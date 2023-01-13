Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Related
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said Following Road Victory Against Michigan State
Purdue coach Matt Painter met with the media following the team's 64-63 win on the road against Michigan State at the Breslin Center. Here's everything he had to say, including postgame video.
What Purdue Center Zach Edey Said Following Road Win Over Michigan State
Purdue junior center Zach Edey met with the media following the team's 64-63 win on the road against Michigan State at the Breslin Center. Here's everything he had to say, including postgame video.
Tom Izzo says officiating impacted Michigan State's last defensive possession vs. Purdue
The Spartans had a lead with 11 seconds left, but weren't able to get one last stop against the Boilermakers...
FOX Sports
Purdue is a problem for the Big Ten, but are Boilermakers built to last?
EAST LANSING, Mich. — A crowd of 14,797 at the Breslin Center roared to life as unranked Michigan State stitched together a 21-3 run that bridged both halves and threatened the third-ranked Boilermakers from Purdue. Each successive jumper from diminutive shooting guard Tyson Walker evoked an increasingly guttural reaction from his diminutive head coach, Tom Izzo. But then the moment came when mountainous Zach Edey had enough.
How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball at Michigan State on Monday
No. 3 Purdue basketball (16-1, 5-1 Big Ten) goes on the road against Michigan State (12-5, 4-2) at 2:30 p.m. ET on Monday at the Breslin Center. Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV information, top scorers, coaching bios and more.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
BIG & RICH Coming to Attica, IN for TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS
Attica, IN (January 17, 2023) – Badlands Off-Road Park is excited to announce their next event in their line of giving back, Tribute to the Troops, happening on July 29, 2023 in Attica, Indiana! Headlining this year is a duo whose sound is instantly recognizable! Known for hits such as “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)”, “Comin’ to Your City”, and “Lost in This Moment” – Big & Rich will be in Attica, Indiana with Cowboy Troy! More artists will be added to the schedule at a later dates as well!
cbs4indy.com
Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana
Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E....
WISH-TV
HMD Motorsports expanding headquarters to former Brownsburg Marsh building
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — The HMD Motorsports racing team announced its plan Tuesday to expand its headquarters to the former Marsh grocery building in Brownsburg. A statement from HMD Motorsports confirmed the plan to renovate the vacant building at 843 E. Main St, the former Marsh supermarket. HMD Motorsports...
Current Publishing
Home for the arts: Owners of historic Lacy Building in Noblesville to bring new life to structure
The historic Lacy Building in downtown Noblesville is undergoing a major renovation that will eventually create workspaces and studios for local artists to showcase their work. The building, which was constructed in 1888, formerly served as a Kirk’s Hardware Store and was purchased by Katie Beeson Nurnberger and her husband,...
WLFI.com
Victim identified in 900 East rollover crash
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the person who died in a single-car crash on Saturday as 43 year-old Jeremiah Julian. Julian's car went off County Road 900 East sometime early Saturday morning, landing upside down in a ravine. He was thrown from the wreck...
readthereporter.com
Carmel cops catch four-pack of these Payless petty crooks
At 12:58 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2022, Carmel police officers responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Road, regarding a robbery. The four individuals pictured were captured on surveillance video and were believed to have taken numerous bottles of liquor during the incident. On Friday, Jan. 13, the Carmel Police Department...
Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis
AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash early Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in far eastern Tippecanoe County. Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on...
Community Health Network warns patients of data breach at Fishers location
INDIANAPOLIS – Community Health Network announced a data breach at their affiliate health organization, Fishers Digestive Care, on Saturday. Community initiated an investigation and confirmed that third-party tracking technologies were installed on their websites, including the MyChart patient portal. Based on the results of that investigation, Community determined that the type of information transmitted varies. […]
WLFI.com
No fatalities in White County house fire, ambulance on scene at silo fire
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two active structure fires are being fought Sunday night around 9 p.m. in White County. Dispatch has confirmed to News 18 one fire is happening at Rockland Flooring in Monon. Sheriff Bill Brooks tells News 18 it is a silo fire. He tells News 18 an ambulance is on scene.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Seven Arrested After Saturation Patrol
Friday evening, troopers from the Lafayette Post conducted a saturation patrol searching for dangerous and impaired drivers. During the patrol, troopers issued 106 warnings, 28 citations, arrested one person for possession of methamphetamine, and arrested six people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One of the OWI arrests resulted from the driver being involved in a crash.
WISH-TV
Driver dies in overnight crash in Tippecanoe County
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after driving off a county road into a wooded ravine, hitting several trees in Tippecanoe County early Saturday. Just before 10 a.m., police received a 911 call of a report of a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of 900 East. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, officials located a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu resting upside down at the bottom of the ravine.
Fishers police investigating fatal crash
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are investigating a crash at a major intersection Tuesday night that resulted in one death. The accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Fishers police tell 13News the collision involved two vehicles and was being investigated as...
Noblesville Subway employees robbed at gunpoint
Noblesville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Sunday evening.
Comments / 0