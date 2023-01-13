Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Karey Williams qualifies for Clarke County Sheriff
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 continues our coverage of qualifying candidates running for Clarke County sheriff. We now introduce you to Republican candidate Karey Williams about putting his name on the ballot to protect and serve his home county. Karey Williams was born and raised in Clarke County and...
WDAM-TV
Suspect named in Waynesboro police vehicle theft investigation in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department has named a suspect wanted in connection to a stolen Waynesboro Police Department patrol vehicle reportedly taken on New Year’s Day. LPD Captain of Investigations Michael Reaves said Douglas Haynes is wanted in the case. Reaves said a Waynesboro police officer parked...
WDAM-TV
1 suspect captured, another remains at-large in Jones County burglary
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A 2 1/2-month-long investigation ended up in the arrest of one suspect, while a second man remains at-large in a Jones County burglary that involved a fire, an all-terrain vehicle and guns. Michael Scoggins, 32, of Clarke County, was taken into custody early Saturday morning on...
WDAM-TV
Jeep runs off Hwy 11, rolls into woodline in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision off Highway 11 near Moselle Monday night. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Moselle, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival,...
WDAM-TV
Investigation opens on deadly Soso house fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person and 10 dogs were killed overnight in a Soso community housefire. The Jones County Fire Council (JCFC) reported the fire occurred at a residence on Hwy 29 N, near the intersection of John Hill Road, around 12:40 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16. Three...
WDAM-TV
Sign dedicated to John Hartfield to be unveiled Monday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A sign is set to be unveiled Monday in Jones County dedicated to the life and death of John Hartfield. The sign will include a brief summary on how Hartfield was killed in Ellisville in the summer of 1919. Although the sign was originally scheduled...
WDAM-TV
Laurel man arrested on second drug trafficking charge in a month
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is behind bars again within a month’s time after being arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department on a second charge of trafficking a controlled substance. Patrick Francis, 44, was arrested Jan. 11 by JCSD narcotics agents, a little more than...
WDAM-TV
John Hartfield sign unveiled in Ellisville
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A crowd gathered along Highway 11 in Ellisville Monday to recognize and remember John Hartfield who was lynched in 1919. A historical marker was unveiled in his memory followed by a ceremony to reflect on how Hartfield was never given a trial and didn’t go before a jury after he was accused of sexual assault.
WDAM-TV
Man wanted in Jones Co. arrested in Harrison Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man is now in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD, Justin Perry, 34, of Gulfport, was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office following a tip to JCSD on his exact location. Perry was arrested on a...
WDAM-TV
Jones County car crash
Officials are asking the public to please avoid the area if at all possible as traffic delays are occurring. The bridge has a few noticeable sinkholes, and the city is unaware of the cause. Dawson Cutoff reopens. Updated: Nov. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST. |. Dawson Cutoff reopens. Jones...
2nd Protest and March To Be Held In Small Southern Town
When Tiffany Carter of Fayette, Mississippi, talked to her son, Rasheem Ryelle Carter, on October 2, 2022, she didn't realize that it would be the last time she would hear his voice.
WLBT
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Ole Miss and professional football player was arrested and charged with kidnapping Thursday. According to Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers, Jerrell Powe, 35, of Buckatunna, Mississippi, was encountered by Ridgeland police at Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland. Myers said that an accomplice, 35-year-old Gavin Bates of Roseville, California, was arrested and charged with kidnapping as well.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County man dies trying to save pets from house fire
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and Jones County Coroner’s Office is investigating the blaze in the 2500 block of Hwy. 29 near the intersection of John Hill Road south of Soso. Family members who escaped the burning residence advised initial arriving JCSD deputies...
WDAM-TV
Black history museum coming to Jones County
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Next month, the City of Laurel is getting its own Black History Museum. The museum, to be located at 820 W. Fifth St., will have items dedicated to both local and national leaders in African-American history. The idea came after Executive Director Marian Allen receive...
WDAM-TV
Ellisville Fire Department encourages proper chimney safety
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Many residents throughout the Pine Belt have a fireplace or chimney they use to heat their house during cold weather. Although this may seem perfectly normal, Ellisville Fire Department Lt. James Garick said both areas can become dangerous if not cared for properly. “Chimneys need to...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Children also injured in Wednesday accident in Ellisville
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Jan. 11, left two adults and three children injured. The accident occurred between a Nissan Frontier extended cab pickup and a dump truck around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 29 and Augusta Road in Ellisville. Ellisville Police Chief Bruce...
kicks96news.com
Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence Arrests Arrests in Attala and Leake
DENNIS L STOVALL, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, CPD. Bond $1,331. DANIEL P STRONG, 21, of Tupelo, Receiving Stolen Property, Obstruction of Public Streets, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $0. DARRELL L TATE, 46, of Kosciusko, Violation Motor Vehicle Lighting...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian celebrates MLK Day with parade and ceremony
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the City of Meridian was a day for remembrance and celebration as they hosted its annual parade and ceremony. The keynote speaker James Carter, the founder of the Carter Foundation, wanted to focus on the theme, ‘Saving our Youth to Live the Dream’.
Man sentenced to more than 12 years for firing gun during altercation on Mississippi Indian reservation
A man was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the use of a firearm during the aggravated assault of another man. According to court documents, Mike Austin Anderson, 36, of Conehatta, used a handgun to shoot the victim multiple times at a tribal home in the Conehatta Community of the Choctaw Indian Reservation which resulted in injury to the victim.
WDAM-TV
Mother asks for more awareness after daughter arrested for punching alleged bully
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s still a waiting game for one Jones County family, as they fight to put a stop to alleged bullying. WDAM 7 has been investigating this ongoing situation since November and has worked to talk to all parties involved. The family told WDAM this is not only impacting the daughter’s well-being but also her education.
