropped 25 points, providing a much needed spark on offense as the team scored over 70 for the first time this season. A dozen of his 25 came from beyond the arc.
Arrests for underage alcohol sales in Elmont, Franklin Square, North Valley Stream
Three clerks and one business owner were arrested for allegedly selling alcohol and tobacco products to minors in an undercover investigation on Jan. 16. The spate of arrests is part of the Nassau County Police Department's “Project 21” initiative that enlists underage undercover agents who attempted to purchase alcohol and tobacco from a handful of stores across Elmont, Franklin Square and North Valley Stream.
