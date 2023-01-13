ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Purdue is a problem for the Big Ten, but are Boilermakers built to last?

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A crowd of 14,797 at the Breslin Center roared to life as unranked Michigan State stitched together a 21-3 run that bridged both halves and threatened the third-ranked Boilermakers from Purdue. Each successive jumper from diminutive shooting guard Tyson Walker evoked an increasingly guttural reaction from his diminutive head coach, Tom Izzo. But then the moment came when mountainous Zach Edey had enough.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

BIG & RICH Coming to Attica, IN for TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS

Attica, IN (January 17, 2023) – Badlands Off-Road Park is excited to announce their next event in their line of giving back, Tribute to the Troops, happening on July 29, 2023 in Attica, Indiana! Headlining this year is a duo whose sound is instantly recognizable! Known for hits such as “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)”, “Comin’ to Your City”, and “Lost in This Moment” – Big & Rich will be in Attica, Indiana with Cowboy Troy! More artists will be added to the schedule at a later dates as well!
ATTICA, IN
cbs4indy.com

Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana

Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E....
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Victim identified in 900 East rollover crash

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the person who died in a single-car crash on Saturday as 43 year-old Jeremiah Julian. Julian's car went off County Road 900 East sometime early Saturday morning, landing upside down in a ravine. He was thrown from the wreck...
LAFAYETTE, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel cops catch four-pack of these Payless petty crooks

At 12:58 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2022, Carmel police officers responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Road, regarding a robbery. The four individuals pictured were captured on surveillance video and were believed to have taken numerous bottles of liquor during the incident. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Carmel Police Department...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis

AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
AVON, IN
FOX59

Community Health Network warns patients of data breach at Fishers location

INDIANAPOLIS – Community Health Network announced a data breach at their affiliate health organization, Fishers Digestive Care, on Saturday. Community initiated an investigation and confirmed that third-party tracking technologies were installed on their websites, including the MyChart patient portal.              Based on the results of that investigation, Community determined that the type of information transmitted varies. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Seven Arrested After Saturation Patrol

Friday evening, troopers from the Lafayette Post conducted a saturation patrol searching for dangerous and impaired drivers. During the patrol, troopers issued 106 warnings, 28 citations, arrested one person for possession of methamphetamine, and arrested six people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One of the OWI arrests resulted from the driver being involved in a crash.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Driver dies in overnight crash in Tippecanoe County

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after driving off a county road into a wooded ravine, hitting several trees in Tippecanoe County early Saturday. Just before 10 a.m., police received a 911 call of a report of a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of 900 East. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, officials located a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu resting upside down at the bottom of the ravine.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Fishers police investigating fatal crash

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating a crash at a major intersection Tuesday night that resulted in one death. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Fishers police tell 13News the collision involved two vehicles and was being investigated as...
FISHERS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy